Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for May 28: Capitol riot, Covid-19, San Jose, Russia, DOJ

Memorial Day weekend will bring rain and cool air for much of the East while the Southwest will see hot temperatures. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the holiday forecast.

Posted: May 28, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: May 28, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

If you're traveling for Memorial Day, you're gonna break the bank filling up the tank. Gas is at a 7-year-high, just in time for your road trip. And by the way, there's no newsletter Monday, so we'll see you again Tuesday!

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Capitol riot investigation

Senate Republicans are stalling on a vote to create a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riots. Leading the pushback is Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has made the unusual move of asking wavering senators to support filibustering the bill as "a personal favor" to him. Only three Republican senators so far have expressed their support for the commission: Sens. Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. A key procedural vote on the bill was delayed yesterday after GOP senators postponed passage on another bill, creating a time squeeze. A group of former Homeland Security secretaries who served in both Republican and Democratic administrations is calling on the Senate "to put politics aside" to create the commission.

2. Coronavirus

Some hopeful pandemic news to send you off this weekend: The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting that Covid-19 cases will fall over the next four weeks, thanks to widespread vaccination efforts. Those efforts will continue over the Memorial Day holiday in places like New York City, where vaccination buses are headed out to crowded beaches and parks. We're also learning more about the potential motivations behind President Joe Biden's call for the US intelligence committee to reinvestigate the origins of the coronavirus. According to the New York Times, intelligence officials told the White House they had untapped evidence about the virus' origins that required more analysis to fully interpret.

3. San Jose shooting

Mourners gathered in San Jose yesterday to honor the nine victims of Wednesday's shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard. Authorities are releasing more information about the gunman, identified as VTA employee Sam Cassidy. Law enforcement haven't found any written evidence of a motive, but Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said he was "highly disgruntled" regarding his job. One witness said she believed the gunman sought people out as he shot. Heartbroken families, friends and coworkers are sharing memories of the victims: Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Adrian Balleza, 29; Alex Ward Fritch, 49; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; and Timothy Michael Romo, 49.

4.Russia

The Biden administration will not seek to reenter the Open Skies Treaty with Russia in response to what the State Department called Russia's "failure to take any actions to return to compliance." Biden's refusal to rejoin closes one possible means of collaboration ahead of a key meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month. Meanwhile, Russian authorities have denied entry to at least two European airlines after the carriers requested to fly an alternative route bypassing Belarusian airspace. The move underscores Russia's support of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is facing international condemnation for allegedly re-routing a passenger flight with a political opposition figure on board.

5. Department of Justice

Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced a series of six steps the DOJ is taking to improve efforts to combat hate crimes. They include measures like increasing resources and coordination, facilitating the expeditious review of hate crimes, designating both civil and criminal assistant US attorneys as local civil rights coordinators, and expanding access to different languages in the department. The steps Garland outlined are intended to help the department implement the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this month.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Ariana Grande shares photos of her at-home wedding

And, of course, the dress is a stunner.

The Masked Singer crowns its Season 5 winner

Was it the Piglet in little boy shorts, the Chameleon who looks kind of like Elton John, or the very fancy Black Swan?

Meet the tech startup that taught a computer to taste wine

Next step: Teach the computer to be really snobby about its preference for Gewürztraminer.

Rolls-Royce will now build you any car you want, but it will cost millions

BRB, going to spend nine figures remaking the cast from "Cars 2."

Baby squid and tardigrades are heading to the International Space Station

Per aspera ad astra, little ones.

P.S. -- Do you love science? Indulge your curiosity and sign up for CNN's new Wonder Theory newsletter, a weekly exploration of the universe, ancient discoveries, fascinating findings -- and, yes, funky animals in space.

TODAY'S NUMBER

36%

That's how much AMC stock rose yesterday thanks to another round of love from meme stock investors on Reddit. We've seen this before with the big Game Stop surge earlier this year.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time."

Tiger Woods, speaking about his injury in his first interview since the serious car crash that sidelined him in February.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Stars and stripes forever

Here's a very cool visual breakdown of the many times the American flag has evolved through the years.

(Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: °
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 543177

Reported Deaths: 11140
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson801681539
Mobile41515815
Madison35336513
Tuscaloosa26029457
Shelby25390253
Montgomery24865600
Baldwin21606310
Lee16104173
Calhoun14621323
Morgan14516283
Etowah13978358
Marshall12337227
Houston10711285
Elmore10233208
Limestone10115155
St. Clair10021247
Cullman9837198
Lauderdale9510245
DeKalb8893188
Talladega8370180
Walker7283278
Autauga7141110
Jackson6864112
Blount6862139
Colbert6347137
Coffee5601121
Dale4895114
Russell450039
Chilton4426115
Franklin427282
Covington4212119
Tallapoosa4076153
Escambia396677
Chambers3662123
Dallas3596154
Clarke352161
Marion3171102
Pike313277
Lawrence3076100
Winston278473
Bibb266664
Geneva255681
Marengo250365
Pickens235462
Barbour233358
Hale225078
Butler221571
Fayette214462
Henry193143
Cherokee186145
Randolph184443
Monroe178841
Washington168739
Macon162250
Clay157857
Crenshaw153957
Cleburne150442
Lamar144937
Lowndes141354
Wilcox127230
Bullock123342
Conecuh111830
Coosa109729
Perry108126
Sumter105632
Greene92834
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 862098

Reported Deaths: 12428
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby975021661
Davidson90080948
Knox51585639
Hamilton44959499
Rutherford43441442
Williamson28253218
Sumner24305349
Montgomery20674228
Wilson19006239
Out of TN17813100
Sullivan17156303
Unassigned16908135
Blount15620196
Bradley15195153
Washington14781248
Maury13604173
Sevier13486176
Putnam11472178
Madison11355241
Robertson9834132
Anderson8830172
Hamblen8638174
Greene7963158
Tipton7445104
Coffee6947125
Dickson6900114
Cumberland6816138
Carter6695158
Gibson6611147
McMinn658299
Bedford6546130
Roane6346105
Jefferson6280125
Hawkins6274110
Loudon621770
Lawrence602692
Monroe591896
Warren555482
Dyer5456106
Franklin517490
Fayette515683
Cheatham460556
Obion458496
Cocke4540100
Rhea437775
Lincoln437365
Marshall421858
Campbell420063
Weakley419067
Giles4025101
Henderson382676
White370674
Carroll365383
Macon364178
Hardin358968
Hardeman354965
Henry323876
Lauderdale323247
Claiborne319874
Scott318645
Marion315047
Overton303361
Wayne297634
Hickman286446
McNairy285654
DeKalb281954
Smith279140
Haywood271562
Grainger265249
Morgan252439
Trousdale251022
Fentress244148
Johnson243839
Bledsoe218011
Chester217151
Polk210525
Unicoi205049
Crockett204149
Union194034
Cannon193531
Humphreys185228
Grundy179335
Sequatchie173729
Lake171126
Benton168141
Decatur160439
Lewis159026
Meigs140025
Stewart135628
Jackson132636
Houston110633
Clay110330
Perry107328
Moore101917
Van Buren85823
Pickett76324
Hancock60212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events