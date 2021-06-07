Clear
BREAKING NEWS Bicyclist hit, killed on University Drive Full Story

There's only one way for patriotic Americans to see today's GOP

Article Image

Former President Donald Trump's speech to the North Carolina Republican Party included repeated lies about the 2020 election and claims that China owes the US "reparations" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 9:01 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2021 9:01 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

On Saturday night, state Republican parties in North Carolina and Georgia took actions alarming to not just our democracy -- but to our nation. The first and most dangerous was in North Carolina, where the state's GOP party welcomed Donald Trump to speak at its annual state convention.

Before Saturday, Trump's only public speaking event since leaving office was at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, but that group is not formally part of the Republican Party. The North Carolina speech was the first time a state Republican party publicly embraced Trump in this way. And it did so on the eve of the five-month anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which FBI Director Christopher Wray testified in March was an act of "domestic terrorism."

Surprising to no one, Trump repeated Saturday the very lies that incited the Jan 6 insurrection, including calling the 2020 election, "the crime of the century." He even added a new line that sounds like something coup leaders would say to defend their action, telling the audience, "I am not the one who is trying to undermine American democracy, I am the one who is trying to save it."

Trump radicalized Americans to believe his "Big Lie" that he was the real winner of the election -- a claim that led his supporters to storm the Capitol to try to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. We know this because the rioters told us that in real time during the attack, with comments captured on video mid-siege such as, "Our president wants us here." And the indictments of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers arrested for their roles as alleged conspirators in the January 6 attack suggest they were there because they believed Trump had called them to Washington with his December 19 tweet about a "big protest" on that was going to be "wild."

Despite those facts, the North Carolina state GOP party invited Trump to be their headline speaker. Imagine what Republicans would have said if a Democratic president had engaged in the same conduct as Trump did after losing an election. All of it, from spewing non-stop lies to inciting an act of what the FBI sees as "domestic terrorism" designed to overturn a lost election. And then the Democratic party celebrated that ex-President just months after the attack. Any doubt the GOP leaders would denounce the Democrats as supporting terrorism?

In Georgia, the GOP state convention also showcased their devout loyalty to Trump. First, GOP Gov. Brian Kemp was loudly booed by the crowd, presumably for refusing to help Trump illegally overturn Biden's win in the state. And then the GOP delegates voted to censure Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, who in the aftermath of the 2020 election rebuffed Trump's efforts to help him "find" votes to overturn the result. As reminder, there were three recounts in Georgia after the election that all confirmed Biden's win. After the third one, Raffensperger stated, "Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably."

But to the GOP base in Georgia -- just as to those in Utah who booed Senator Mitt Romney for voting to impeach Trump -- facts don't matter, the truth is only what Trump says it is. Thus, the GOP voted Saturday to censure Raffensperger for "dereliction of his constitutional duty." This is akin to Trump saying he wants to defend, not undermine, our democracy with his lies. The Georgia GOP formally condemned Raffensperger, who literally followed the Constitution, for "dereliction" of duty.

The threat today's GOP poses to our nation, though, goes far beyond these latest two events. We are seeing a multi-faceted assault by the GOP on the very bedrock of our Republic. First, there's the GOP's war on voting access. Since January, at least 14 GOP-controlled states enacted 22 new laws between January 1 and May 2021 to make it more difficult to vote, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Worse, in some cases, these laws in places such as Georgia make it easier to overturn an election after it has taken place. A proposed law in Texas would have had a similar effect had Democrats not blocked a vote on it last week.

Then there's the GOP's efforts in various states to effectively criminalize peaceful protests after last summer's Black Lives Matter movement took to the streets. In Oklahoma, the law there even alarmingly grants criminal and civil immunity to motorists who injure or kill protesters with their vehicles if the drivers believe they are fleeing a riot.

Third, we have the GOP's war on academic freedom that bans schools from teaching about systemic racism -- aka "Critical race theory" (CRT). As of late May, five GOP-controlled state legislatures had banned CRT or related topics and conservatives in nine other states are pushing for similar measures. This is in essence a modern-day book burning by the GOP.

Today's GOP is now defined by its embrace and defense of Trump -- who incited an act that became "domestic terrorism" -- to its war on voting, speech and freedom of thought. How can any patriotic American not see this version of the Republican party as a threat to who we are as a nation?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 77°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 545585

Reported Deaths: 11198
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson805861549
Mobile41763822
Madison35449517
Tuscaloosa26085457
Shelby25485254
Montgomery25015606
Baldwin21698312
Lee16190173
Calhoun14668325
Morgan14556283
Etowah14091361
Marshall12379228
Houston10730286
Elmore10283210
Limestone10142156
St. Clair10107247
Cullman9881199
Lauderdale9537245
DeKalb8943188
Talladega8411181
Walker7310278
Autauga7186112
Blount6906139
Jackson6877112
Colbert6361139
Coffee5614123
Dale4911114
Russell452241
Chilton4449115
Franklin428982
Covington4226119
Tallapoosa4096155
Escambia398979
Chambers3696124
Dallas3600154
Clarke352461
Marion3200102
Pike313878
Lawrence3091100
Winston281073
Bibb266664
Geneva256381
Marengo250365
Pickens236162
Barbour234259
Hale225978
Butler222371
Fayette215362
Henry193843
Cherokee186645
Randolph185843
Monroe178841
Washington170239
Macon162450
Clay158757
Crenshaw154657
Cleburne151143
Lamar145837
Lowndes141854
Wilcox127230
Bullock123742
Conecuh112730
Coosa110229
Perry108526
Sumter105732
Greene93234
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 863840

Reported Deaths: 12476
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby978261667
Davidson90244952
Knox51753639
Hamilton45081502
Rutherford43519443
Williamson28305218
Sumner24324352
Montgomery20753229
Wilson19053240
Out of TN17871100
Sullivan17213304
Unassigned16922136
Blount15633196
Bradley15219153
Washington14818251
Maury13608174
Sevier13501176
Putnam11493178
Madison11429243
Robertson9844132
Anderson8832173
Hamblen8635174
Greene7984159
Tipton7442105
Coffee6955125
Dickson6908114
Cumberland6832138
Carter6710159
Gibson6619147
McMinn6597101
Bedford6550130
Roane6343105
Hawkins6297112
Jefferson6280125
Loudon621970
Lawrence604292
Monroe593897
Warren555483
Dyer5459107
Franklin517991
Fayette516384
Cheatham460756
Obion459297
Cocke4540100
Rhea438275
Lincoln436867
Marshall422459
Campbell420163
Weakley419567
Giles4027101
Henderson384077
White370974
Carroll365983
Macon364678
Hardin360168
Hardeman354865
Henry325476
Lauderdale323748
Claiborne320174
Scott319045
Marion315447
Overton303461
Wayne297434
Hickman286646
McNairy285554
DeKalb282754
Smith279740
Haywood271262
Grainger265549
Morgan252439
Trousdale251322
Fentress244248
Johnson243839
Bledsoe219211
Chester217351
Polk210825
Unicoi205249
Crockett204249
Union194934
Cannon193732
Humphreys187428
Grundy179735
Sequatchie174229
Lake171626
Benton168442
Decatur160239
Lewis158826
Meigs140925
Stewart135928
Jackson133336
Houston110933
Clay110230
Perry106828
Moore101917
Van Buren86023
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events