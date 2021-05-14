Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

AOC just made Marjorie Taylor Greene's antics suddenly serious

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) "deeply unwell" after Greene confronted Ocasio-Cortez in the halls of Congress.

Posted: May 14, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: May 14, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Wednesday afternoon, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sought to confront Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside the House -- shouting that New York Democrat didn't "care about the American people" and asking "why do you support terrorists and antifa?"

On Friday morning, CNN's KFile reported that this wasn't the first time that Greene had targeted Ocasio-Cortez. In February 2019, before she won her congressional seat, Greene went to AOC's congressional office and taunted the congresswoman and her staff through the mail slot in the door. Greene told Ocasio-Cortez to "get rid of your diaper," and called Ocasio-Cortez's office a "day care."

Asked about the videos on Friday morning, Ocasio-Cortez said this of Greene:

"This is a woman that's deeply unwell. And clearly needs help. And her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now. At this point I think the depth has raised concerns for other members, as well. And so, you know, I think that this is an assessment that needs to be made by the proper professional."

Which is quite a statement for one member of Congress to make about another -- even two as ideologically opposed as MTG and AOC.

(Sidebar: In a different political era, perhaps one before we knew the words "President Donald Trump," this kind of comment might occasion a bipartisan blowback. But Trump spent much of his four years in office saying Democrats he didn't like were "nuts" and using denigrating language to talk about mental health -- creating a whole new category of verbal attack, which AOC's comment doesn't remotely rise to.)

But in this partisan moment -- on the same day this all happened, California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell cursed at an aide for Greene, who told him to take off his mask -- AOC's suggestion didn't spark outrage so much as it seemed to open a sort of Pandora's box about Greene.

"I've heard it from members on both sides of the aisle," tweeted Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman in response to Ocasio-Cortez's statement.

Which, again, wow.

Now, it's important to note here that there is a very large difference between off-handedly saying someone is "nuts" -- a sort of sweeping generalization designed to dismiss -- and alleging an actual mental illness (something that, of course, no one person without proper medical training and knowledge of the situation could possibly accurately identify in another). And it's also worth mentioning that mental illness is a very serious thing, and not something anyone should make light of. But Ocasio-Cortez is pointing out a pattern of behavior by Greene that is problematic, regardless of the root cause.

That said, clearly Greene is doing her damndest to confront AOC -- both as a member of Congress and before she won an open Georgia seat in 2020.

The question is where do we go from here? Ocasio-Cortez's office has already asked for security measures to be ramped up in the wake of Wednesday's incident with Greene. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that the episode was "probably ... a matter for the Ethics Committee."

Given that House Republicans took a pass on joining with Democrats when they stripped Greene of her committee assignments earlier this year for xenophobic, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments she had made, it doesn't seem likely they will go along with Democrats' demands here.

But how will they react to what AOC said about Greene? Will they condemn the New York Democrat? Or is Sherman right that AOC simply gave voice to something lots of members think when it comes to the Georgia Republican?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 532895

Reported Deaths: 11001
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson771431528
Mobile41089808
Madison34837505
Tuscaloosa25810454
Montgomery24355588
Shelby23730249
Baldwin21191309
Lee15892171
Calhoun14522316
Morgan14324279
Etowah13861353
Marshall12250223
Houston10581281
Elmore10060205
Limestone9986151
Cullman9705194
St. Clair9702243
Lauderdale9441242
DeKalb8846187
Talladega8255176
Walker7246277
Autauga6938108
Jackson6815112
Blount6694137
Colbert6310134
Coffee5524119
Dale4850111
Russell443238
Chilton4308112
Franklin426282
Covington4136118
Tallapoosa4039152
Escambia393977
Chambers3578123
Dallas3557152
Clarke351161
Marion3130101
Pike311377
Lawrence300798
Winston275673
Bibb261564
Geneva251477
Marengo249664
Pickens234761
Barbour231756
Hale223277
Butler216469
Fayette212562
Henry189044
Cherokee184745
Randolph181742
Monroe178040
Washington167639
Macon159950
Clay156857
Crenshaw152757
Cleburne149141
Lamar142935
Lowndes139053
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110629
Coosa107928
Perry107826
Sumter104832
Greene92534
Choctaw61124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 856428

Reported Deaths: 12305
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby963281628
Davidson89609941
Knox51090636
Hamilton44530496
Rutherford43174437
Williamson28104217
Sumner24122349
Montgomery20392227
Wilson18902236
Out of TN1823699
Sullivan16916298
Unassigned16906134
Blount15551196
Bradley15096151
Washington14681245
Maury13535172
Sevier13441175
Putnam11435175
Madison11245241
Robertson9785132
Anderson8792171
Hamblen8631173
Greene7924156
Tipton7388104
Coffee6922122
Dickson6850113
Cumberland6762133
Carter6660158
Gibson6535146
McMinn653498
Bedford6521128
Roane6317105
Jefferson6242125
Loudon615869
Hawkins6155107
Lawrence598189
Monroe587096
Warren555081
Dyer5440106
Franklin516390
Fayette511677
Cheatham457356
Obion454896
Cocke452299
Lincoln436763
Rhea435775
Marshall420258
Campbell417563
Weakley415665
Giles4009100
Henderson380276
White367770
Carroll363283
Macon363078
Hardin358868
Hardeman352864
Henry320276
Lauderdale320244
Claiborne318973
Scott314945
Marion312847
Overton302461
Wayne296834
Hickman284746
McNairy284054
DeKalb280654
Smith278739
Haywood271562
Grainger263550
Morgan251239
Trousdale250522
Fentress242647
Johnson241739
Bledsoe215611
Chester215451
Polk208524
Unicoi204549
Crockett203549
Cannon192631
Union191634
Humphreys181128
Grundy179534
Sequatchie171629
Lake170626
Benton167040
Decatur159239
Lewis158326
Meigs139025
Stewart132828
Jackson132336
Clay110330
Houston109733
Perry107128
Moore101417
Van Buren85323
Pickett75924
Hancock59312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events