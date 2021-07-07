Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gates Foundation lays out break-up contingency plan

Gates Foundation lays out break-up contingency plan

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 11:11 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 11:11 AM
Posted By: By Allison Morrow, CNN Business

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are giving themselves a two-year trial period to continue co-chairing their massive charitable foundation.

When the couple announced their divorce two months ago, they said they would both stay on as co-chairs of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. But on Wednesday, the foundation's CEO announced a contingency plan "to ensure the continuity of the foundation's work."

"If after two years either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee," CEO Mark Suzman said."In such a case, French Gates would receive personal resources from Gates for her philanthropic work. These resources would be completely separate from the foundation's endowment, which would not be affected."

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events