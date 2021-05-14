Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Liz Cheney blasted Fox News for the Big Lie ... on Fox News

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney calls out Fox News during a combative interview with Bret Baier in which she argued that "Fox News has a particular obligation to make sure people know the election wasn't stolen."

Posted: May 14, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: May 14, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney stared down the most powerful entity in Republican politics on Thursday night and delivered a simple message: You are a big part of the problem.

No, I'm not talking about former President Donald Trump. I'm talking about Fox News.

Here's the exchange between Cheney and Fox News anchor Bret Baier over Fox's culpability in pushing the Big Lie -- that the 2020 election was somehow fraudulent or stolen, despite all evidence to the contrary.

Cheney: "We all have an obligation, and I would say Fox News especially, especially Fox News, has a particular obligation to make sure people know the election wasn't stolen."

Baier: "And we have said that numerous times."

Cheney: "Fox News -- Fox News -- Bret, I'm going to answer your question. Fox News needs to make sure that the American people -- they need to make sure that the American people--"

Baier: "No, but if you are mentioning Fox News, you have to know that this show has said that numerous times."

Cheney: "Bret, you are doing the interview. I'm answering the questions."

Baier: "Congresswoman--"

Cheney: "We need to make sure that the American people recognize and understand that the election wasn't stolen, that we shouldn't perpetuate the Big Lie, and that there is real danger.

"I have worked in countries around the world where we don't have peaceful transitions of power. And all of us who are elected officials have got to make sure that we obey and abide by the oath that we swore to the Constitution."

Which, well, yeah. Cheney went right at Baier making clear that Fox News has aided and abetted Trump and his loyalists in their quest to convince people that the election was, in fact, stolen from him. And while Baier is adamant that he has made the point that the 2020 election was fair, the idea that Fox News more broadly hasn't provided fuel for the Big Lie fire is, in a word, laughable.

As the Daily Beast's Justin Baragona noted in a piece on Fox in February:

"In the two weeks after Fox called the election for Biden on Nov. 7—joining other news outlets—the network began casting doubt on the election results or pushed conspiracy theories nearly 800 times on its airwaves, according to liberal watchdog Media Matters."

On his show on January 6, Fox's Tucker Carlson said that the riot at the US Capitol was driven by "millions of Americans [who] sincerely believe the last election was fake." How could they ever have gotten that idea?

And just a week ago, Fox was still at it. Here's Fox anchor John Roberts in an interview with Texas Rep. Kevin Brady (R) last week:

"President Donald Trump says the 'Big Lie' was the results of the 2020 election. Liz Cheney says, no, the 'Big Lie' was suggesting that the 2020 election was stolen. Between the two of them, who is right?"

Um, it's not a coin flip. Also, Brady responded "I'll leave that dispute to them," which, well, perfect.

It should come as no surprise then, given all of the misinformation pushed by Trump and treated as credible by Fox, that lots and lots of Republicans believe the Big Lie. In a CNN poll conducted late last month, 70% of Republican voters said they did not believe that Joe Biden "legitimately" won the 2020 election.

There is a direct line between 7 in 10 Republicans believing a lie about the election and Fox News -- in the main -- being unwilling to say simply and repeatedly that Biden won fair and square and that Trump is simply wrong on the facts.

Cheney's willingness to call out Fox on that connection suggests that she isn't going to just go after Trump and why he shouldn't be the leading voice in the GOP going forward, but that Cheney is also going to target the broader conservative media that has (and continues to) enable him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 532895

Reported Deaths: 11001
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson771431528
Mobile41089808
Madison34837505
Tuscaloosa25810454
Montgomery24355588
Shelby23730249
Baldwin21191309
Lee15892171
Calhoun14522316
Morgan14324279
Etowah13861353
Marshall12250223
Houston10581281
Elmore10060205
Limestone9986151
Cullman9705194
St. Clair9702243
Lauderdale9441242
DeKalb8846187
Talladega8255176
Walker7246277
Autauga6938108
Jackson6815112
Blount6694137
Colbert6310134
Coffee5524119
Dale4850111
Russell443238
Chilton4308112
Franklin426282
Covington4136118
Tallapoosa4039152
Escambia393977
Chambers3578123
Dallas3557152
Clarke351161
Marion3130101
Pike311377
Lawrence300798
Winston275673
Bibb261564
Geneva251477
Marengo249664
Pickens234761
Barbour231756
Hale223277
Butler216469
Fayette212562
Henry189044
Cherokee184745
Randolph181742
Monroe178040
Washington167639
Macon159950
Clay156857
Crenshaw152757
Cleburne149141
Lamar142935
Lowndes139053
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110629
Coosa107928
Perry107826
Sumter104832
Greene92534
Choctaw61124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 856428

Reported Deaths: 12305
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby963281628
Davidson89609941
Knox51090636
Hamilton44530496
Rutherford43174437
Williamson28104217
Sumner24122349
Montgomery20392227
Wilson18902236
Out of TN1823699
Sullivan16916298
Unassigned16906134
Blount15551196
Bradley15096151
Washington14681245
Maury13535172
Sevier13441175
Putnam11435175
Madison11245241
Robertson9785132
Anderson8792171
Hamblen8631173
Greene7924156
Tipton7388104
Coffee6922122
Dickson6850113
Cumberland6762133
Carter6660158
Gibson6535146
McMinn653498
Bedford6521128
Roane6317105
Jefferson6242125
Loudon615869
Hawkins6155107
Lawrence598189
Monroe587096
Warren555081
Dyer5440106
Franklin516390
Fayette511677
Cheatham457356
Obion454896
Cocke452299
Lincoln436763
Rhea435775
Marshall420258
Campbell417563
Weakley415665
Giles4009100
Henderson380276
White367770
Carroll363283
Macon363078
Hardin358868
Hardeman352864
Henry320276
Lauderdale320244
Claiborne318973
Scott314945
Marion312847
Overton302461
Wayne296834
Hickman284746
McNairy284054
DeKalb280654
Smith278739
Haywood271562
Grainger263550
Morgan251239
Trousdale250522
Fentress242647
Johnson241739
Bledsoe215611
Chester215451
Polk208524
Unicoi204549
Crockett203549
Cannon192631
Union191634
Humphreys181128
Grundy179534
Sequatchie171629
Lake170626
Benton167040
Decatur159239
Lewis158326
Meigs139025
Stewart132828
Jackson132336
Clay110330
Houston109733
Perry107128
Moore101417
Van Buren85323
Pickett75924
Hancock59312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events