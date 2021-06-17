Clear

'Friends' cast sings show's theme song with James Corden

The cast of the cult-classic TV show "Friends" reunited on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment to sing their theme song, HLN's Robin Meade reports.

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Just call it "Golf Cart Karaoke."

James Corden, host of the reunion that we all couldn't stop talking about, recruited the cast of "Friends" for a special segment that aired on his show Wednesday night.

In the clip, Corden helps transport the cast -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- to the set and uses the brief ride through the Warner Bros. lot, where they used to film, to channel "Carpool Karaoke." Do you really need to ask the song choice?

After belting The Rembrandt's "I'll Be There For You," Corden and the cast get cozy in Central Perk for some fun and games, that turns some on the couches to tears.

"Friends: The Reunion" was released last month on HBO Max. (CNN, like HBO, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

While the streamer has not released viewing numbers, Variety reported that the highly-anticipated special may have performed nearly as well as "Wonder Woman 1984," the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster superhero film.

