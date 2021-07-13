Clear

2 officers injured following reports of shooting at a Baltimore mall, police say

2 officers injured following reports of shooting at a Baltimore mall, police say

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Mirna Alsharif, CNN

Two law enforcement officers were injured Tuesday following reports of a shooting at Security Square Mall in Baltimore, according to a tweet from the Baltimore County Police Department.

"Active scene at Security Square Mall where earlier two law enforcement officers were injured," according to the tweet. "One suspect has been transported to the hospital as well as the members of law enforcement."

The law enforcement officers who were shot belong to the Baltimore Police Department, according to tweets from the department and the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3. "We are aware that two @BaltimorePolice officers were shot this morning," tweeted the police union.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the two are Warrant Apprehension Task Force officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events