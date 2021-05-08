Clear

Brood X is almost here. Billions of cicadas to emerge in eastern US

Billions of cicadas will soon appear in the eastern US, the biggest emergence event since 2004. CNN's Tom Foreman reports.

Posted: May 8, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: May 8, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Jen Rose Smith, CNN

Love is in the air this spring in the eastern United States, where billions of cicadas will soon appear in the biggest emergence event since 2004.

The insects are part of a group called Brood X — also known as the Great Eastern Brood — which is expected in a geographical range stretching from Tennessee to New York.

These cicadas have been subterranean for 17 years, tunneling and feeding beneath the soil. When they are back above ground, finding a mate will be, understandably, a top priority. The loud, buzzing drone cicadas make is actually a mating song emitted by male insects, flexing a drumlike organ called a tymbal.

"It's all boys calling girls," said entomologist Eric Day of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University extension. "First you get a few here and there, then what happens is they start chorusing — there's so many of them that the cicada calls all combine in this huge chorus."

While cicadas can be a nuisance for some orchardists and farmers, witnessing them is also an awe-inspiring experience, Day said.

"This is a real treat. This is an unusual biological phenomenon. Periodical cicadas only occur in the eastern United States; they don't occur anywhere else in the world," he said. "It's just going to be an amazingly big, big show."

When and where will the cicadas emerge this year?

That show doesn't kick off until the ground warms up. Cicadas, which are not harmful to humans or animals, begin to emerge when the soil reaches 64 degrees Fahrenheit, Day said.

A few individuals will probably come out in mid-to-late April, Day said, stragglers that the entomologist nicknames "lonesome Bobs," who call and call to no avail. The true, large-scale emergence might happen in the first or second week of May, depending on location.

Scientists differ about the precise range of Brood X cicadas, but entomologist Gene Kritsky, dean of behavioral and natural sciences at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati — and the unofficial dean of Brood X cicadas — expects to see them in 14 states plus the District of Columbia.

Brood X — the "X" is the Roman numeral for 10 — is the largest group of 17-year cicadas, said Kritsky, author of the new book "Periodical Cicadas: The Brood X Edition." (Other periodical cicada groups emerge on a 13-year cycle.)

Scientists don't know the precise reasons behind the cicada schedules, or why both kinds of periodical cicadas have prime-numbered life spans. Emerging en masse, though, helps the bugs survive predation and mate successfully, as birds and small mammals only can pick off so many cicadas at once.

When it comes to such reproduction strategies, this year's cicadas have a lot in common with other broods. What sets Brood X apart from other cicada emergences, however, is proximity to large metropolitan areas.

"About 35 million Americans will have the opportunity to interact with Brood X," Kritsky said, noting that they will likely be spotted in Philadelphia; Washington, DC; Baltimore; Cincinnati; and Indianapolis. In the past, Brood X cicadas have even emerged in New York City's Central Park.

Early signs of cicadas include finger-size holes in the ground near the base of trees. You might also spot a chimneylike tunnel poking out of the soil.

Subscribe to CNN's Wonder Theory newsletter: Explore the universe with weekly news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

When the insects do appear, they make an impressive amount of noise. Once, Kritsky said, he recorded a cicada chorus while sitting in a cemetery below the flight path for Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.

The insects clocked in at 96 decibels, drowning out the sound of passenger jets passing directly overhead. The chorus won't last long, however. Cicadas usually die just four to six weeks after emergence.

Will cicadas harm your garden?

When cicadas emerge, gardeners may see the insects crawling over plants, but it's nothing to worry about, said Paula Shrewsbury, an associate professor in the University of Maryland's department of entomology.

"There's very little evidence that cicadas do any damage at all," said Shrewsbury, who is a member of UMD's self-declared Cicada Crew and is teaching a graduate class about periodic cicadas this semester. Bugs quickly will move on to the trees where they mate and lay eggs.

