Clear

The secret that this UFO report exposes

Astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi speaks to CNN about his take on the recent UFO sightings and what they could possibly mean.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Sometime later this month, Congress is expected to receive a detailed report from the Defense Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that provides -- in far greater detail than ever before -- what the government knows about unidentified flying objects.

The New York Times got an early look at it and wrote this humdinger of a opening to their story:

"American intelligence officials have found no evidence that aerial phenomena witnessed by Navy pilots in recent years are alien spacecraft, but they still cannot explain the unusual movements that have mystified scientists and the military, according to senior administration officials briefed on the findings of a highly anticipated government report."

OK, so, based on that information, we know that:

1) There's no evidence that the various UFO sightings over the years are aliens.

2) The US government has no idea what these aircraft, in fact, are.

Which is, well, sort of sketchy? Because how could the government conclusively rule out the possibility of alien spacecraft when they know the sightings "did not originate from any American military or other advanced US government technology" and they have no way of explaining the movements of these UFOs?

Answer: They can't.

The plot thickens even more! Here's CNN's reporting following on what the Times wrote:

"US intelligence officials have found no evidence confirming that unidentified flying objects encountered by US Navy pilots in recent years were alien spacecraft but also have not reached a definitive assessment as to what these mysterious objects might be, according to five sources familiar with the findings of an upcoming report on UFOs that is expected to be delivered to Congress later this month.

"According to three of those sources, the report does not however rule out the possibility they are alien spacecraft."

Which, candidly, makes a lot more sense. Because if the US government a) doesn't know what these crafts are and b) does know that they aren't any sort of technology -- secret or otherwise -- that they have been working on, then it's very tough to swallow the conclusion that they can't, under any circumstances, be alien.

None of that means, of course, that these crafts are alien in origin. It's possible that they are the work of a foreign power like Russia or China. Or that our own government is simply not willing to fully open up about the technology it is working on and why. (Remember that the government engaged in a massive disinformation campaign over decades aimed at tamping down even the mention of UFO sightings.)

To be candid, I remain skeptical that there are aliens manning these UFOs that have been seen in the skies over these past many years. But the attempted spinning of this report by the government -- and make no mistake, that's what's happening here -- to suggest that we can conclusively say these spacecraft were not of alien origin does seem a bit suspicious.

The truth that this report seems likely to lay bare? There are limits to what we know. And we're going to have to get used to that.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 545028

Reported Deaths: 11188
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson805221549
Mobile41671821
Madison35406517
Tuscaloosa26076457
Shelby25466254
Montgomery24984603
Baldwin21684312
Lee16171173
Calhoun14655325
Morgan14547283
Etowah14036360
Marshall12365228
Houston10727286
Elmore10272209
Limestone10133156
St. Clair10095247
Cullman9872199
Lauderdale9526245
DeKalb8931188
Talladega8400181
Walker7306278
Autauga7172111
Blount6894139
Jackson6873112
Colbert6355139
Coffee5613122
Dale4911114
Russell452141
Chilton4447115
Franklin428282
Covington4223119
Tallapoosa4096155
Escambia398778
Chambers3692124
Dallas3599154
Clarke352661
Marion3197102
Pike313677
Lawrence3086100
Winston279773
Bibb266564
Geneva256381
Marengo250365
Pickens236162
Barbour234359
Hale225978
Butler222371
Fayette215462
Henry193743
Cherokee186645
Randolph185543
Monroe179041
Washington170139
Macon162450
Clay158357
Crenshaw154657
Cleburne151043
Lamar145737
Lowndes141354
Wilcox127230
Bullock123642
Conecuh112730
Coosa110229
Perry108526
Sumter105732
Greene93134
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 863620

Reported Deaths: 12472
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby977861667
Davidson90204952
Knox51757639
Hamilton45068502
Rutherford43507443
Williamson28299218
Sumner24318352
Montgomery20744229
Wilson19051240
Out of TN17869100
Sullivan17208304
Unassigned16922136
Blount15628196
Bradley15211153
Washington14816251
Maury13606174
Sevier13503176
Putnam11484178
Madison11407241
Robertson9844132
Anderson8830172
Hamblen8632174
Greene7982159
Tipton7442105
Coffee6955125
Dickson6908114
Cumberland6828138
Carter6706159
Gibson6617147
McMinn6597101
Bedford6550130
Roane6347105
Hawkins6294112
Jefferson6283125
Loudon622070
Lawrence603992
Monroe593097
Warren555683
Dyer5459107
Franklin517891
Fayette515983
Cheatham460756
Obion459097
Cocke4540100
Rhea438375
Lincoln436967
Marshall422359
Campbell420363
Weakley419567
Giles4028101
Henderson384077
White370774
Carroll366083
Macon364678
Hardin360168
Hardeman354865
Henry325076
Lauderdale323848
Claiborne320074
Scott319145
Marion315347
Overton303461
Wayne297534
Hickman286546
McNairy285554
DeKalb282654
Smith279640
Haywood271162
Grainger265449
Morgan252539
Trousdale251122
Fentress244248
Johnson243939
Bledsoe219011
Chester217351
Polk210925
Unicoi205049
Crockett204249
Union194834
Cannon193732
Humphreys187128
Grundy179735
Sequatchie174229
Lake171626
Benton168242
Decatur160239
Lewis159026
Meigs140825
Stewart135828
Jackson133136
Houston110933
Clay110230
Perry106928
Moore101917
Van Buren86023
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events