Clear

The US has got first-world Covid problems

Article Image

Skyler Reeves, an Arizona restaurant owner, is offering to pay college tuition for full-time employees who will come back to work.

Posted: May 7, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: May 7, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson

The US has got first-world problems.

As much of the rest of the globe cries out for vaccines, American firms and sports teams are coming up with ever more elaborate incentives to change the minds of those who refuse the shot. While India, Nepal, Colombia and several other nations slip deeper into the horror of a full-blown pandemic and its knock-on political crises, life is perceptibly cranking up here, exposing issues inherent in reopening a frozen economy.

The US hotel and restaurant industry is expecting a bumper summer as Americans indulge pent-up wanderlust. But chronic staff shortages threaten chaos: Some restaurants can't fully open because they lack kitchen and wait staffs. The industry is also missing thousands of seasonal guest workers who can't travel owing to pandemic restrictions.

The hotel trade has its own staffing issues and is also being hammered by the shutdown in business travel. It warns that without a government bailout, it will be down another half million jobs by the end of the year — after losing 8 million jobs since the pandemic began.

Builders can't even find enough wood. The closure of sawmills has led to a lumber shortage. As a result, the price of new homes is up $36,000.

And if travelers get the chance to come to the US this summer, they might struggle to get around. When the pandemic hit, many car rental companies sold off mothballed fleets. Now they're struggling to restock. As a result, wheels are scarce at US airports and daily prices are skyrocketing.

It's not all bad news. Anyone in the US willing to get inoculated against Covid-19 can take advantage of a blizzard of incentives including free beer, doughnuts, baseball tickets and even a chance to win a seat at the Super Bowl. And in the only-in-America category, Illinois is offering shots for shots — handing out 100 free targets at a gun range for people who get vaccinated.

'Do you have any questions'

US President Joe Biden made a Cinco de Mayo lunch run on Wednesday, aiming to show off his administration's relief program for restaurants hurt by the pandemic. Stepping up to the counter of Washington taqueria Las Gemelas, Biden informed kitchen workers that their industry had lost 2.8 million employees during the coronavirus crisis. "Already almost 200,000 people have applied for this program. You're the very first one in the whole nation," Biden said. "Do you have any questions?"

"What's your favorite kind of taco?" someone asked, after a pause.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 530011

Reported Deaths: 10946
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson763591519
Mobile40875804
Madison34676503
Tuscaloosa25717451
Montgomery24308585
Shelby23389248
Baldwin21093307
Lee15844169
Calhoun14481313
Morgan14281279
Etowah13813353
Marshall12203222
Houston10553280
Elmore10036205
Limestone9952150
Cullman9647193
St. Clair9634239
Lauderdale9413241
DeKalb8821185
Talladega8210175
Walker7222277
Autauga6914108
Jackson6803111
Blount6645136
Colbert6291134
Coffee5503118
Dale4826111
Russell440038
Chilton4263111
Franklin425482
Covington4120117
Tallapoosa4006152
Escambia393276
Chambers3559123
Dallas3544151
Clarke350861
Marion3111100
Pike310177
Lawrence299898
Winston273772
Bibb260463
Marengo249164
Geneva248777
Pickens233760
Barbour230757
Hale222577
Butler215869
Fayette212062
Henry188744
Cherokee184345
Randolph179941
Monroe177040
Washington167039
Macon158650
Clay155956
Crenshaw151957
Cleburne148741
Lamar141834
Lowndes138553
Wilcox127029
Bullock123041
Conecuh110129
Perry107526
Coosa107128
Sumter104332
Greene92334
Choctaw60424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 852072

Reported Deaths: 12245
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby955251616
Davidson89317933
Knox50606634
Hamilton44219493
Rutherford43026434
Williamson27986217
Sumner23978349
Montgomery20232225
Wilson18779233
Out of TN1839297
Unassigned17048134
Sullivan16760294
Blount15486193
Bradley15010149
Washington14582245
Maury13493172
Sevier13377175
Putnam11376175
Madison11164242
Robertson9755131
Anderson8758172
Hamblen8604173
Greene7864155
Tipton7349103
Coffee6903121
Dickson6835110
Cumberland6726132
Carter6628158
Gibson6524145
McMinn650698
Bedford6502128
Roane6281105
Jefferson6198124
Loudon612469
Hawkins6050107
Lawrence593087
Monroe583795
Warren554881
Dyer5423106
Franklin514690
Fayette506177
Cheatham454755
Obion453896
Cocke449699
Lincoln435263
Rhea434375
Marshall418658
Campbell415463
Weakley412564
Giles3995100
Henderson378876
White363270
Macon361778
Carroll361483
Hardin357167
Hardeman351864
Lauderdale318544
Henry317976
Claiborne317773
Marion312547
Scott311645
Overton300861
Wayne296134
Hickman283846
McNairy281654
DeKalb279554
Smith277439
Haywood271162
Grainger262550
Trousdale250022
Morgan249739
Fentress241347
Johnson240839
Chester214351
Bledsoe214011
Polk207624
Crockett203448
Unicoi203449
Cannon192031
Union190534
Humphreys179526
Grundy179234
Lake170326
Sequatchie169729
Benton165940
Decatur158639
Lewis158126
Meigs138825
Stewart132428
Jackson131936
Clay110131
Houston109333
Perry106628
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events