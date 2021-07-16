Clear

Courteney Cox's teen daughter chooses between 'young Joey or young Chandler'

Courteney Cox's teen daughter chooses between 'young Joey or young Chandler'

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Turns out Courteney Cox knows her teen daughter, Coco, pretty well.

The 17-year-old is Cox's child with ex-husband David Arquette. Daughter and mom played "Who Knows Who Best," and Cox posted the video on her verified Instagram account.

One of the questions focused on the show that made Cox famous, "Friends."

"Would you rather have a date with young Joey or young Chandler?" referring to the characters played by Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Cox correctly answered that her daughter would pick Joey.

Mama knows best, as she beat Coco 6 to 5.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events