Zac Efron busts his grandpa out of his retirement home to watch soccer

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Zac Efron jokingly busted his 93-year-old grandpa Hal out of his senior living home.

The "High School Musical" star and his brother Dylan Efron recreated a "Mission Impossible" moment in an Instagram video, with Zac sneaking into the home and swiping a pass from an employee to gain entry.

He rolled along the floor until he found his grandfather, who was sitting in his room with a hat on ready to go.

"We're coming Grandpa!" Efron captioned the video.

His brother played cameraman on the family adventure, commenting on the post that grandpa "just wanted to watch the Euro Cup with the boys."

Zac has lovingly called his grandfather his "hero" and once posted a birthday message to him saying, "Happy 91st Bday to the Original Efron! The man who made it all possible! After the army-he married my beautiful Grandma Dotty, raised three young Efrons- one of whom is one heck of a guy- my dad."

