Clear
BREAKING NEWS Breaking News Full Story

About 10,000 Tokyo Olympic volunteers have quit with Games closing in

Pressure is building for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled, but on the ground in Tokyo, the final preparations are beginning. With the Olympics less than two months away, CNN's Selina Wang takes a look at temporary spectator stands, venues, and live viewing sites being constructed for the Games.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Chie Kobayashi, Selina Wang and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Thousands of volunteers have pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in recent weeks, organizers said, fueling concerns Japan may not be ready to host the rescheduled Games as the country struggles to rein in a new wave of Covid-19 cases.

About 10,000 of the 80,000 registered volunteers supporting athletic events had quit as of Wednesday, according to Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee officials.

Toshiro Muto, chief executive of the Organizing Committee, told Japanese media he does not believe the volunteer withdrawals will impact the operation of the Games, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic. The rescheduled event is due to start on July 23.

Volunteers are an instrumental part of the Summer Olympics. They help staff operate Olympic facilities and venues, and assist spectators and athletes. So if more continue to drop out, it could pose additional difficulties for organizers.

However, no foreign spectators are allowed into Japan for the Games, so organizers may not need as many volunteers as other host cities have in years past.

A first cohort of volunteers dropped out in February -- the same month the president of the Games' organizing committee resigned. The official, Yoshiro Mori, stepped down after sexist remarks he made in a meeting were leaked.

Though officials did not say why most of the 10,000 volunteers quit, it is likely tied to the pandemic. Opinion polls show most of the Japanese public oppose holding the Olympics, with hospitals overwhelmed by a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases and the vast majority of people still unvaccinated.

The country has reported more than 752,000 total coronavirus cases and more than 13,200 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Daily new cases have been in the low thousands in recent days, declining from a fourth-wave peak of nearly 8,000 on April 29.

Japan's vaccine rollout has also gone much slower than expected. While there is enough supply to vaccinate much of the country's 126 million people, there is a bottleneck of medical professionals available to administer them. Only nurses, doctors and dentists can legally give vaccines.

Currently, just the elderly and medical professionals are eligible to receive a vaccine. Muto, the CEO of the Olympic Organizing Committee, said doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be provided to Olympic athletes, but not to volunteers, who are being asked to use public transportation to commute to the Games. Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said the IOC would give Japan 20,000 vaccines, but negotiations for who receives those doses are ongoing.

Last week, the editorial board for one of the country's leading newspapers, Asahi Shimbun, accused Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of holding the Olympics "against the will of the public" and called for the event to be canceled.

Meanwhile, a group of United States public health experts warned that pushing ahead with the Olympics as planned could put athletes and the public at risk. They said Japanese authorities and Tokyo 2020 organizers needed to reconsider their approach to risk management and recognize the limits of measures like temperature screening.

"We believe the IOC's determination to proceed with the Olympic Games is not informed by the best scientific evidence," the authors wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine. "For us to connect safely, we believe urgent action is needed for these Olympic Games to proceed."

A handful of prominent business leaders have also voiced concerns about the event. Last month, the CEO of e-commerce giant Rakuten, Hiroshi Mikitani, told CNN it would be a "suicide mission" for Japan to host the games.

Also in May, the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association, an organization of about 6,000 doctors in the capital, wrote a letter calling for the Games to be scrapped.

Japanese authorities recently extended a state of emergency for much of the country, including Tokyo, until June 20 -- about a month before the Olympics are set to begin.

US citizens were warned against traveling to Japan last month due to the spike in Covid-19 infections.

Olympic organizers have maintained they're confident the Olympics can be held safely and securely. Canceling the Olympics would also be costly for both Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), especially due to the loss of broadcasting revenues.

Several officials have said it would be impossible to postpone the Games a second time.

"All the stadiums are booked for other events already. It has been such hard work to postpone by one year ... it is impossible to postpone it again," Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told Nikkan Sports, a Japanese newspaper, in an interview published Thursday.

Dick Pound, the longest-serving IOC member, told CNN this week that "none of the folks involved in the planning and the execution of the Games is considering a cancellation."

"That's essentially off the table," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 544598

Reported Deaths: 11167
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson804361542
Mobile41612820
Madison35393514
Tuscaloosa26072457
Shelby25446254
Montgomery24958602
Baldwin21674311
Lee16153173
Calhoun14641324
Morgan14539283
Etowah14022359
Marshall12364228
Houston10723285
Elmore10265208
Limestone10132156
St. Clair10089247
Cullman9864199
Lauderdale9524245
DeKalb8911188
Talladega8393181
Walker7304278
Autauga7161111
Blount6889139
Jackson6872112
Colbert6354138
Coffee5610121
Dale4908114
Russell451941
Chilton4438115
Franklin428282
Covington4221119
Tallapoosa4091154
Escambia398377
Chambers3687124
Dallas3599154
Clarke352661
Marion3195102
Pike313577
Lawrence3084100
Winston279573
Bibb266564
Geneva256381
Marengo250365
Pickens236062
Barbour234059
Hale225678
Butler222071
Fayette215562
Henry193643
Cherokee186545
Randolph184943
Monroe179041
Washington169239
Macon162450
Clay158157
Crenshaw154257
Cleburne150743
Lamar145437
Lowndes141354
Wilcox127230
Bullock123642
Conecuh112530
Coosa110229
Perry108426
Sumter105632
Greene93134
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 863328

Reported Deaths: 12465
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby977471666
Davidson90184952
Knox51688639
Hamilton45058501
Rutherford43497443
Williamson28294218
Sumner24312352
Montgomery20732229
Wilson19046239
Out of TN17866100
Sullivan17196304
Unassigned16913136
Blount15632196
Bradley15205153
Washington14816251
Maury13603173
Sevier13497176
Putnam11480178
Madison11393241
Robertson9842132
Anderson8836172
Hamblen8639174
Greene7978159
Tipton7439105
Coffee6953125
Dickson6910114
Cumberland6823138
Carter6702159
Gibson6616147
McMinn6594101
Bedford6550130
Roane6348105
Hawkins6283112
Jefferson6281125
Loudon622070
Lawrence603592
Monroe592697
Warren555583
Dyer5457107
Franklin517790
Fayette515883
Cheatham460756
Obion458997
Cocke4538100
Rhea438075
Lincoln436966
Marshall422258
Campbell420263
Weakley419467
Giles4027101
Henderson384077
White370774
Carroll365983
Macon364578
Hardin359968
Hardeman354965
Henry324876
Lauderdale323848
Claiborne320274
Scott319245
Marion315347
Overton303361
Wayne297534
Hickman286446
McNairy285654
DeKalb282654
Smith279240
Haywood271162
Grainger265349
Morgan252539
Trousdale251122
Fentress244248
Johnson243939
Bledsoe219011
Chester217251
Polk210725
Unicoi205049
Crockett204249
Union195134
Cannon193632
Humphreys186828
Grundy179535
Sequatchie174229
Lake171426
Benton168242
Decatur160239
Lewis159126
Meigs140825
Stewart135628
Jackson133136
Houston110833
Clay110230
Perry106928
Moore101817
Van Buren86023
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events