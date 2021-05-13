Clear

Vaccinated Americans, go wild!

Republican senators celebrate by removing their masks on Capitol Hill after the CDC's latest guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can go maskless both indoors and outdoors.

Posted: May 13, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: May 13, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

This feels like the Covid version of VJ day.

The US government, previously criticized for its slow-moving updates to mask and social distance guidance, went the other direction Thursday and made a simple and surprising declaration -- get vaccinated and take off the masks and lose the distance.

Take them off outdoors.

Take them off indoors.

Take them off for large gatherings and small.

Seriously! And you don't need to distance!!!!

There are exceptions and qualifications. We will continue to wear them on planes and for other shared forms of travel. And you will want to wear them if your immune system is compromised -- or if you can't get vaccinated.

Read CNN's full report.

What about the kids who can't get a vaccine? And the poor kids under 12, who aren't yet eligible for the vaccine, seem to be out of luck. There will be a difficult transition as the wee ones wait for vaccine approval and see grownups around them shedding their face coverings. There's an argument that, since they don't spread it in the same way, and so few children have died from Covid, there should be some leeway for them. But that doesn't line up with the current guidance for schools and summer camps -- though they'll probably now have to work much harder to keep up standards going forward.

But every other vaccinated person? Get back to normal and do it now. "We've got to make that transition. If you are vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask outside," Fauci said on "CBS This Morning." He added there are "very unusual" situations of going into an extremely crowded situation, "where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask."

"But any other time, if your are vaccinated and you are outside, put aside your mask."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky went further during a briefing at the White House, announcing new guidance that vaccinated people can take off their masks in many places indoors, too.

Related: Watch CNN Film's "Race for the Vaccine" on Saturday, May 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

I don't think anyone was expecting the CDC to make this announcement Thursday, but it is about as unequivocal as you can imagine and she said it was based on studies from US and Israel showing 90% or more efficacy for vaccines in health care workers.

Read exactly what Walensky said: Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy. Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.

Is it time to hug a stranger? After the third time I read that quote, and the part about not having to physically distance, I seriously thought about going to ask a stranger on the street if they were vaccinated and if they wanted a full-on bear hug. (Not a cautious hug.)

It's an abrupt and unexpected re-interpretation of the science from the traditionally slow-moving CDC, particularly when it comes to indoors. It's certainly a lot simpler than the color-coded guidance issued by the CDC in April. And it speaks to the larger effort to get people to burst out of the Covid bubble.

From confusion to clarity. The CDC had already recommended mask-free life for the vaccinated outdoors, but it was packaged with all sorts of caveats and did not lead people in most places to feel as comfortable as they could.

"I'm here in New York City watching people walk around, all of them wearing masks, and I'm thinking, why are they doing this?" said CNN's Elizabeth Cohen, reacting to Fauci's declaration on outdoor masking. "These people are probably vaccinated."

What next? While many states have eased or ended mask requirements, others have not. I was at an outdoor soccer game in Maryland, for instance, over the weekend, where both players and spectators, even separated by many feet, were required to mask up.

The whiplash we're now going to see in restrictions being lifted is going to be amazing. Also amazing will be the difficulty getting dinner reservations as people follow the CDC director's advice and get back to it.

Before the announcement Thursday, Cohen wrote about the ongoing debate within the CDC about mask guidance, wherein the science-based agency has been slow to respond to data suggesting outdoor masks are unnecessary for the vaccinated, and also had difficulty settling on guidance that makes any sense to normal people. Read that report here.

For now the agency seems to have settled on caution. Take a look below at the CDC graphic Cohen references, which seems likely to be updated soon, that requires a code key and flow chart to understand.

One problem with more forcefully counseling vaccinated Americans not to wear masks outdoors is that they stop wearing them indoors.

Vax-a-Million! The vaccine perk effort is getting weird. Vaccines underpin the CDC guidance and all the all the other good news. But simply telling people to get vaccinated is not enough. They have to be enticed, apparently.

The most interesting and out there is the five $1 million lottery prices and five full-ride scholarships launched in Ohio. Want a chance to win the cash? Get a shot in the arm. It's like a reverse-Hunger Games. You would not think it takes a buyout to get your friends and neighbors to do their part. But that's where we are. It must seem particularly odd to people in countries where vaccines

There is still a LOT of racial inequity in vaccines. White Americans are much more likely, particularly than Black or Latino Americans, to be vaccinated. There's research from the Kaiser Family Foundation that suggests Hispanic and Latino Americans are significantly more likely to say they have been affected by Covid and want to get vaccinated.

What else?

It's the economy, stupid! CNN's Kevin Liptak writes that the economy, beset by either blips or full-on problems -- unrelated to the pandemic, unforeseen and maybe uncontrollable -- has the White House under pressure.

The disparate factors are not all directly related, and the pipeline shutdown was prompted by Russia-based ransomware hackers who penetrated a weak private sector network. While that did not affect supply, it prompted a rush of panic-buying from the public, leading to gas shortages in multiple states. Administration officials say the other matters are the expected blips of an economy emerging from a catastrophic pandemic-related crisis, with demand surging as Americans return to a new normal.

