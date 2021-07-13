Inflation at a 13-year high

The squeeze that rising prices are putting on consumers got worse in June.

The consumer price index, the nation's key inflation measure, jumped 0.9% in June alone, the largest one-month increase in 13 years. Over the last 12 months overall prices are up 5.4%, also the biggest jump in 13 years.

Much of the rise is due to gasoline prices, which are far above levels of last summer when the pandemic caused sharp drop in driving and the price of oil. Gas prices rose 45.1% compared to a year earlier. But even stripping out volatile food and energy prices, the core CPI rose 0.9% in June and 4.5% over the last 12 months.

Record prices for used cars are also feeding the broader increase, accounting for more than a third of the overall rise in prices. Used car prices are up 10.5% over the last 12 months.

