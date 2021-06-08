Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Protesters want a pipeline project shut down in Minnesota. Some damaged the site and forced workers out, the company says

Actress and climate change activist Jane Fonda speaks to CNN's Brianna Keilar about the negative effects of the Trump-approved pipeline projects and how they contribute to the global climate change crisis.

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Indigenous leaders and more than 1,000 protesters including actress Jane Fonda marched Monday to the Mississippi River where an Enbridge Energy oil pipeline upgrade project is underway to cross the water in northern Minnesota.

Protesters chained themselves to equipment and blocked entrances at the pipeline construction site, CNN affiliate KVRR reported. New sections of pipeline and added capacity are set to cut through some of the most pristine woods and wetlands in North America.

"There is absolutely no question that President (Joe) Biden can shut down the pipeline," Fonda told the crowd. "There is no question."

Permits for the work -- in an area known as Line 3 -- issued last fall by the US Army Corps of Engineers are the subject of ongoing litigation in state and federal courts, a White House official told CNN on Tuesday.

"The Biden administration is firmly committed to ensuring that under this administration, tribal consultation is robust and tribal concerns are heard," the official said.

Protesters on Monday damaged the work site and prompted the evacuation of more than 40 employees, Enbridge Energy said.

"The destruction done today by protesters is disheartening. We respect everyone's right to peacefully and lawfully protest, but trespass, intimidation, and destruction are unacceptable," the Canadian company said in a news release. "44 workers were evacuated from the site, including ten employees of Native owned contractor Gordon Construction from the White Earth Reservation."

There were about 200 arrests, activists from Treaty People Gathering tweeted, though the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office did not immediately confirm the tally. Actress Taylor Schilling also was among those in the protest crowd.

"People here are going to bear the biggest front of this pipeline. This nation needs to end its dependence on fossil fuels. But more importantly, it needs to honor its agreements it made long ago with Indigenous people, and I am here to support that," Schilling told KVRR.

Enbridge is not like Keystone XL, company says

Enbridge's multi-billion dollar project involves upgrading existing infrastructure on Line 3, the company has said. Overall, the pipeline dates to the 1960s and extends about 1,100 miles from Edmonton, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin.

"Line 3 is not like the Keystone XL pipeline," Enbridge Chief Communications Officer Mike Fernandez told CNN in March, referring to a planned pipeline that Biden killed during his first hours in office.

The Enbridge pipeline "already exists. And it already is an energy lifeline for literally millions of people in the US and in Canada. And the reality is, even as we see great growth in renewables, we're still going to need some fossil fuels 40 years to come."

The Enbridge project workforce includes more than 500 Native workers, the company has said.

"So far protests have had relatively little impact on construction which is on track across five different construction zones working simultaneously along more than 330 miles replacing Line 3 in northern Minnesota. The project is on schedule to be complete and in service in the fourth quarter of this year," Enbridge said in its release.

Prior protests at the site led to more than 100 arrests, tribal attorney and activist Tara Houska told CNN in March.

"They seem to think that it's going to deter us from protecting the land. They are fundamentally missing the point of what water protectors are doing, which is willing to put ourselves our freedom, our bodies, our personal comfort on the line for something greater than ourselves," Houska said.

CBP investigating low-flying helicopter at protest

At one point during Monday's demonstration a Customs and Border Protection helicopter flew at a low altitude over the protesters, according to Minnesota Public Radio. The helicopter's rotor wash kicked up a large cloud of dirt, dust and debris.

The helicopter made multiple passes over the site, MPR reported.

"CBP's headquarters is investigating the facts to determine precisely what occurred and whether the actions taken were justified," a CBP spokesperson told CNN. "All appropriate actions will be taken based on the facts that are learned, including with respect to the incident itself as well as the agency's applicable policies and procedures."

The helicopter was brought in to issue a dispersal order, said the Northern Lights Task Force, the law enforcement collaborative overseeing the police response, in a statement on Facebook. "The idea was to provide the order in a manner that everyone would be able to hear."

"Unforeseen to local law enforcement and due to the extremely dry conditions, dust kicked up in the area," the task force wrote. "As soon as helicopter staff saw what was happening, they immediately left the area to ensure no further issues would be caused. This was not an intentional act to cause discomfort or intended as a dispersal mechanism."

The Biden administration is "aware of the situation with the helicopter and we fully support the right for people to peacefully protest," the White House official said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 546324

Reported Deaths: 11217
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson806811549
Mobile41808822
Madison35514519
Tuscaloosa26100457
Shelby25528254
Montgomery25057607
Baldwin21724312
Lee16201173
Calhoun14681325
Morgan14573284
Etowah14125361
Marshall12397228
Houston10733287
Elmore10296210
Limestone10152156
St. Clair10125249
Cullman9894199
Lauderdale9552246
DeKalb8951188
Talladega8421182
Walker7313279
Autauga7206113
Blount6916139
Jackson6883112
Colbert6372139
Coffee5615124
Dale4915114
Russell453141
Chilton4458115
Franklin429683
Covington4245120
Tallapoosa4109155
Escambia399079
Chambers3704124
Dallas3601154
Clarke352761
Marion3215104
Pike313978
Lawrence3105100
Winston283173
Bibb266764
Geneva256681
Marengo250365
Pickens236262
Barbour234359
Hale226078
Butler222571
Fayette216062
Henry193843
Cherokee186945
Randolph185943
Monroe178941
Washington170239
Macon163051
Clay159259
Crenshaw154857
Cleburne151843
Lamar145937
Lowndes141854
Wilcox127030
Bullock124042
Conecuh112930
Coosa110329
Perry108726
Sumter105732
Greene93234
Choctaw61425
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 864195

Reported Deaths: 12479
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby979371669
Davidson90281952
Knox51699640
Hamilton45106503
Rutherford43525443
Williamson28334218
Sumner24338352
Montgomery20777229
Wilson19062241
Out of TN17877100
Sullivan17226304
Unassigned16912136
Blount15643196
Bradley15226153
Washington14823251
Maury13612174
Sevier13504176
Putnam11493178
Madison11426243
Robertson9849132
Anderson8846172
Hamblen8639174
Greene7988159
Tipton7442105
Coffee6955125
Dickson6915114
Cumberland6839138
Carter6711159
Gibson6621147
McMinn6595101
Bedford6548130
Roane6349105
Hawkins6298112
Jefferson6287125
Loudon622170
Lawrence604492
Monroe594297
Warren556083
Dyer5462108
Franklin517791
Fayette517084
Cheatham460956
Obion460097
Cocke4539100
Rhea438274
Lincoln436567
Marshall422659
Campbell420063
Weakley420067
Giles4027101
Henderson384077
White370874
Carroll366083
Macon364478
Hardin360168
Hardeman354665
Henry326076
Lauderdale323848
Claiborne320274
Scott319045
Marion316447
Overton303361
Wayne297434
Hickman286746
McNairy285654
DeKalb282654
Smith279740
Haywood271362
Grainger265649
Morgan251938
Trousdale251222
Fentress244248
Johnson243839
Bledsoe219211
Chester217251
Polk210925
Unicoi205549
Crockett204449
Union195434
Cannon193732
Humphreys188128
Grundy179735
Sequatchie174129
Lake171826
Benton168442
Decatur160239
Lewis158726
Meigs141125
Stewart135928
Jackson133336
Houston111033
Clay110230
Perry106828
Moore101917
Van Buren86123
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events