But combined, the elements have caused new pressures for a President eager to enact sweeping new legislation while also cultivating Republican support for at least part of his plans. At the same time, new violence erupting between Israelis and Palestinians has drawn Biden's attention to a fresh foreign crisis.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hounded Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Capitol building. Lawmakers, despite their differences, are supposed to be respectful, so this episode of the controversial Republican literally going after the Democrat is disappointing. Read more. The gloves-off environment has raised security concerns for Ocasio-Cortez and others, like the Trump-critical Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Matt Gaetz associate plans to plead guilty. From CNN's report: As part of the deal, Joel Greenberg will cooperate with investigators in a wide-ranging probe, according to one source familiar with the matter. For months, federal investigators have been examining whether Gaetz broke federal sex trafficking, prostitution and public corruption laws and whether he had sex with a minor.

Panic-buying houses. Yesterday I wrote here about panic-buying gasoline. Now read here about the Covid effect on housing prices:

In an unexpected twist, the pandemic has benefited house prices.

That's because governments around the world helped homeowners by temporarily banning repossessions and providing trillions of dollars of support for workers and businesses. Interest rate cuts kept mortgage repayments affordable in many places, while temporary reductions to purchase taxes in some markets spurred home buying.

...

As people were forced to transform houses into offices and classrooms, it didn't take long for a "race for space" to take hold.

Wealthier individuals in several countries have fled cities for larger suburban homes with more outdoor space in the anticipation that they won't need to commute into central offices as much even after the pandemic ends.

Many of them are financially in a better position than they were before the pandemic hit, since they've spent less on vacations and eating out, and can therefore spend more on house purchases.

Bridges and roads need help. I feel like people are starting to tune out when we use the word "infrastructure." Try this: The repair of a vital Memphis bridge could take two months, chief engineer says. The impacts are already being felt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 531751

Reported Deaths: 10997
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson766021528
Mobile41061805
Madison34820505
Tuscaloosa25801453
Montgomery24348589
Shelby23465249
Baldwin21170309
Lee15887171
Calhoun14515316
Morgan14315279
Etowah13849353
Marshall12239223
Houston10575281
Elmore10062205
Limestone9980151
Cullman9697194
St. Clair9671243
Lauderdale9437241
DeKalb8843187
Talladega8231176
Walker7244277
Autauga6928108
Jackson6815112
Blount6680137
Colbert6307134
Coffee5521119
Dale4845111
Russell442538
Chilton4302112
Franklin426382
Covington4131118
Tallapoosa4026152
Escambia393677
Chambers3575123
Dallas3555152
Clarke351061
Marion3126101
Pike311077
Lawrence300498
Winston274473
Bibb261264
Geneva251077
Marengo249564
Pickens234561
Barbour231456
Hale223177
Butler216469
Fayette212562
Henry188944
Cherokee185245
Randolph180642
Monroe177840
Washington167639
Macon159750
Clay156857
Crenshaw152757
Cleburne149141
Lamar142735
Lowndes138953
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110529
Coosa107928
Perry107826
Sumter104732
Greene92534
Choctaw60724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 855587

Reported Deaths: 12296
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby961611625
Davidson89572940
Knox51049636
Hamilton44482495
Rutherford43157436
Williamson28089217
Sumner24100349
Montgomery20361227
Wilson18887236
Out of TN1823299
Unassigned16904134
Sullivan16893297
Blount15531195
Bradley15094151
Washington14656245
Maury13527172
Sevier13433175
Putnam11414175
Madison11196241
Robertson9779131
Anderson8779171
Hamblen8627173
Greene7910156
Tipton7387104
Coffee6919122
Dickson6850113
Cumberland6755133
Carter6650158
Gibson6531146
McMinn652898
Bedford6518129
Roane6309105
Jefferson6236125
Loudon615469
Hawkins6129107
Lawrence597588
Monroe586396
Warren554881
Dyer5435106
Franklin516090
Fayette510177
Cheatham456756
Obion454796
Cocke451799
Lincoln436563
Rhea435875
Marshall420158
Campbell417163
Weakley415665
Giles4006100
Henderson379676
White366770
Carroll362883
Macon362778
Hardin358668
Hardeman352764
Lauderdale319744
Henry319676
Claiborne318873
Scott314445
Marion312747
Overton302261
Wayne296734
Hickman284646
McNairy283154
DeKalb280554
Smith278439
Haywood271262
Grainger263550
Morgan250839
Trousdale250522
Fentress242347
Johnson241539
Bledsoe215311
Chester215251
Polk208324
Unicoi204349
Crockett203349
Cannon192331
Union191234
Humphreys180928
Grundy179334
Sequatchie171029
Lake170326
Benton167040
Decatur159139
Lewis158226
Meigs139025
Stewart132728
Jackson132336
Clay110230
Houston109533
Perry107028
Moore101417
Van Buren85323
Pickett76024
Hancock59112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events