7-Eleven Day is canceled again. But you can still get a free Slurpee

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 2:00 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 2:00 AM
Posted By: By Rachel Trent, CNN

Bad news for Slurpee fans: 7-Eleven Day is canceled for the second year in a row. But the good news is you can still get a free Slurpee any day in July.

7-Eleven has celebrated its birthday July 11 every year since 2002 by offering free Slurpees to anyone who walks in the door. Last summer, as Covid-19 cases were surging, the convenience retailer canceled 7-Eleven Day and instead dropped a coupon in the accounts of 7Rewards loyalty app members for a free medium Slurpee.

As it prepares to mark its 94th birthday this year, 7-Eleven is giving all rewards members a coupon for a free small Slurpee "to avoid having millions of Americans crowded around Slurpee machines on a single day" amid the ongoing pandemic.

The coupon dropped on July 1 and can be redeemed any day in July.

