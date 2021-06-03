Clear

Texas high school valedictorian switches speech to speak out on state's abortion law

Paxton Smith, the valedictorian at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, swapped her school-approved speech for one about the restrictive "heartbeat" abortion law in Texas.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 9:10 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz and Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

A high school valedictorian exhaled as she pulled a piece of paper from underneath her graduation gown.

Gathering her courage, Paxton Smith started the speech she had worked so hard on for her graduation on Sunday.

But the speech the 18-year-old gave ended up being an entirely different speech than she had planned, and that her school had already approved.

She said she initially was going to talk about TV media and content. Instead, the Dallas teenager decided to use her platform to take a stand against a controversial Texas abortion law that had recently passed.

"I cannot give up this platform to promote complacency and peace, when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights," Smith said during her Lake Highlands High School graduation speech, which came two weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the so-called "heartbeat ban" abortion bill into law.

The law prohibits most abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy and before many people know they are pregnant.

The bill requires abortion providers to check for a fetal heartbeat before performing an abortion and prevents them from doing the procedure if one is detected. It makes exceptions "if a physician believes a medical emergency exists," but not for instances of rape or incest, citing that "public and private agencies provide ... emergency contraception for victims of rape or incest."

The issue weighed on the senior so much that a week and a half before graduation, she said she realized she had to change her speech.

The school district told CNN "a different speech was given than had been submitted to the school in advance," said Tim Clark, executive director of communications for Richardson Independent School District.

The district includes the following statement in its graduation program each year.

"The students who shall be speaking at the graduation ceremony were selected based on neutral criteria to deliver messages of the students' own choices. The content of each student speaker's message is the private, voluntary expression of the individual student and does not reflect the endorsement, sponsorship, position or expression of the District or its employees."

Smith was hesitant at first to change her speech

Although Smith said she was hesitant about changing her speech to address a political issue, she knew the platform of being valedictorian was too big to pass up.

"I was very upset that the heartbeat bill was passing, and I think I was struggling to focus on something that I was working on for school. I had to write down some of my thoughts on paper to get what I felt out, and it was at that point that I decided to change the speech," Smith told CNN on Thursday.

"I was definitely going back and forth with myself because I fully anticipated that if I made the speech, there would be some negative repercussions socially. I thought that graduation was the only place where I was going to reach such a large audience and a group with so many different opinions and backgrounds that I was going to be able to make a speech like that."

Smith said she only told her parents about the speech about a week beforehand. Overall, they were supportive of her decision.

"What father wouldn't be concerned when your daughter is about to step up and that kind of venue and start talking about something that is divisively controversial?" her father Russell Smith told CNN. "But she felt strongly about it."

Her father said he had not seen or heard her previous speech. He and his wife were concerned that the microphone could be cut off, but that didn't happen.

"I know very, very few people, regardless of their age, that have the strength of will and the eloquence and the presence of mind to do what she did," he said. "She just impresses me so much.

When the time came, Smith gathered up her courage and did what she felt she needed to do. After she was done a round of applause came from the crowd.

"I felt great. I was very surprised at the response," she said. "It was much louder and more positive than I expected, but as I was walking back to my seat, I was a little bit worried about how the staff was going to handle me afterwards."

However, no reprimand came.

Russell Smith said he felt "overwhelming pride" when he saw his daughter speak.

"It was it was hard not to be choked up as a father for that. There was definitely tears."

Her father noted that the response to the speech has been overwhelmingly positive -- former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shared and praised it on Twitter.

"It's been a very big shock," Smith said. "I'm very excited about how much traction the speech is getting because I think it's a very important topic and it needs to be shared."

Smith is not ruling out a future role in the social justice world -- for now, however, all she knows is that she wants to help people.

Whatever form of help she takes, she said she's excited to attend University of Texas at Austin in the fall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 544598

Reported Deaths: 11167
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson804361542
Mobile41612820
Madison35393514
Tuscaloosa26072457
Shelby25446254
Montgomery24958602
Baldwin21674311
Lee16153173
Calhoun14641324
Morgan14539283
Etowah14022359
Marshall12364228
Houston10723285
Elmore10265208
Limestone10132156
St. Clair10089247
Cullman9864199
Lauderdale9524245
DeKalb8911188
Talladega8393181
Walker7304278
Autauga7161111
Blount6889139
Jackson6872112
Colbert6354138
Coffee5610121
Dale4908114
Russell451941
Chilton4438115
Franklin428282
Covington4221119
Tallapoosa4091154
Escambia398377
Chambers3687124
Dallas3599154
Clarke352661
Marion3195102
Pike313577
Lawrence3084100
Winston279573
Bibb266564
Geneva256381
Marengo250365
Pickens236062
Barbour234059
Hale225678
Butler222071
Fayette215562
Henry193643
Cherokee186545
Randolph184943
Monroe179041
Washington169239
Macon162450
Clay158157
Crenshaw154257
Cleburne150743
Lamar145437
Lowndes141354
Wilcox127230
Bullock123642
Conecuh112530
Coosa110229
Perry108426
Sumter105632
Greene93134
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 863328

Reported Deaths: 12465
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby977471666
Davidson90184952
Knox51688639
Hamilton45058501
Rutherford43497443
Williamson28294218
Sumner24312352
Montgomery20732229
Wilson19046239
Out of TN17866100
Sullivan17196304
Unassigned16913136
Blount15632196
Bradley15205153
Washington14816251
Maury13603173
Sevier13497176
Putnam11480178
Madison11393241
Robertson9842132
Anderson8836172
Hamblen8639174
Greene7978159
Tipton7439105
Coffee6953125
Dickson6910114
Cumberland6823138
Carter6702159
Gibson6616147
McMinn6594101
Bedford6550130
Roane6348105
Hawkins6283112
Jefferson6281125
Loudon622070
Lawrence603592
Monroe592697
Warren555583
Dyer5457107
Franklin517790
Fayette515883
Cheatham460756
Obion458997
Cocke4538100
Rhea438075
Lincoln436966
Marshall422258
Campbell420263
Weakley419467
Giles4027101
Henderson384077
White370774
Carroll365983
Macon364578
Hardin359968
Hardeman354965
Henry324876
Lauderdale323848
Claiborne320274
Scott319245
Marion315347
Overton303361
Wayne297534
Hickman286446
McNairy285654
DeKalb282654
Smith279240
Haywood271162
Grainger265349
Morgan252539
Trousdale251122
Fentress244248
Johnson243939
Bledsoe219011
Chester217251
Polk210725
Unicoi205049
Crockett204249
Union195134
Cannon193632
Humphreys186828
Grundy179535
Sequatchie174229
Lake171426
Benton168242
Decatur160239
Lewis159126
Meigs140825
Stewart135628
Jackson133136
Houston110833
Clay110230
Perry106928
Moore101817
Van Buren86023
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events