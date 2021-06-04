Clear
5 things to know for June 4: Covid-19, Capitol riots, White House, cyberattacks, Belarus

Detained journalist Roman Protasevich has again appeared on Belarusian state media, to the concern of government critics who fear the young dissident is being forced to address the nation under duress. CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 6:50 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 6:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Climate change doesn't just threaten the environment. It could ignite serious financial crises, an IMF official says, due to things like widespread damage and economic instability caused by natural disasters.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

President Joe Biden announced a plan yesterday to immediately share 25 million Covid-19 vaccines with countries around the world, but progressives are pushing him to do more. A group of more than 30 Democratic House members have signed a letter to the White House urging Biden to get more aggressive in distributing vaccines to help countries like India, South Africa and Brazil, where the coronavirus crisis is particularly dire. In the US, Covid-19 cases among children have fallen to levels not seen since October, but experts are still urging parents to vaccinate their children if they can. One reason? States that don't reach high vaccination thresholds may be "sitting ducks" for another outbreak, according to the director of the National Institutes of Health.

2. Capitol riots

Two Senate committees are expected to release a 100-page-plus report next week on the security failures that led to the January's Capitol riots. The findings from the Senate Rules and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees will likely provide the basis of a new funding package to beef up Capitol security. However, the report will stop short of examining former President Donald Trump's role in the run-up to the attack. That's likely to fuel partisan fighting about whether further investigation into the attack is necessary. Two Capitol Police officers shared their experiences for the first time with CNN, saying rioters beat them, threatened to shoot them, and called them traitors.

3. White House

President Biden will be heading out on his first international trip since taking office next week. His first stop will be the UK, where he'll meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 summit in southwestern England. Biden is set to hold meetings with the other leaders of G7 countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan -- during the visit. He'll also meet with Queen Elizabeth II before heading to Brussels to participate in a NATO summit. There, he'll meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues," the White House says. Finally, it's off to Geneva, Switzerland, where Biden will hold a bilateral summit with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin on June 16. Several other meetings with other world leaders are planned throughout.

4. Cyberattacks

The Justice Department is showing signs that it plans to coordinate its anti-ransomware efforts with the same protocols as it does for terrorism. US prosecutors are now being asked to report all ransomware investigations they may be working on, to better coordinate the US government's tracking of online criminals. The White House has also issued a rare open letter to companies, calling on them to treat the threat of ransomware attacks with greater urgency. These moves to tackle the growing threat of cyberattacks come on the heels of several attacks that have disrupted key infrastructure sectors including gas pipelines and meatpacking plants.

5. Belarus

Detained Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich has appeared on Belarus state TV again, as critics continue to decry his detainment. Protasevich was arrested last month by Belarusian authorities after his Ryanair flight was unexpectedly diverted and grounded in the country's capital of Minsk. Family and supporters believe that his recorded admissions to organizing mass protests have been forced. Critics fear the latest video shows Protasevich, again, under duress. An adviser to an exiled Belarusian opposition candidate labeled Protasevich as a "hostage of the regime." Protasevich's treatment in Belarus has sparked international outrage, especially toward President Alexander Lukashenko, and the US recently imposed sanctions on some of Belarus' state-owned enterprises in the country. Belarus responded by slashing staff numbers at the US embassy in Minsk.

The head of Germany's Catholic Church offers his resignation

Cardinal Reinhard Marx has written to Pope Francis to offer his resignation over what he described as his shared "responsibility for the catastrophe of sexual abuse" by church officials

Kim Kardashian has a role in the new 'PAW Patrol: The Movie.'

She plays a poodle name Delores, and we love that for her.

United plans supersonic flights by 2029

We're still waiting on the "flying cars" part of the future, but this will definitely suffice.

Peloton's app is getting cheaper for millions of people

For when you want to exercise like the fancy bike people, without the fancy bike price.

Twitter will help you undo a tweet -- for a fee

If you tweet a bad take and no one gets to read it, did it really happen?