Cicadas prefer to lay eggs on the outer parts of pencil-size branches, where they make a small slit and create egg nests. "Egg laying can damage the tips of the trees, and the tips of the trees will die back — it's called flagging," Shrewsbury said.

Older, established trees can easily recover from flagging. A small tree with a trunk diameter about 2 inches or less, though, could be vulnerable. That means it's worth delaying new plantings, and protecting existing small trees.

"Insecticides are not the best option," Shrewsbury said, adding that covering trees works better than chemicals. Insecticides could also harm the beneficial pollinators on which flowering trees and plants depend.

To cover small trees, enclose them in netting with holes smaller than a centimeter. Tie netting at the bottom to prevent the cicadas from crawling up, Shrewsbury said, being sure to secure the seam tightly, too.

Overall, she said, cicadas benefit gardens. When the insects emerge from the soil, they create holes that increase aeration and water penetration. Over the cicada life cycle, exoskeletons and dying adults will fall to the ground, breaking down into organic matter and nutrients that feed the soil.

Leave the cicada exoskeletons and bodies where they are, Shrewsbury said, or rake them up and toss onto your compost pile.

Citizen scientists improve the cicada map

What should you do if you see a Brood X cicada? Enjoy it, for one. If hordes of insects emerging from the earth sounds to you like a sign of the end times, consider that this is, instead, a remarkable chance to see a glorious and somewhat mysterious natural event.

People have been marveling at the emergence of these insects for a long, long time.

The first written record of emerging Brood X cicadas is from 1715, said Kritsky the entomologist, when Swedish clergyman Rev. Andreas Sandel saw the insects in Philadelphia. People there, mistaking cicadas for (unrelated) locusts that appear in the Bible and Torah, split the bugs open and ate them.

Eating cicadas is certainly an option. They're a low-fat source of protein. Dogs and cats may try to eat them, too. Cicadas aren't toxic, so don't worry if your pet snaps one up, but experts at the Animal Medical Center of New York City recommend that you not let them gorge.

If you or your pet do make a meal of a cicada, Kritsky wants you to snap a photo first. He's a cocreator of the app Cicada Safari, designed to use location- and date-stamped image submissions to improve existing maps of the Brood X range.

"We're hoping that people will go out and tell us where cicadas emerge," Kritsky said. "Once we approve that photograph, it goes live on our map so people can actually follow the emergence as it happens, day by day."

Given the size of Brood X distribution, Kritsky noted that it's impossible for a single lab to comprehensively track the phenomenon without help from volunteers. "If you have a lot of boots on the ground, and a verification system, you can really get a solid map," he said.

Cicadas at risk from habitat loss and climate change

Fine-tuning maps of cicada emergence is important in part because scientists, including Kritsky, are working to understand how habitat loss and climate change are affecting the insects.

Concern about the welfare of cicadas is nothing new. "Back in the 1890s, the USDA thought cicadas were going extinct," Kritsky said. Even at that time, scientists noticed how clear-cutting and deforestation were diminishing the cicada population.

That's an ongoing trend, Kritsky said. "Distribution is being impacted by deforestation for agriculture, and now deforestation for urbanization." Clear-cutting for roads and power lines is also a problem, as is the massive die-off of trees in the Midwest due to emerald ash borer infestations.

Climate change affects the emergence in two main ways, Kritsky said. The first is a trend toward earlier emergence driven by warmer spring weather. In southwest Ohio, one area where Kritsky has studied historic data, mass cicada emergence occurs an average of two weeks earlier than they did prior to 1950.

The other impact of climate change is more complex. There has been an increase of cicada "spin-offs," when a group of insects emerges years earlier than expected.

Why? Cicadas count down to their emergence by tracking the cycle of seasons. A mild winter that fluctuates between freezes and thaws sometimes throws the insects off, Kritsky thinks. "It can cause the cicadas to count two years when only one has passed," he said.

