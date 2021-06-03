Clear

When the pandemic brought her business to a halt, this chef tackled food insecurity with farm-to-table meals

The pandemic put the brakes on her catering business and supper club. Through her nonprofit program, Kids with Coworkers, Chef Q kept a food insecure community fed.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Laura Klairmont, CNN

Before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, Chef Q. Ibraheem ran an upscale catering business and underground supper club in Evanston, Illinois. She was able to charge $250 per person for ambitious, farm-to-table, multicourse meals served in an intimate setting. After years of working to launch her business, it was finally taking off.

But when Covid hit, everything came to a halt.

"I didn't know where my next penny was coming from," said Ibraheem, who had to close down her business. "I didn't know if I would be able to pay any bills."

Pre-pandemic, Ibraheem had volunteered for years with youth programs in the Chicago area, teaching young people facing food insecurity how to grow and prepare vegetables from local community gardens.

As schools shut down and many people in the community were laid off or furloughed from their jobs, she started receiving phone calls from families of children she taught.

"Parents were calling to see if we were doing our 'young chef' camps, and at first, I thought they were looking for activities for their kids. But I quickly realized they were looking for a meal," she said.

As a result of the pandemic, it is estimated that food insecurity has tripled among US households with children, according to the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University. It is projected that 42 million Americans, including 1 in 6 children, may experience food insecurity this year, according to Feeding America.

"At first many people were too proud to say they needed help. They would say, 'Hey, I'm fine,' but you would hear the sound linger in their voice that said they were not fine," Ibraheem said. "I told them how I lost my business and I'm not fine. Once you talk to people and see them every week, they open up."

So, she started a free meal program that she called Kids with Coworkers -- referring to all the children who were then home with their parents. She began by cooking healthy meals and making daily deliveries to nine families in need.

"Initially things started very small, it was very simple," Ibraheem said. "But the need for food is so unbelievable. It just surpassed what we ever thought it would be. It's not a class or gender or race thing. We're in a pandemic. Everyone had lost some form of being able to take care of themselves."

Word of her efforts quickly spread, and donations started arriving, which enabled her to expand. Early on, she hired a furloughed school bus driver to help deliver the meals, and her team operates out of a donated commercial kitchen space.

Since March 2020, Ibraheem says she has provided more than 60,000 meals to more than 600 people.

"To see people, especially families and seniors not have food is not acceptable," she said. "I wanted to make sure that people were able to put food on the table."

CNN's Laura Klairmont spoke with Ibraheem about her efforts. Below is an edited version of their conversation

CNN: What types of situations are the people you are helping in?

Chef Q. Ibraheem: A lot of them are single parents, a lot are seniors. You have people that don't have sick days, people that work [minimum wage jobs] where once that last check comes, the last check comes.

When the pandemic hit, so many families were struggling with childcare, finances, and, of course, food insecurity was major. Families were struggling with putting food on the table. In the beginning, one of the first parents that I talked to literally said they only had a couple cans of soup in their house, and they had five children. And that struck my heart so heavy, because I come from a single-parent home.

I know so many of these families and the kids, and you don't want to see your neighbors hungry. So, it was really easy for me to say, "Let me cook."

CNN: What's unique about your approach to the food you're serving the families?

Ibraheem: Cooking is my ultimate expression of love. You want to make someone happy. I got into cooking because I was always around food. My dad had a halal poultry shop. (And) there was my mom. And my mom was, like, "Hey, we cannot (afford to) travel all the time, so we're actually going to travel through restaurants." So twice a month, every paycheck, we would go to a different kind of restaurant.

It was really important for me to make sure that the meals were healthy and nutritious, because you know that you need these people to eat healthy right now. These are home-cooked meals. Everything is made from scratch. We prep every single thing. It takes a lot of time. We always make sure that there is something fresh on the plate. We're very veggie-centric.

I wanted it to be the highest quality food I can get. So, we source a lot of food from the community gardens that we work with. I'm working with local farms and local producers, local artisans, to make sure that I could put the best food on the plates of our dinner guests.

We go really creative with the food. We try to do the most beautiful plating that we can do. We play with the textures. It's very important for us to expose our dinner guests to different cultures, different food, edible flowers, fresh sorrel, just so they understand, "Hey, there is so much out here."