Truck carrying tomato puree crashes, turning road red

Spare a thought to the unsuspecting passersby, who were probably HORRIFIED.

7,500 to 10,600

That's about how many giant sequoia trees were destroyed by a single wildfire that swept through California's Sequoia National Forest last summer, according to a new draft report from the National Park Service. The number represents between 10% and 14% of the world's giant sequoias.

"We're working for the richest man on Earth, we're doing all the work that makes his company run and all we're asking for is a reasonable, livable wage."

Anthony, an Amazon delivery service partner driver. Some Amazon workers like Anthony say they have to endure poor pay, dangerous conditions and demanding bosses even as Amazon's delivery business has flourished -- aided by their labor -- during the pandemic.

Bless you 

Just a lil' seal sneeze. That's all. Enjoy your weekend! (Click here to view.)

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 545028

Reported Deaths: 11188
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson805221549
Mobile41671821
Madison35406517
Tuscaloosa26076457
Shelby25466254
Montgomery24984603
Baldwin21684312
Lee16171173
Calhoun14655325
Morgan14547283
Etowah14036360
Marshall12365228
Houston10727286
Elmore10272209
Limestone10133156
St. Clair10095247
Cullman9872199
Lauderdale9526245
DeKalb8931188
Talladega8400181
Walker7306278
Autauga7172111
Blount6894139
Jackson6873112
Colbert6355139
Coffee5613122
Dale4911114
Russell452141
Chilton4447115
Franklin428282
Covington4223119
Tallapoosa4096155
Escambia398778
Chambers3692124
Dallas3599154
Clarke352661
Marion3197102
Pike313677
Lawrence3086100
Winston279773
Bibb266564
Geneva256381
Marengo250365
Pickens236162
Barbour234359
Hale225978
Butler222371
Fayette215462
Henry193743
Cherokee186645
Randolph185543
Monroe179041
Washington170139
Macon162450
Clay158357
Crenshaw154657
Cleburne151043
Lamar145737
Lowndes141354
Wilcox127230
Bullock123642
Conecuh112730
Coosa110229
Perry108526
Sumter105732
Greene93134
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 863620

Reported Deaths: 12472
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby977861667
Davidson90204952
Knox51757639
Hamilton45068502
Rutherford43507443
Williamson28299218
Sumner24318352
Montgomery20744229
Wilson19051240
Out of TN17869100
Sullivan17208304
Unassigned16922136
Blount15628196
Bradley15211153
Washington14816251
Maury13606174
Sevier13503176
Putnam11484178
Madison11407241
Robertson9844132
Anderson8830172
Hamblen8632174
Greene7982159
Tipton7442105
Coffee6955125
Dickson6908114
Cumberland6828138
Carter6706159
Gibson6617147
McMinn6597101
Bedford6550130
Roane6347105
Hawkins6294112
Jefferson6283125
Loudon622070
Lawrence603992
Monroe593097
Warren555683
Dyer5459107
Franklin517891
Fayette515983
Cheatham460756
Obion459097
Cocke4540100
Rhea438375
Lincoln436967
Marshall422359
Campbell420363
Weakley419567
Giles4028101
Henderson384077
White370774
Carroll366083
Macon364678
Hardin360168
Hardeman354865
Henry325076
Lauderdale323848
Claiborne320074
Scott319145
Marion315347
Overton303461
Wayne297534
Hickman286546
McNairy285554
DeKalb282654
Smith279640
Haywood271162
Grainger265449
Morgan252539
Trousdale251122
Fentress244248
Johnson243939
Bledsoe219011
Chester217351
Polk210925
Unicoi205049
Crockett204249
Union194834
Cannon193732
Humphreys187128
Grundy179735
Sequatchie174229
Lake171626
Benton168242
Decatur160239
Lewis159026
Meigs140825
Stewart135828
Jackson133136
Houston110933
Clay110230
Perry106928
Moore101917
Van Buren86023
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

