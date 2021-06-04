Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

States that fall well below vaccinating 70% of adults are 'sitting ducks' for an outbreak, expert warns

CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen says it may be unlikely that President Biden meets his goal of having 70% of adults get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by July 4, as the pace of US vaccinations falls.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The US is pushing to have 70% of adults get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by July 4, but an expert said that number is important to reach at the state level too -- and those states who are falling well below may be vulnerable to another outbreak.

"There are 12 states that are already at 70%. I worry about the ones that are way below that, and they are sitting ducks for the next outbreak of Covid-19 -- which shouldn't have to happen now," National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

Sixty-three percent of adults have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to data published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But President Joe Biden's goal of 70% of adults having at least one vaccine dose has met a significant obstacle -- a dwindling number of people who want to get vaccinated.

The seven-day average of newly administered doses has fallen below 1 million per day for the first time since January, according to data from the CDC.

The director of the CDC said that there is no magic target for herd immunity, but that she thinks getting to 70% would go a long way toward protecting the community.

"We have pockets of this country that have lower rates of vaccination," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "I worry that this virus is an opportunist and that where we have low rates of vaccination are where we may see it again. And so really the issue now is to make sure we get to those communities as well."

Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wyoming are among the states with the lowest vaccination rates.

And for those who feel they don't need the protection of the vaccine, Collins said to think of getting doses as a "donation" to those in communities who -- for reasons like chemotherapy and organ transplants -- aren't necessarily protected against Covid-19 by vaccinations.

Cash prizes and nightlife vaccinations to get through the 'slog-phase'

The big challenge for officials is reaching people who are not eager to get the vaccine.

"We're making a lot of progress, but frankly, we're entering kind of the slog-phase of the vaccination campaign, where the people who are most eager to have it and most able to get it, have gotten it," former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"Now we need to continue to make it easier to get and to address people's concerns," he said, adding that the vaccine is "astonishingly effective and very, very safe."

In an effort to increase convenience for younger residents, New York City officials will park mobile vaccine buses outside popular nightlife destinations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

In addition to access and education improvement, more companies and officials are offering incentives to sign up for inoculation.

Kroger Health announced Thursday that it is launching a $5 million #CommunityImmunity giveaway to motivate more people to get the vaccine.

Between June 3 and July 10, Kroger Health will give $1 million to a winner each week for five weeks as well as 50 "groceries for a year" prizes, a release from the company said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the "Shots of a Lifetime" giveaway series to incentivize vaccinations in the state.

Awards will include cash prizes totaling $2 million, tuition and expense assistance for higher education, sports tickets and gear, gift cards, airline tickets as well as game systems and smart speakers, he said.

"We're making this investment today because we know every life in the state of Washington has value," said Inslee. "I'm excited to announce these strong incentives that will bring the potential to save thousands of lives."

Will young students return to school with masks?

Meanwhile, Walensky expressed a particular concern about vaccinating young people, citing a rise in the number of young people hospitalized this spring which should "force us to redouble our efforts."

"I want to highlight a specific population that we were hoping will join the tens of millions who have already been vaccinated -- and that is adolescents," Walensky said on Thursday. In May, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded its authorization of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to include the younger ages of 12 to 15.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's New Day on Thursday that he is "cautiously optimistic" that children younger than 12 could get a Covid-19 vaccine by Thanksgiving.

"We are now doing studies that are ongoing as we're speaking, studies that are looking at what we call age de-escalation, children from 12 to 9 and then 9 to 6 and then 6 to 2 and then 6 months to 2 years," Fauci told CNN's John Berman.

While Thanksgiving may be a quick timeline in the development of vaccines, it poses a particular problem for students who may be in school months before they can be vaccinated.

That could mean children younger than 12 returning to school in the fall wearing masks, though Walensky said the policy is being revisited.

When asked if there might be a change to mask guidance in time for school in the fall, Walensky said, "I think we will. We are looking at the evidence now and we will be coming out with that guidance, soon to come."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 545028

Reported Deaths: 11188
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson805221549
Mobile41671821
Madison35406517
Tuscaloosa26076457
Shelby25466254
Montgomery24984603
Baldwin21684312
Lee16171173
Calhoun14655325
Morgan14547283
Etowah14036360
Marshall12365228
Houston10727286
Elmore10272209
Limestone10133156
St. Clair10095247
Cullman9872199
Lauderdale9526245
DeKalb8931188
Talladega8400181
Walker7306278
Autauga7172111
Blount6894139
Jackson6873112
Colbert6355139
Coffee5613122
Dale4911114
Russell452141
Chilton4447115
Franklin428282
Covington4223119
Tallapoosa4096155
Escambia398778
Chambers3692124
Dallas3599154
Clarke352661
Marion3197102
Pike313677
Lawrence3086100
Winston279773
Bibb266564
Geneva256381
Marengo250365
Pickens236162
Barbour234359
Hale225978
Butler222371
Fayette215462
Henry193743
Cherokee186645
Randolph185543
Monroe179041
Washington170139
Macon162450
Clay158357
Crenshaw154657
Cleburne151043
Lamar145737
Lowndes141354
Wilcox127230
Bullock123642
Conecuh112730
Coosa110229
Perry108526
Sumter105732
Greene93134
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 863620

Reported Deaths: 12472
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby977861667
Davidson90204952
Knox51757639
Hamilton45068502
Rutherford43507443
Williamson28299218
Sumner24318352
Montgomery20744229
Wilson19051240
Out of TN17869100
Sullivan17208304
Unassigned16922136
Blount15628196
Bradley15211153
Washington14816251
Maury13606174
Sevier13503176
Putnam11484178
Madison11407241
Robertson9844132
Anderson8830172
Hamblen8632174
Greene7982159
Tipton7442105
Coffee6955125
Dickson6908114
Cumberland6828138
Carter6706159
Gibson6617147
McMinn6597101
Bedford6550130
Roane6347105
Hawkins6294112
Jefferson6283125
Loudon622070
Lawrence603992
Monroe593097
Warren555683
Dyer5459107
Franklin517891
Fayette515983
Cheatham460756
Obion459097
Cocke4540100
Rhea438375
Lincoln436967
Marshall422359
Campbell420363
Weakley419567
Giles4028101
Henderson384077
White370774
Carroll366083
Macon364678
Hardin360168
Hardeman354865
Henry325076
Lauderdale323848
Claiborne320074
Scott319145
Marion315347
Overton303461
Wayne297534
Hickman286546
McNairy285554
DeKalb282654
Smith279640
Haywood271162
Grainger265449
Morgan252539
Trousdale251122
Fentress244248
Johnson243939
Bledsoe219011
Chester217351
Polk210925
Unicoi205049
Crockett204249
Union194834
Cannon193732
Humphreys187128
Grundy179735
Sequatchie174229
Lake171626
Benton168242
Decatur160239
Lewis159026
Meigs140825
Stewart135828
Jackson133136
Houston110933
Clay110230
Perry106928
Moore101917
Van Buren86023
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events