CNN: What are your future plans?

Ibraheem: My dreams have changed. Of course, I'm going to do underground supper clubs. But long-term, I've realized the need for food and I've realized how big of a problem food insecurity is. So, I'm looking at taking all the components of what I do and hopefully opening up a community kitchen and take some of the youth that I actually train and hire them. And I'm just going full circle with sustainability and keep it in the community once again. I want to cook really good food. I want to take care of people. I also want to invest even more in the community.

There's been a problem with food insecurity in our country, but the pandemic has shined a light on this major issue. I witnessed that people are literally a paycheck away from not eating. That's heartbreaking. That's unbelievable, but it's so very real. And it's continuously happening. And it's important that we just face that issue and make sure that people eat. So many people go without and there are people that we still can't serve. Each day there were more people calling.

I'm inspired to keep going because the need has not stopped. It's a great feeling to know that I'm able to ease the burden, if just a little bit. I'm giving them a sense of understanding that we are in it together. A sense of knowing that people in your community do care.

Want to get involved? Check out the Kids with Coworkers website and see how to help.

To donate to Kids with Coworkers via GoFundMe, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 544598

Reported Deaths: 11167
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson804361542
Mobile41612820
Madison35393514
Tuscaloosa26072457
Shelby25446254
Montgomery24958602
Baldwin21674311
Lee16153173
Calhoun14641324
Morgan14539283
Etowah14022359
Marshall12364228
Houston10723285
Elmore10265208
Limestone10132156
St. Clair10089247
Cullman9864199
Lauderdale9524245
DeKalb8911188
Talladega8393181
Walker7304278
Autauga7161111
Blount6889139
Jackson6872112
Colbert6354138
Coffee5610121
Dale4908114
Russell451941
Chilton4438115
Franklin428282
Covington4221119
Tallapoosa4091154
Escambia398377
Chambers3687124
Dallas3599154
Clarke352661
Marion3195102
Pike313577
Lawrence3084100
Winston279573
Bibb266564
Geneva256381
Marengo250365
Pickens236062
Barbour234059
Hale225678
Butler222071
Fayette215562
Henry193643
Cherokee186545
Randolph184943
Monroe179041
Washington169239
Macon162450
Clay158157
Crenshaw154257
Cleburne150743
Lamar145437
Lowndes141354
Wilcox127230
Bullock123642
Conecuh112530
Coosa110229
Perry108426
Sumter105632
Greene93134
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 863328

Reported Deaths: 12465
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby977471666
Davidson90184952
Knox51688639
Hamilton45058501
Rutherford43497443
Williamson28294218
Sumner24312352
Montgomery20732229
Wilson19046239
Out of TN17866100
Sullivan17196304
Unassigned16913136
Blount15632196
Bradley15205153
Washington14816251
Maury13603173
Sevier13497176
Putnam11480178
Madison11393241
Robertson9842132
Anderson8836172
Hamblen8639174
Greene7978159
Tipton7439105
Coffee6953125
Dickson6910114
Cumberland6823138
Carter6702159
Gibson6616147
McMinn6594101
Bedford6550130
Roane6348105
Hawkins6283112
Jefferson6281125
Loudon622070
Lawrence603592
Monroe592697
Warren555583
Dyer5457107
Franklin517790
Fayette515883
Cheatham460756
Obion458997
Cocke4538100
Rhea438075
Lincoln436966
Marshall422258
Campbell420263
Weakley419467
Giles4027101
Henderson384077
White370774
Carroll365983
Macon364578
Hardin359968
Hardeman354965
Henry324876
Lauderdale323848
Claiborne320274
Scott319245
Marion315347
Overton303361
Wayne297534
Hickman286446
McNairy285654
DeKalb282654
Smith279240
Haywood271162
Grainger265349
Morgan252539
Trousdale251122
Fentress244248
Johnson243939
Bledsoe219011
Chester217251
Polk210725
Unicoi205049
Crockett204249
Union195134
Cannon193632
Humphreys186828
Grundy179535
Sequatchie174229
Lake171426
Benton168242
Decatur160239
Lewis159126
Meigs140825
Stewart135628
Jackson133136
Houston110833
Clay110230
Perry106928
Moore101817
Van Buren86023
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events