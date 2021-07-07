Clear
An intruder broke into the 'Love Island' villa

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

An intruder was removed from the "Love Island" villa after a security breach on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the hit British reality TV series has confirmed.

"Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the Villa with immediate effect," a spokesperson for "Love Island" said Wednesday.

The area of the villa has been "fully deep cleaned" as part of Covid-19 safety measures, the spokesperson added, and is now accessible to the contestants and crew.

The dating show, which sees single people shipped to a villa to find love and draws in millions of viewers, is filmed on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The maker, ITV, added a winter series in January to capitalize on the show's success -- meaning 2020 would have been the first year in which two series of the show were aired -- but last year's summer series was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

