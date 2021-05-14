Clear

CDC mask guidance opens doors for the vaccinated, but a long road is ahead for those who are not, experts say

The CDC has updated its Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, now saying that people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or socially distance indoors or outdoors. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers your questions on what the new CDC recommendations mean for Americans, and also discusses his new feature documentary, "Race for The Vaccine."

Posted: May 14, 2021 4:00 AM
Updated: May 14, 2021 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

For Americans vaccinated against Covid-19, daily life may look increasingly different than for those who aren't inoculated yet following Thursday's mask guidance, experts said.

"We are on the right path that people who are fully immunized," National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told CNN's Erin Burnett. "You can take your mask off indoors as well as outdoors."

But he added: "We are not at the end of this story. There are still a lot of people who haven't gotten that shot."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19, meaning those who have waited two weeks after their second dose, generally don't need to wear masks or practice social distancing inside or out.

For those who saw no immediate impact from receiving their vaccine, "now your life is going to change," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, adding that although some businesses like airlines may keep mask mandates in place, venues like grocery stores, restaurants, bars and bowling alleys may soon look much more like they did pre-pandemic.

The CDC's decision may have the indirect effect of being an incentive for people who are on the fence about getting the vaccine, but it was based on the science showing how strong vaccine protection is, Fauci said.

But as a sense of normalcy resumes for those who are protected, experts warn that the risk of infection may grow for those who are not vaccinated.

"We keep thinking of this country as a vaccinated and an unvaccinated country," CNN medical analyst Sanjay Gupta said. "What it's slowly going to turn into is a vaccinated and an infected country."

And without a way to verify who is vaccinated and who is not, the guidance may inhibit the US from reaching herd immunity and put those who cannot yet be vaccinated or are immuno-compromised in more danger, said CNN medical analyst Leana Wen.

"They were overly cautious and now I think they are throwing caution to the wind," Wen said of the CDC's guidelines.

Masks may stay on for some

But the recent change in CDC policy does not mean everyone should go mask-less.

Those who are not vaccinated are threatening their own health if they go out in public and forego the social-distancing and mask usage guidance, experts said.

And people who have compromised immune systems from situations like chemotherapy and organ transplants may not have a sufficient immune response to safely remove their masks in public, Wen said.

Although studies are ongoing for younger children, vaccines have only been approved for children as young as 12. So, those who are not yet old enough to get their doses still need to wear their masks indoors and around others, Fauci said.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky noted that US retailers may still require patrons be masked, and the CDC still advises wearing one when traveling or using public transport.

At the end of the day, the choice to remove masks is a decision vaccinated individuals can make for themselves and some may choose not to, Fauci said.

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with an individual who has a certain level of risk aversion, as we know the risk is extremely low of getting infected whether you're indoors or outdoors," Fauci said. "But there are those people who don't want to take that bit of a risk, and there's nothing wrong with that, and they shouldn't be criticized."

Some states jump on the changes, others hold back

How the recommendations play out may depend on how state leaders respond -- and their reactions have been varied.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called the latest guidance "common sense" and said the state has "already embraced this idea," in a statement to CNN. Alabama dropped the state's mask mandate in April.

"Alabamians are getting back to living. So, Alabama, roll up your sleeves and get the vaccine!" Ivey said.

Relaxed mask requirements went into effect immediately in Nevada, including in casinos, Gov. Steve Sisolak's office announced Thursday.

Last week, Sisolak signed a measure ordering the state's mandates to mirror the CDC's guidelines. The state's critical gaming industry also will be allowed to permit guests enter casinos without masks if they choose.

But both Colorado and North Carolina officials will be reviewing the guidance before making any changes.

"It's too early to say anything just yet," Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France said during Thursday's virtual press briefing.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County has decided against following the new relaxed measures for now.

While vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask in the company of other vaccinated people in uncrowded areas, everybody is still required to wear face coverings in crowded indoor and outdoor venues, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during a news conference Thursday.

"The identification of these variants and the news of spreading variants from across the globe highlights the need for L.A. County residents to continue to take measures to protect themselves and others," Ferrer said. "This is particularly true for those who are not vaccinated and who can end up unknowingly being incubators of variants of concern."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: °
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 531751

Reported Deaths: 10997
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson766021528
Mobile41061805
Madison34820505
Tuscaloosa25801453
Montgomery24348589
Shelby23465249
Baldwin21170309
Lee15887171
Calhoun14515316
Morgan14315279
Etowah13849353
Marshall12239223
Houston10575281
Elmore10062205
Limestone9980151
Cullman9697194
St. Clair9671243
Lauderdale9437241
DeKalb8843187
Talladega8231176
Walker7244277
Autauga6928108
Jackson6815112
Blount6680137
Colbert6307134
Coffee5521119
Dale4845111
Russell442538
Chilton4302112
Franklin426382
Covington4131118
Tallapoosa4026152
Escambia393677
Chambers3575123
Dallas3555152
Clarke351061
Marion3126101
Pike311077
Lawrence300498
Winston274473
Bibb261264
Geneva251077
Marengo249564
Pickens234561
Barbour231456
Hale223177
Butler216469
Fayette212562
Henry188944
Cherokee185245
Randolph180642
Monroe177840
Washington167639
Macon159750
Clay156857
Crenshaw152757
Cleburne149141
Lamar142735
Lowndes138953
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110529
Coosa107928
Perry107826
Sumter104732
Greene92534
Choctaw60724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 855587

Reported Deaths: 12296
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby961611625
Davidson89572940
Knox51049636
Hamilton44482495
Rutherford43157436
Williamson28089217
Sumner24100349
Montgomery20361227
Wilson18887236
Out of TN1823299
Unassigned16904134
Sullivan16893297
Blount15531195
Bradley15094151
Washington14656245
Maury13527172
Sevier13433175
Putnam11414175
Madison11196241
Robertson9779131
Anderson8779171
Hamblen8627173
Greene7910156
Tipton7387104
Coffee6919122
Dickson6850113
Cumberland6755133
Carter6650158
Gibson6531146
McMinn652898
Bedford6518129
Roane6309105
Jefferson6236125
Loudon615469
Hawkins6129107
Lawrence597588
Monroe586396
Warren554881
Dyer5435106
Franklin516090
Fayette510177
Cheatham456756
Obion454796
Cocke451799
Lincoln436563
Rhea435875
Marshall420158
Campbell417163
Weakley415665
Giles4006100
Henderson379676
White366770
Carroll362883
Macon362778
Hardin358668
Hardeman352764
Lauderdale319744
Henry319676
Claiborne318873
Scott314445
Marion312747
Overton302261
Wayne296734
Hickman284646
McNairy283154
DeKalb280554
Smith278439
Haywood271262
Grainger263550
Morgan250839
Trousdale250522
Fentress242347
Johnson241539
Bledsoe215311
Chester215251
Polk208324
Unicoi204349
Crockett203349
Cannon192331
Union191234
Humphreys180928
Grundy179334
Sequatchie171029
Lake170326
Benton167040
Decatur159139
Lewis158226
Meigs139025
Stewart132728
Jackson132336
Clay110230
Houston109533
Perry107028
Moore101417
Van Buren85323
Pickett76024
Hancock59112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events