The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines

As the country continues to reopen, more than 37 million people are expected to travel for the Memorial Day weekend. Under federal law, travelers are still required to wear masks when using public transportation, including travel by commercial plane, which could potentially set up more conflicts and fights over mask policy during the busy weekend. CNN's Pete Muntean has the latest from Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

Posted: May 27, 2021 6:01 AM

Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, CNN