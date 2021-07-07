Clear

Robert Downey Sr., director and father of Robert Downey Jr., has died

Robert Downey Sr., director and father of Robert Downey Jr., has died

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 2:11 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Robert Downey Jr. is paying tribute to his father, Robert Downey Sr., who died Tuesday. He was 85.

"RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021...Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years," Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram. "Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Downey Sr. was an actor and filmmaker best known for "Putney Swope" and "Greaser's Palace." He also appeared in "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia" and "To Live and Die in L.A."

Along with Downey Jr., he also had a daughter, Allyson.

Downey Jr. appeared in two films directed by his father, including as a child in a film in which humans portrayed dogs in 1970's "Pound," and later in the 1990 comedy, "Too Much Sun."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events