Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bitcoin plunges 12% after Elon Musk tweets that Tesla will not accept it as payment

The price of bitcoin has nosedived after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company was suspending plans to accept the cryptocurrency as payment for electric vehicles. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: May 13, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: May 13, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

The price of bitcoin has nosedived after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company was suspending plans to accept the cryptocurrency as payment for electric vehicles.

Bitcoin was down 12% as of 6:50 a.m. ET on Thursday — bringing the coin's price down to about $49,300, according to cryptocurrency news website Coindesk. Other digital currencies followed bitcoin lower, with ethereum losing 14% and dogecoin shedding nearly 20%.

Musk cited bitcoin's high environmental cost as reason for the move, after months of being bullish on it.

"We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel," Musk said in a note posted on Twitter Wednesday. "Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment."

Tesla did not immediately respond to questions regarding the move, including how many vehicles have been purchased with bitcoin and whether Musk was previously unaware of its environmental impact.

The environmental cost of mining — or creating — digital currencies has been well-documented for years, with the debate around them reignited in recent months as cryptocurrency-based tokens known as NFTs exploded in popularity.

Tesla and Musk have appeared fairly bullish on bitcoin for at least a few months, with the company disclosing in February that it had invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin and floating the ability to buy its cars using the cryptocurrency. Musk tweeted in late March that people "can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin."

Musk, who has in the past expressed skepticism about cryptocurrencies, said in an interview on social app Clubhouse earlier this year that he thinks bitcoin is on the verge of "getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people." He said he should have bought the digital currency eight years ago.

On Wednesday, Musk said Tesla still plans to use bitcoin after the currency finds cleaner energy sources.

"Tesla will not be selling any Bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy," he said. "We are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use <1% of Bitcoin's energy/transaction."

Bitcoin isn't the only cryptocurrency Musk has touted in recent weeks. He has also repeatedly hyped the canine-themed dogecoin, tweeting about it to his 54 million followers and even sending its price crashing when he played a character on "Saturday Night Live" who called the currency a "hustle."

Musk's last tweet before his Wednesday bitcoin about-face was a poll asking followers if they wanted "Tesla to accept Doge."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 531751

Reported Deaths: 10997
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson766021528
Mobile41061805
Madison34820505
Tuscaloosa25801453
Montgomery24348589
Shelby23465249
Baldwin21170309
Lee15887171
Calhoun14515316
Morgan14315279
Etowah13849353
Marshall12239223
Houston10575281
Elmore10062205
Limestone9980151
Cullman9697194
St. Clair9671243
Lauderdale9437241
DeKalb8843187
Talladega8231176
Walker7244277
Autauga6928108
Jackson6815112
Blount6680137
Colbert6307134
Coffee5521119
Dale4845111
Russell442538
Chilton4302112
Franklin426382
Covington4131118
Tallapoosa4026152
Escambia393677
Chambers3575123
Dallas3555152
Clarke351061
Marion3126101
Pike311077
Lawrence300498
Winston274473
Bibb261264
Geneva251077
Marengo249564
Pickens234561
Barbour231456
Hale223177
Butler216469
Fayette212562
Henry188944
Cherokee185245
Randolph180642
Monroe177840
Washington167639
Macon159750
Clay156857
Crenshaw152757
Cleburne149141
Lamar142735
Lowndes138953
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110529
Coosa107928
Perry107826
Sumter104732
Greene92534
Choctaw60724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 855587

Reported Deaths: 12296
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby961611625
Davidson89572940
Knox51049636
Hamilton44482495
Rutherford43157436
Williamson28089217
Sumner24100349
Montgomery20361227
Wilson18887236
Out of TN1823299
Unassigned16904134
Sullivan16893297
Blount15531195
Bradley15094151
Washington14656245
Maury13527172
Sevier13433175
Putnam11414175
Madison11196241
Robertson9779131
Anderson8779171
Hamblen8627173
Greene7910156
Tipton7387104
Coffee6919122
Dickson6850113
Cumberland6755133
Carter6650158
Gibson6531146
McMinn652898
Bedford6518129
Roane6309105
Jefferson6236125
Loudon615469
Hawkins6129107
Lawrence597588
Monroe586396
Warren554881
Dyer5435106
Franklin516090
Fayette510177
Cheatham456756
Obion454796
Cocke451799
Lincoln436563
Rhea435875
Marshall420158
Campbell417163
Weakley415665
Giles4006100
Henderson379676
White366770
Carroll362883
Macon362778
Hardin358668
Hardeman352764
Lauderdale319744
Henry319676
Claiborne318873
Scott314445
Marion312747
Overton302261
Wayne296734
Hickman284646
McNairy283154
DeKalb280554
Smith278439
Haywood271262
Grainger263550
Morgan250839
Trousdale250522
Fentress242347
Johnson241539
Bledsoe215311
Chester215251
Polk208324
Unicoi204349
Crockett203349
Cannon192331
Union191234
Humphreys180928
Grundy179334
Sequatchie171029
Lake170326
Benton167040
Decatur159139
Lewis158226
Meigs139025
Stewart132728
Jackson132336
Clay110230
Houston109533
Perry107028
Moore101417
Van Buren85323
Pickett76024
Hancock59112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events