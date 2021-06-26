Clear

At least 156 missing after partial building collapse near Miami

The rescue effort at a collapsed Florida condominium complex has been hampered by weather and a fire burning within the rubble, and families with missing loved ones are becoming increasingly frustrated by the delay. CNN's Ryan Young is on the scene.

Posted: Jun 26, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2021 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Fernando Alfonso III, Maureen Chowdhury, Zamira Rahim and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 77°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events