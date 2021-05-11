Clear
5 things to know for May 11: Coronavirus, Gaza, pipeline hack, Russia, Myanmar

Some cities in the South have seen record rain in May, but a rush of cold air is in store this week. Meanwhile, the West stays hot and dry. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: May 11, 2021 6:20 AM
Updated: May 11, 2021 6:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Instagram for kids? Dozens of attorneys general are asking Facebook to scrap plans for a social network aimed at the under-13 crowd, citing mental health and privacy concerns.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The Pfizer vaccine will now be available to kids ages 12 to 15 after the FDA expanded its emergency use authorization. Pediatricians and pharmacies could start administering the shots as early as Thursday. Experts say getting young teens vaccinated could make a huge difference in snuffing out the pandemic. In India, the country's ongoing coronavirus catastrophe is threatening to impact the world economy. Analysts are rethinking their predictions for India's growth this year, which is troubling after the country's recession last year. Not to mention, India and its ships and waterways are crucial for global supply chains. The country also typically produces more than 60% of all vaccines sold globally, but the largest vaccine maker there is shifting to focus on domestic needs.

2. Gaza

Hundreds are injured and tensions are soaring after clashes in Jerusalem yesterday led to a night of exchanged fire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces says 200 rockets have been fired from Gaza toward Israel since the hostilities flared. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes have left at least 24 dead, including nine children, in Gaza, Palestinian health officials said. This violence marks a grim intensification in hostilities, in part over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in a Jerusalem neighborhood. Palestinians say restitution laws in Israel are unfair because they have no legal means to reclaim property they lost to Jewish families in the late 1940s in what became the state of Israel.

3. Colonial Pipeline

Energy regulators are calling on leaders in the energy sector to step up their cyberdefenses after the weekend ransomware attack that knocked the Colonial Pipeline offline. The chief US policy strategist at AGF Investments said the latest hack by so-called cyberpirates should be a "red alert" for the White House following years of hackers blackmailing local governments, businesses and hospitals. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers nearly half the diesel and gasoline consumed on the East Coast, is still trying to get its systems restarted. If the shutdown continues for more than a few days, many Americans could be looking at $3-a-gallon gas for the first time since 2014.

4. Russia

Two gunmen opened fire today at a school in the Russian city of Kazan, killing eight children and a teacher. One suspected attacker was killed and the other, believed to be a teenager, has been detained. Witnesses also told state media there had been an explosion during the attack before the shooting began, although it was not immediately clear what caused the blast. Several children reportedly jumped out a school window to escape. As officials respond to the tragedy, a Russian news agency said security measures have been strengthened in all educational institutions across the city.

5. Myanmar

Three prominent reporters who fled Myanmar for Thailand have been arrested and detained in the Thai city of Chiang Mai. Now, journalist groups worry they'll "face certain arrest and persecution" if they are deported back to Myanmar. The case could be the biggest test yet for how Thailand decides to treat those fleeing persecution after the brutal coup by Myanmar's military. Thailand has harbored tens of thousands of refugees from Myanmar in recent decades following armed conflicts, human rights abuses and persecution of ethnic minorities. In the 100 days since the coup, Myanmar's military junta has cracked down on any perceived opposition to its rule. More than 780 people have been killed by security forces and almost 5,000 arrested, an advocacy group says.

