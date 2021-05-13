Clear

These long-awaited milestones could soon return as more young Americans get vaccinated, CDC director says

CNN's Chris Cuomo talks with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky about updating guidelines for vaccines, mask wearing and other guidance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: May 13, 2021 2:20 AM
Updated: May 13, 2021 2:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Americans could soon see milestones like a full return to in-person classrooms now that Covid-19 vaccinations are open to young teens, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

"I think we should be five days a week everybody present in school in the fall," CDC director Rochelle Walensky told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "I think we will be in a place in this pandemic that we will be able to do that. I think we should all be leaning in."

The likelihood is high, Walensky stressed, especially considering the high percentage of educators who are vaccinated as well as the recent recommendation by the CDC to open vaccines up to children as young as 12.

Health experts have pointed to vaccinations as the key to returning to a sense of normalcy. And though officials are coming up against a significant vaccine hesitancy, the percentage of the vaccinated population is still growing. About 45% of US adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data published Wednesday by the CDC. And in 15 states, that number is more than half.

The CDC is still waiting for more data to ensure vaccines work against variants, which experts have said they likely do. And Walensky predicted that "very soon" the CDC could be lifting indoor mask mandates for vaccinated people.

Some places are already moving in that direction. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that when the state fully reopens next month, it will do away with outdoor mask guidelines.

In Denver, indoor masks are no longer required if the person can show proof of vaccination, according to a revised public health order.

Masks are still required for children indoors and at "grocery stores, large retail stores, childcare centers, schools, hospitals, indoor camps, nursing homes, jails, larger government facilities, and on airplanes, buses, and trains," the order says.

Pediatricians urge teens to get vaccinated

Although adolescents were not classified in the most at-risk group when Covid-19 broke out, officials say it is crucial for them to be vaccinated.

Though not as commonly severe as its impact on older populations, the virus can still be dangerous to teens. More adolescents have been hospitalized for severe coronavirus disease than are usually hospitalized for influenza, the CDC said Wednesday.

"Adolescents 12 to 17 years of age are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19," CDC's Dr. Sara Oliver told a meeting of CDC's outside vaccine advisers. "There have been over 1.5 million reported cases and over 13,000 hospitalizations to date among adolescents 12 to 17 years."

And children and teens are starting to make up a larger proportion of coronavirus cases, Oliver said.

"In April, 9% of cases were aged 12-17 years, which actually represents a larger proportion of cases than adults 65 and older," she told the meeting. "However, we note that diagnosed and reported cases are an underestimate."

CVS pharmacies will begin administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people as young as 12 beginning Thursday, the company said.

Teens should get their vaccines as soon as possible, even at the same time as routine childhood vaccinations, the American Academy of Pediatrics said Wednesday.

"This is truly an exciting development that allows us to protect a large population of children and help them regain their lives after a really rough year," AAP President Dr. Lee Savio Beers said in a statement.

"As a pediatrician and a parent, I have looked forward to getting my own children and patients vaccinated, and I am thrilled that those ages 12 and older can now be protected. The data continue to show that this vaccine is safe and effective. I urge all parents to call their pediatrician to learn more about how to get their children and teens vaccinated."

The data behind the protection

Health experts have combated some vaccine hesitancy by citing growing evidence of their safety and efficacy.

Vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer continue to be more than 90% effective, based on various studies, a CDC official said Wednesday.

A review of the efficacy of mRNA vaccines -- those that use messenger RNA to deliver immunity -- shows two doses provide strong immunity in a variety of groups, Dr. Katherine Fleming-Dutra of CDC's respiratory diseases branch told a meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Vaccination of younger and pre-teens provides far more benefits than harm, Oliver said.

Not only do the vaccinations protect against severe illness in adolescents and the ongoing medical complications that could accompany infection, but they protect the adults in the household. Meanwhile, clinical trials for the vaccine in adolescents showed efficacy over 100% and presented no serious adverse events, Oliver said.

And though Johnson & Johnson came under scrutiny over rare blood clots linked to the vaccine, data from the CDC also shows that its benefits outweigh its risks.

The chances that a person vaccinated with the J&J vaccine will develop a rare and specific type of blood clot are less than 1 in 300,000, according to CDC data. But in the past two months, about 1 in every 7,600 Americans has died of Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That is more than 40 times the number of people who reported blood clots.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 531404

Reported Deaths: 10985
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson765501522
Mobile41036805
Madison34789503
Tuscaloosa25788453
Montgomery24340589
Shelby23449249
Baldwin21154308
Lee15882171
Calhoun14511314
Morgan14306279
Etowah13843353
Marshall12232223
Houston10570281
Elmore10068205
Limestone9974151
Cullman9676194
St. Clair9661243
Lauderdale9427241
DeKalb8831186
Talladega8227176
Walker7241277
Autauga6926108
Jackson6814112
Blount6678137
Colbert6306134
Coffee5519119
Dale4838111
Russell441538
Chilton4296112
Franklin426082
Covington4129118
Tallapoosa4023152
Escambia393677
Chambers3573123
Dallas3551152
Clarke351161
Marion3122101
Pike310977
Lawrence300398
Winston274473
Bibb260964
Geneva250477
Marengo249564
Pickens234461
Barbour231057
Hale223077
Butler216069
Fayette212562
Henry188844
Cherokee185245
Randolph180542
Monroe177540
Washington167339
Macon159650
Clay156756
Crenshaw152557
Cleburne148941
Lamar142535
Lowndes138853
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110529
Perry107726
Coosa107628
Sumter104732
Greene92534
Choctaw60724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 854918

Reported Deaths: 12292
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby960581622
Davidson89499940
Knox50954636
Hamilton44416495
Rutherford43118436
Williamson28063217
Sumner24069349
Montgomery20337227
Wilson18843236
Out of TN1836798
Unassigned16934134
Sullivan16864296
Blount15514195
Bradley15073151
Washington14644245
Maury13522172
Sevier13421175
Putnam11410175
Madison11196242
Robertson9776131
Anderson8769171
Hamblen8620173
Greene7899156
Tipton7382103
Coffee6914122
Dickson6845113
Cumberland6749133
Carter6642158
Gibson6531146
McMinn652298
Bedford6513129
Roane6305105
Jefferson6226125
Loudon614669
Hawkins6117107
Lawrence596388
Monroe585896
Warren554881
Dyer5430106
Franklin515790
Fayette509877
Cheatham456256
Obion454596
Cocke451899
Lincoln436663
Rhea435375
Marshall420158
Campbell416863
Weakley415065
Giles4004100
Henderson379576
White366570
Carroll362683
Macon362478
Hardin358268
Hardeman352764
Henry319776
Lauderdale319644
Claiborne318673
Scott313645
Marion312947
Overton302061
Wayne296534
Hickman284446
McNairy282754
DeKalb280554
Smith278139
Haywood271262
Grainger263350
Morgan250339
Trousdale250222
Fentress242347
Johnson241339
Chester214951
Bledsoe214711
Polk208124
Unicoi204249
Crockett203249
Cannon192431
Union190734
Humphreys180528
Grundy179334
Sequatchie170729
Lake170426
Benton166640
Decatur159039
Lewis158226
Meigs139025
Stewart132528
Jackson132336
Clay110331
Houston109533
Perry106828
Moore101217
Van Buren85223
Pickett76024
Hancock59112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events