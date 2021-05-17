Clear

This could be the case that takes down Roe v. Wade

Article Image

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a major abortion case next term concerning a controversial Mississippi law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks, rekindling a potentially major challenge to Roe v. Wade at the majority conservative court.

Posted: May 17, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: May 17, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Mary Ziegler

Just a week ago, it seemed hard to imagine that the Supreme Court, with its conservative supermajority, was ready for a direct attack on Roe v. Wade. After all, the justices had been considering a Mississippi abortion case since September without saying a word.

And yet Monday, the court agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a challenge to a 2018 law banning abortion at 15 weeks. And more shocking still, the court chose not to take the less controversial off-ramp offered by Mississippi.

Last summer, Chief Justice John Roberts had voted with his liberal colleagues to preserve abortion access in Louisiana but seemed to water down the protection for access provided by the undue burden test. Mississippi's appeal raised three different questions for the court's consideration, including one about whether Roberts' interpretation (that the undue burden test did not require courts to weigh whether a law had any benefits -- and required substantial deference to state legislatures) was the correct one.

If the justices had wanted to avoid controversy, they could have agreed to hear the appeal only on that question, concluded that Roberts' standard should apply and given states more latitude to regulate abortion. But the court bypassed that question for a direct hit: could states ban elective abortions outright before viability -- the point at which it is possible for the fetus to survive outside the womb. In the Roe v. Wade decision, the majority on the court said that government only had a valid interest in prohibiting abortion in circumstances where the fetus would be viable; in 1973, the court pronounced, that point was around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Many advocates and Americans in general will likely see Monday's development as a sign that the writing is on the wall -- that Roe v. Wade may well be doomed. They will not be wrong. A court eager to take on abortion bans early in pregnancy seems unlikely to hesitate when the moment comes to eliminate abortion rights altogether.

Indeed, there is some reason to believe that Dobbs may be that moment. To uphold Mississippi's law, the justices would need to undo a core part of the rules that have governed abortion since 1973: the idea that states cannot criminalize abortion outright until viability. If the court is willing to jettison a key ingredient of the Roe case, there is no reason to think the justices won't be ready to ditch the rest.

But even if Dobbs does not mark the moment when the court eliminates a right to choose, the damage this case could do to Roe is hard to overstate. In theory, the court could preserve the idea of a right to choose while saying that viability as a limit makes no sense. Bioethicists and philosophers have criticized the logic of the court's viability line for some time. Conservative justices have mocked the viability line since the 1980s. After all, viability changes as technology improves. Some have questioned whether courts can or should keep up with evolving medical standards in interpreting fundamental rights. Others don't see why fetal life takes on meaning only at viability.

But the shortcomings of the 1973 rule aside, viability has been central to the court's abortion rights jurisprudence from the beginning. That fact isn't lost on antiabortion leaders. Look closely at the grab bag of abortion restrictions proposed in 2021: Arkansas's ban on abortion in cases of Down syndrome, prohibitions on common methods like Texas's law on dilation and evacuation, the most common procedure after the first trimester, heartbeat bills (which outlaw abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected) like the ones from South Carolina or Texas or absolute bans like the one from Alabama. Most of them have one thing in common: an aim to invalidate viability as the standard for abortion rights (and thus roll back Roe v. Wade).

That's because neither the court nor the pro-choice movement have ever offered a real alternative to fetal viability as the point at which states can criminalize all abortions. That's one reason why heartbeat bans have caught fire in so many red states. Anti-abortion activist Janet Folger Porter, the architect of many of these bills, pitches a fetal heartbeat as a more scientific, certain alternative to viability.

In practical terms, there is a world of difference between allowing bans at six weeks, when physicians can often detect fetal cardiac activity, and allowing criminalization at viability (often marked at 24 weeks gestation). By taking this case, the court may be opening the door to laws that criminalize abortion before many women know they are pregnant. But there is no guarantee that six weeks will be the limit if the court abandons the viability benchmark. There is no guarantee there will be a limit at all.

The elimination of the viability standard would also upend progressives' best argument to preserve abortion rights -- one based on respect for judicial precedent.