In the year 2000, four years before Brood X was scheduled to appear, cicadas came out early. Many died, but some in southwestern Ohio survived to form a separate group that reemerged in 2017. "We had the first time we could document an off-cycle emergence. Seventeen years later they came out in even bigger numbers," Kritsky said.

Given the natural time cycle of 17-year cicadas, this will only be Kritsky's third chance to witness a Brood X emergence despite a lifetime of studying the insects. Data contributed by citizen scientists in 2021, though, could help future researchers understand the massive cicada group.

"My hope is that we'll get a good baseline this year, to serve as a way of really verifying the way the cicada emergences of the future take place," Kritsky said. "I'm 67, but I'll be very interested to see how Brood X compares when it comes out again in 2038."

Look for the cicadas in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. Read more at Cicada Mania or Cicada Crew UMD. Gene Kritsky's upcoming "Brood X: The Cicada Podcast" will be released April 27.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 530325

Reported Deaths: 10966
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson763971520
Mobile40908804
Madison34717503
Tuscaloosa25730452
Montgomery24314588
Shelby23401249
Baldwin21107307
Lee15856171
Calhoun14488314
Morgan14282279
Etowah13819353
Marshall12210223
Houston10557280
Elmore10044205
Limestone9954150
Cullman9649193
St. Clair9644242
Lauderdale9419241
DeKalb8825185
Talladega8214175
Walker7223277
Autauga6918108
Jackson6804112
Blount6651137
Colbert6292134
Coffee5506119
Dale4828111
Russell440638
Chilton4279112
Franklin425582
Covington4118118
Tallapoosa4019152
Escambia393276
Chambers3559123
Dallas3547151
Clarke350861
Marion3113100
Pike310577
Lawrence299898
Winston274072
Bibb260464
Marengo249264
Geneva249077
Pickens234160
Barbour230757
Hale222677
Butler215969
Fayette212062
Henry188744
Cherokee184445
Randolph179941
Monroe177340
Washington167039
Macon158750
Clay156156
Crenshaw152057
Cleburne148741
Lamar141934
Lowndes138653
Wilcox127030
Bullock123041
Conecuh110129
Perry107526
Coosa107128
Sumter104332
Greene92334
Choctaw60424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 852841

Reported Deaths: 12255
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby956561619
Davidson89355933
Knox50675635
Hamilton44280494
Rutherford43046434
Williamson28015217
Sumner24012349
Montgomery20255225
Wilson18804234
Out of TN1840797
Unassigned16998134
Sullivan16794294
Blount15490193
Bradley15032150
Washington14597245
Maury13499172
Sevier13391175
Putnam11396175
Madison11168242
Robertson9756131
Anderson8760172
Hamblen8610173
Greene7877155
Tipton7359103
Coffee6905121
Dickson6840110
Cumberland6734132
Carter6634158
Gibson6526146
McMinn650898
Bedford6506128
Roane6282105
Jefferson6211124
Loudon613069
Hawkins6077107
Lawrence593887
Monroe584095
Warren554881
Dyer5425106
Franklin515090
Fayette506877
Cheatham455355
Obion454196
Cocke450099
Lincoln435763
Rhea434875
Marshall419058
Campbell415463
Weakley412865
Giles3996100
Henderson378976
White364170
Macon361978
Carroll361683
Hardin357167
Hardeman352664
Lauderdale318944
Henry318576
Claiborne318273
Marion312347
Scott312345
Overton301161
Wayne296334
Hickman284046
McNairy282054
DeKalb279654
Smith277839
Haywood271162
Grainger262850
Morgan250139
Trousdale250122
Fentress241547
Johnson240739
Chester214351
Bledsoe214211
Polk207824
Unicoi203549
Crockett203248
Cannon192031
Union190734
Humphreys179927
Grundy179334
Lake170326
Sequatchie169829
Benton166540
Decatur158639
Lewis158126
Meigs139125
Stewart132528
Jackson132036
Clay110131
Houston109333
Perry106628
Moore101117
Van Buren84723
Pickett76024
Hancock58912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events