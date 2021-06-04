Clear

US labor market recovery picks up steam, adding 559,000 jobs in May

America's job market recovery picked up some steam in May, with 559,000 positions added back to the economy. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America's job market recovery picked up some steam in May, with 559,000 positions added back to the economy.

It was a second sizable miss of analyst expectations after a big disappointment in April. Economists had predicted 650,000 jobs added in May.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. This is the lowest rate of joblessness since March 2020, when it stood at 4.4% and full effect of the pandemic lockdown hadn't happened yet.

The labor force participation rate was more or less flat in May at 61.6%, showing that the unemployment rate went down because people found jobs and not only because they dropped out of the workforce.

Women accounted for most of the added jobs, with the number of female workers over the age of 20 growing by 381,000. Teenagers, who accounted for most of the gains in April, added another 70,000 jobs.

The May report was also a big improvement from the revised 278,000 jobs added in April. The initial read of 266,000 jobs last month was the biggest miss versus expectations since Refinitiv started recording that data in 1999.

Nevertheless, America is still down 7.6 million jobs compared with February 2020. And while adding more than half a million jobs in a month is a solid pace of growth, "we will need to keep up this tempo for quite some time to get back to a semblance of the pre-pandemic labor market," said Indeed economic research director Nick Bunker.

The biggest job gains happened in the the leisure and hospitality industry with 292,000 jobs added back, mostly at restaurants and bars.

As things are going more back to normal, with non-pandemic health care needs and more in-person schooling, the health care and education sectors also added jobs. Construction and retail shedded jobs.

The weird shape of the recovery

The labor market is in a weird spot, showing just how uneven and awkward the recovery is.

For example, the unemployment rate is falling in part because workers are finding jobs, but people are also leaving the workforce. Even though joblessness rates fell across demographic groups, many of them also saw drops in labor force participation.

Unemployment rates for non-White workers are still much higher than for the White population, which stands at 5.1%.

The unemployment rate for Black workers dropped to 9.1% in May from 9.7%, and the Hispanic jobless rate fell to 7.3% from 7.9%.

The Asian unemployment rate fell to 5.5% from 5.7%.

"Even with today's gains, the Americans who have long been harmed by the country's deep structural racism and sexism are still facing the worst unemployment rates," said Michael Madowitz, economist at the left-leaning Center for American Progress.

And even though millions of people remain unemployed or have had to leave the labor force, businesses complain of worker shortages. Companies are raising wages to attract and retain employees.

The May data showed hourly earnings rose by 15 cents to $30.33.

Meanwhile, various states have announced they will end the pandemic era expanded jobless benefits before the official expiry in September. Whether that will spur a jump in job applicants remains to be seen.

Critics of higher unemployment aid say the bigger payments have kept people sitting on their couches. But the pandemic isn't over yet and workers are still balancing health and exposure risks, as well as child care, with going back to work.

Hopes are high that the full return to in-person schooling in September will allow those kept at home due to care responsibilities to rejoin the labor force.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 545028

Reported Deaths: 11188
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson805221549
Mobile41671821
Madison35406517
Tuscaloosa26076457
Shelby25466254
Montgomery24984603
Baldwin21684312
Lee16171173
Calhoun14655325
Morgan14547283
Etowah14036360
Marshall12365228
Houston10727286
Elmore10272209
Limestone10133156
St. Clair10095247
Cullman9872199
Lauderdale9526245
DeKalb8931188
Talladega8400181
Walker7306278
Autauga7172111
Blount6894139
Jackson6873112
Colbert6355139
Coffee5613122
Dale4911114
Russell452141
Chilton4447115
Franklin428282
Covington4223119
Tallapoosa4096155
Escambia398778
Chambers3692124
Dallas3599154
Clarke352661
Marion3197102
Pike313677
Lawrence3086100
Winston279773
Bibb266564
Geneva256381
Marengo250365
Pickens236162
Barbour234359
Hale225978
Butler222371
Fayette215462
Henry193743
Cherokee186645
Randolph185543
Monroe179041
Washington170139
Macon162450
Clay158357
Crenshaw154657
Cleburne151043
Lamar145737
Lowndes141354
Wilcox127230
Bullock123642
Conecuh112730
Coosa110229
Perry108526
Sumter105732
Greene93134
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 863620

Reported Deaths: 12472
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby977861667
Davidson90204952
Knox51757639
Hamilton45068502
Rutherford43507443
Williamson28299218
Sumner24318352
Montgomery20744229
Wilson19051240
Out of TN17869100
Sullivan17208304
Unassigned16922136
Blount15628196
Bradley15211153
Washington14816251
Maury13606174
Sevier13503176
Putnam11484178
Madison11407241
Robertson9844132
Anderson8830172
Hamblen8632174
Greene7982159
Tipton7442105
Coffee6955125
Dickson6908114
Cumberland6828138
Carter6706159
Gibson6617147
McMinn6597101
Bedford6550130
Roane6347105
Hawkins6294112
Jefferson6283125
Loudon622070
Lawrence603992
Monroe593097
Warren555683
Dyer5459107
Franklin517891
Fayette515983
Cheatham460756
Obion459097
Cocke4540100
Rhea438375
Lincoln436967
Marshall422359
Campbell420363
Weakley419567
Giles4028101
Henderson384077
White370774
Carroll366083
Macon364678
Hardin360168
Hardeman354865
Henry325076
Lauderdale323848
Claiborne320074
Scott319145
Marion315347
Overton303461
Wayne297534
Hickman286546
McNairy285554
DeKalb282654
Smith279640
Haywood271162
Grainger265449
Morgan252539
Trousdale251122
Fentress244248
Johnson243939
Bledsoe219011
Chester217351
Polk210925
Unicoi205049
Crockett204249
Union194834
Cannon193732
Humphreys187128
Grundy179735
Sequatchie174229
Lake171626
Benton168242
Decatur160239
Lewis159026
Meigs140825
Stewart135828
Jackson133136
Houston110933
Clay110230
Perry106928
Moore101917
Van Buren86023
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events