The court's six conservative members all have clearly expressed views against abortion rights. For that reason, it seems far-fetched to think that any of the court's conservatives really believe the Constitution protects a right to choose. So, instead, pro-choice leaders have zeroed in on stare decisis, the doctrine of respect for past precedent. From a legal standpoint, the court may take precedent seriously. From the standpoint of optics, the court knows that when it comes to Roe, the world is watching. Moving too fast, or willfully ignoring precedent, could damage the court's reputation.

Abortion foes have a solution: pick apart a precedent piece by piece, until there the right to choose is unrecognizable. If the court saves Roe but gets rid of the viability standard, it will be much harder to say that the precedent has commanded respect.

So, when the court hands down a decision in Dobbs, keep your eye on viability. If it is usurped as a standard, this case may not be the one that takes down Roe v. Wade, but it will quite likely set the stage for the one that does.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: °
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 540083

Reported Deaths: 11038
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson798481529
Mobile41283809
Madison35157506
Tuscaloosa25925455
Shelby25302249
Montgomery24723593
Baldwin21411310
Lee15993172
Calhoun14574319
Morgan14425280
Etowah13925353
Marshall12280225
Houston10648282
Elmore10158206
Limestone10070151
St. Clair9948245
Cullman9768194
Lauderdale9460243
DeKalb8865188
Talladega8341176
Walker7261278
Autauga7005108
Jackson6840112
Blount6773139
Colbert6322135
Coffee5581118
Dale4877113
Russell445738
Chilton4373113
Franklin426382
Covington4138118
Tallapoosa4044153
Escambia394877
Chambers3596123
Dallas3569153
Clarke351561
Marion3140101
Pike312077
Lawrence303098
Winston275873
Bibb264764
Geneva254178
Marengo249865
Pickens234862
Barbour232056
Hale224078
Butler219169
Fayette212862
Henry189943
Cherokee184845
Randolph182542
Monroe178141
Washington167839
Macon161350
Clay157257
Crenshaw153557
Cleburne149641
Lamar143336
Lowndes140653
Wilcox127430
Bullock123242
Conecuh110829
Coosa109228
Perry107826
Sumter105032
Greene92634
Choctaw61024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 857055

Reported Deaths: 12312
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby964521629
Davidson89674942
Knox51116636
Hamilton44570496
Rutherford43212437
Williamson28116217
Sumner24135349
Montgomery20402227
Wilson18907236
Out of TN1822399
Sullivan16952298
Unassigned16918134
Blount15559196
Bradley15100151
Washington14691245
Maury13545172
Sevier13451175
Putnam11437175
Madison11281241
Robertson9793132
Anderson8795171
Hamblen8632173
Greene7928156
Tipton7397104
Coffee6922123
Dickson6854113
Cumberland6769133
Carter6662158
Gibson6542146
McMinn654198
Bedford6522128
Roane6318105
Jefferson6244125
Loudon616469
Hawkins6161107
Lawrence598491
Monroe587596
Warren555581
Dyer5440106
Franklin516490
Fayette511878
Cheatham457856
Obion455096
Cocke452499
Lincoln437163
Rhea435775
Marshall420658
Campbell417463
Weakley416365
Giles4010100
Henderson380776
White368170
Carroll363483
Macon363178
Hardin358968
Hardeman353764
Henry320676
Lauderdale320244
Claiborne318873
Scott315245
Marion312847
Overton302561
Wayne297034
Hickman284746
McNairy284254
DeKalb280754
Smith278539
Haywood271562
Grainger263550
Morgan251339
Trousdale250622
Fentress243047
Johnson241939
Bledsoe215811
Chester215451
Polk208725
Unicoi204549
Crockett203549
Cannon192831
Union192234
Humphreys181528
Grundy179534
Sequatchie171829
Lake170526
Benton167340
Decatur159339
Lewis158426
Meigs139125
Stewart133028
Jackson132336
Clay110330
Houston109733
Perry107228
Moore101717
Van Buren85523
Pickett75924
Hancock59312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events