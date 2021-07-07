Gates Foundation lays out break-up contingency plan

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are giving themselves a two-year trial period to continue co-chairing their massive charitable foundation.

When the couple announced their divorce two months ago, they said they would both stay on as co-chairs of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. But on Wednesday, the foundation's CEO announced a contingency plan "to ensure the continuity of the foundation's work."

"If after two years either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee," CEO Mark Suzman said."In such a case, French Gates would receive personal resources from Gates for her philanthropic work. These resources would be completely separate from the foundation's endowment, which would not be affected."

This story is developing and will be updated.

