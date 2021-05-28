Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Republican Party is building a political bomb

Article Image

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) responds to the Senate GOP's effort to block a bill to create a commission to investigate the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Posted: May 28, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: May 28, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

Today's Republican Party is building a political bomb -- and the ingredients for the explosive concoction are being mixed before our eyes. When it all blows up -- and it will, unless the party changes course soon -- the result will be not just rhetorical extremism but could well include real violence.

If you thought the events of Jan. 6 were shocking, what comes next could be far worse.

A chilling new poll by PRRI, the Pubic Religion Research Institute, found that nearly one in four Republicans (that's tens of millions of people) believe the QAnon mythology that "the government, media, and financial worlds in the US are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles." You might just shake your head and laugh at this nonsense, except that that they also believe that "because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country."

This is no fringe cult. The number of people believing these and other outlandish QAnon conspiracies is enormous. There is a current of poison circulating in American society, threatening its cohesiveness and its social and political order. "If it were a religion," according to PRRI founder Robby Jones, "it would be as big as all white evangelicals Protestants, or all white mainline Protestants."

Poll after poll has also found that a majority of Republicans, 61% according to the latest from Reuters/Ipsos, believe the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Inspiring these legions to keep their weapons handy for political purposes are the likes of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has taken to campaigning with that other GOP "luminary," Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. During a joint appearance with Greene in Georgia on Thursday, Gaetz declared that the Second Amendment is "not about hunting." Instead, he said, it's about "the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary."

Then there's Greene, whose deranged comments about Jews and space lasers, and her offensive suggestion of an equivalence between mask wearing requirements to protect against coronavirus and the targeting of Jews in the Holocaust, drew much attention -- along with the rarest rebuke from some GOP leaders. Greene first emerged as a fringe candidate, a QAnon supporter, dismissed by Republican leaders. But when Trump extolled her as a "future Republican star," many party leaders became hesitant to criticize her.

Her Holocaust comments finally forced their hand. But perhaps more pernicious is what she said from that stage on Thursday. "You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party," she explained, "just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party."

So, let's take a step back and look at how this bomb construction is going. Countless Republican leaders either spread or refuse to deny the Big Lie, the claim that the election was stolen. Tens of millions of Republicans erroneously believe Trump won. Almost one-quarter of Republicans believe it may become necessary to use violence to "save the country." Then they are told by Republican outrage peddlers that the US Constitution protects their right to own firearms for the purpose of rising up against the government. And then -- the match to start lighting the fuse -- they are told that Democrats are similar to Nazis.

If that's not the recipe for disaster -- not just for Republicans but for the entire country -- tell me what it is.

As Republicans pave the way for another insurrection, this one potentially much better attended than the Jan. 6 disaster, the leaders of the party, the "grownups," have abandoned their responsibility to the country, focusing instead on winning the next election. America may blow up, but at least they'll try to eke out a majority in Congress -- even if it means blocking an investigation of the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol by enraged Trump supporters.

A smattering of principled Republicans are speaking out. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fulminated against the GOP leadership and against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's personal push to block the commission, calling it "a decision for the short-term political gain," ignoring the imperative to defend principles of democracy -- including a peaceful transition of power. "I kind of want that to endure beyond just one election," she said grimly.

Some may view these maneuvers about the Jan. 6 commission, the reluctance to declare the legitimacy of the election and the implications of the increasingly extreme rhetoric as just a sign of a more polarized political system. This thinking fails to grasp the seriousness of what is building. And unless GOP leaders wake up to the danger, the US may soon face something far more dangerous than over-the-top rhetoric and a disputed election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 543177

Reported Deaths: 11140
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson801681539
Mobile41515815
Madison35336513
Tuscaloosa26029457
Shelby25390253
Montgomery24865600
Baldwin21606310
Lee16104173
Calhoun14621323
Morgan14516283
Etowah13978358
Marshall12337227
Houston10711285
Elmore10233208
Limestone10115155
St. Clair10021247
Cullman9837198
Lauderdale9510245
DeKalb8893188
Talladega8370180
Walker7283278
Autauga7141110
Jackson6864112
Blount6862139
Colbert6347137
Coffee5601121
Dale4895114
Russell450039
Chilton4426115
Franklin427282
Covington4212119
Tallapoosa4076153
Escambia396677
Chambers3662123
Dallas3596154
Clarke352161
Marion3171102
Pike313277
Lawrence3076100
Winston278473
Bibb266664
Geneva255681
Marengo250365
Pickens235462
Barbour233358
Hale225078
Butler221571
Fayette214462
Henry193143
Cherokee186145
Randolph184443
Monroe178841
Washington168739
Macon162250
Clay157857
Crenshaw153957
Cleburne150442
Lamar144937
Lowndes141354
Wilcox127230
Bullock123342
Conecuh111830
Coosa109729
Perry108126
Sumter105632
Greene92834
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 862098

Reported Deaths: 12428
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby975021661
Davidson90080948
Knox51585639
Hamilton44959499
Rutherford43441442
Williamson28253218
Sumner24305349
Montgomery20674228
Wilson19006239
Out of TN17813100
Sullivan17156303
Unassigned16908135
Blount15620196
Bradley15195153
Washington14781248
Maury13604173
Sevier13486176
Putnam11472178
Madison11355241
Robertson9834132
Anderson8830172
Hamblen8638174
Greene7963158
Tipton7445104
Coffee6947125
Dickson6900114
Cumberland6816138
Carter6695158
Gibson6611147
McMinn658299
Bedford6546130
Roane6346105
Jefferson6280125
Hawkins6274110
Loudon621770
Lawrence602692
Monroe591896
Warren555482
Dyer5456106
Franklin517490
Fayette515683
Cheatham460556
Obion458496
Cocke4540100
Rhea437775
Lincoln437365
Marshall421858
Campbell420063
Weakley419067
Giles4025101
Henderson382676
White370674
Carroll365383
Macon364178
Hardin358968
Hardeman354965
Henry323876
Lauderdale323247
Claiborne319874
Scott318645
Marion315047
Overton303361
Wayne297634
Hickman286446
McNairy285654
DeKalb281954
Smith279140
Haywood271562
Grainger265249
Morgan252439
Trousdale251022
Fentress244148
Johnson243839
Bledsoe218011
Chester217151
Polk210525
Unicoi205049
Crockett204149
Union194034
Cannon193531
Humphreys185228
Grundy179335
Sequatchie173729
Lake171126
Benton168141
Decatur160439
Lewis159026
Meigs140025
Stewart135628
Jackson132636
Houston110633
Clay110330
Perry107328
Moore101917
Van Buren85823
Pickett76324
Hancock60212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events