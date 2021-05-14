Clear
5 things to know for May 14: Covid-19, US policing, immigration, Afghanistan, Tigray

Another cold start to the day in the Eastern US is contrasted by hot, dry conditions in the West. We are also monitoring storms forming in the Central US. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

Posted: May 14, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: May 14, 2021 6:00 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Colonial Pipeline is up and working again, but gas shortages -- and the ensuing gas panic -- probably won't be resolved for a few more days.

1. Coronavirus

People in the US who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except in certain circumstances, according to new guidance from the CDC. This news is a game changer, and some states and businesses are already reconsidering their mask policies in response. However, experts say there's still a long road ahead for those who haven't been vaccinated, and questions remain for people with compromised immune systems or households with unvaccinated children or other members. Meanwhile, the fate of the Tokyo Olympic Games is still in the air. A doctor's union in Japan has urged the government to cancel this summer's competitions, citing the country's low vaccination rate.

2. Policing

The state trial for the three former Minneapolis police officers accused of aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd has been postponed until next March so a federal trial can take place first. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao all have pleaded not guilty to two state charges. A federal grand jury last week indicted all of the officers, including Derek Chauvin, in connection with Floyd's death, alleging they violated his constitutional rights. Meantime, the Supreme Court is tackling a different case that could provide more guidance on the legal doctrine of qualified immunity that shields law enforcement from some liability. The case was brought by the parents of Nicholas Gilbert, who say their son died in police custody in St. Louis after officers put their weight on his back as he was shackled facedown.

3. Immigration

The Biden administration is looking to identify vulnerable migrant families in Mexico and admit them to the US instead of expelling them under a Trump-era border policy known as Title 42. The policy was enacted at the start of the pandemic, and critics say it puts migrants and asylum-seekers in harm's way, exposing them to potentially dangerous conditions in Mexico. Because of Title 42, many migrant families have opted to separate from their children, since the rule does not apply to minors. Two large emergency intake sites in Texas that have sheltered unaccompanied children during this year's influx of arrivals will close by early June, marking some of the first closures as the number of kids in border facilities drops.

4. Afghanistan

China is conflicted over the US troop withdrawal in Afghanistan. At a forum of Central Asian leaders this week, China's foreign minister said Beijing supports the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. But a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry earlier had criticized the decision, calling it abrupt and saying it will lead to instability. China supported the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, even though it typically dislikes foreign intervention. However, Afghanistan under Taliban rule had become a source of instability on China's border. Now, China is facing two possibilities: The US withdrawal could mean greater Chinese military engagement in the region, or it could once again plunge Afghanistan into war and chaos, leaving China off-balance.

5. Tigray

A top House Foreign Affairs Committee member is calling on the Biden administration to enact sanctions in response to the ongoing human rights abuses in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. A CNN investigation found that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea were blocking critical humanitarian aid to starving and wounded civilians, sometimes even disguising themselves in old Ethiopian military uniforms. Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military operation in November against the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front. Both Ethiopian and Eritrean forces have been accused of enacting mass killings and widespread sexual violence.

Removed from royal display, Meghan and Harry waxworks join Madame Tussauds' 'party zone'

Ain't no party like a wax statue party cause a wax statue party is ... probably pretty quiet.

Birkin bags hit record prices even as the world ground to a halt

Would you like an entire luxury car or a purse? The price points are the same.

Letter written by Einstein featuring his famous equation goes up for auction

It features one of the few handwritten examples of E=mc2, which is wild.

The 'Friends' reunion is finally coming to HBO Max

Also known as "The one that people have been waiting for FOREVER"

Scientists bring to life nearly 100 baby sharks through artificial insemination

Remember those tiny growing sharks you'd stick in water, and they'd get really big overnight? It's kind of like that.

TODAY'S NUMBER

2 million

That's about how many Americans will lose unemployment benefits early as 16 states have announced they will stop providing enhanced federal jobless payments. The latest Republican-led states to make the call? Georgia, Arizona and Ohio.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I don't look at this as the end at all. It's the start of a new chapter, and hopefully, my fans will go with me wherever I go."

Ellen DeGeneres, discussing plans to end her daytime show in 2022

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: °
Fayetteville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 532895

Reported Deaths: 11001
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson771431528
Mobile41089808
Madison34837505
Tuscaloosa25810454
Montgomery24355588
Shelby23730249
Baldwin21191309
Lee15892171
Calhoun14522316
Morgan14324279
Etowah13861353
Marshall12250223
Houston10581281
Elmore10060205
Limestone9986151
Cullman9705194
St. Clair9702243
Lauderdale9441242
DeKalb8846187
Talladega8255176
Walker7246277
Autauga6938108
Jackson6815112
Blount6694137
Colbert6310134
Coffee5524119
Dale4850111
Russell443238
Chilton4308112
Franklin426282
Covington4136118
Tallapoosa4039152
Escambia393977
Chambers3578123
Dallas3557152
Clarke351161
Marion3130101
Pike311377
Lawrence300798
Winston275673
Bibb261564
Geneva251477
Marengo249664
Pickens234761
Barbour231756
Hale223277
Butler216469
Fayette212562
Henry189044
Cherokee184745
Randolph181742
Monroe178040
Washington167639
Macon159950
Clay156857
Crenshaw152757
Cleburne149141
Lamar142935
Lowndes139053
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110629
Coosa107928
Perry107826
Sumter104832
Greene92534
Choctaw61124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 856428

Reported Deaths: 12305
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby963281628
Davidson89609941
Knox51090636
Hamilton44530496
Rutherford43174437
Williamson28104217
Sumner24122349
Montgomery20392227
Wilson18902236
Out of TN1823699
Sullivan16916298
Unassigned16906134
Blount15551196
Bradley15096151
Washington14681245
Maury13535172
Sevier13441175
Putnam11435175
Madison11245241
Robertson9785132
Anderson8792171
Hamblen8631173
Greene7924156
Tipton7388104
Coffee6922122
Dickson6850113
Cumberland6762133
Carter6660158
Gibson6535146
McMinn653498
Bedford6521128
Roane6317105
Jefferson6242125
Loudon615869
Hawkins6155107
Lawrence598189
Monroe587096
Warren555081
Dyer5440106
Franklin516390
Fayette511677
Cheatham457356
Obion454896
Cocke452299
Lincoln436763
Rhea435775
Marshall420258
Campbell417563
Weakley415665
Giles4009100
Henderson380276
White367770
Carroll363283
Macon363078
Hardin358868
Hardeman352864
Henry320276
Lauderdale320244
Claiborne318973
Scott314945
Marion312847
Overton302461
Wayne296834
Hickman284746
McNairy284054
DeKalb280654
Smith278739
Haywood271562
Grainger263550
Morgan251239
Trousdale250522
Fentress242647
Johnson241739
Bledsoe215611
Chester215451
Polk208524
Unicoi204549
Crockett203549
Cannon192631
Union191634
Humphreys181128
Grundy179534
Sequatchie171629
Lake170626
Benton167040
Decatur159239
Lewis158326
Meigs139025
Stewart132828
Jackson132336
Clay110330
Houston109733
Perry107128
Moore101417
Van Buren85323
Pickett75924
Hancock59312

