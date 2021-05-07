Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

On jobs, McConnell just doesn't get it. Biden does.

Article Image

President Joe Biden speaks about the April jobs report which had lower employment numbers than anticipated and how implementing his American Rescue Plan will assist in stimulating the economy.

Posted: May 7, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jeffrey Sachs

The April jobs report, released Friday and with slower-than-expected employment-growth gains, reminds us that America's jobs future still hangs in the balance. President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan, a first step to address this issue, calls for building infrastructure to modernize the economy -- paid for with higher taxes on companies and the rich. Yet, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is pledging "100% of his focus on stopping this new administration," rejecting any new taxes on the wealthy.

We are at a moment of truth. America needs economic modernization to create good jobs and a safe environment, and the most effective way to pay for this modernization is to tax those who have benefited the most from the country's lax tax policies.

Of course, raising taxes isn't the only mechanism to pay for federal spending. Congress could cut military spending, especially as the Biden administration ends the war in Afghanistan, or clamp down on medical costs, including drug prices, which could reduce government health care outlays. Yet as crucial and promising as those cost-saving measures are, they are not enough.

McConnell's record, alas, is clear: he will favor the wealthy over the needs of the country at large. In November 2017, McConnell brazenly abused the public trust by shoving through a huge and unaffordable tax cut for corporations over the strong opposition of the American public.

McConnell used legislative trickery to pass the tax cut, withholding much of the GOP Senate plan until the final hours before a late night vote. His action was brazen, and the tax cut remained deeply unpopular years after, even as the legislative manipulation faded from memory.

Why would McConnell and the Republican Party pass legislation when so many Americans opposed it? The answer is obvious: to serve the interests of corporate donors and the richest Americans who keep him and his colleagues in office.

The McConnell-aligned SuperPAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, raised an astounding $446 million from corporations and rich individuals in the 2020 election, which it used to target Democratic opponents. Of those donors, about $120 million came from the finance industry and $37 from gambling and casinos. McConnell himself raised over $65 million from America's wealthiest companies and individuals in the last election cycle.

So, here we go again. Biden wants to pay for new infrastructure to ensure that Americans have the renewable energy, advanced manufacturing capacity and 5G connectivity needed to ensure well-paying jobs in the future. He is proposing that the richest Americans and biggest companies pitch in this time -- and he is attempting to do so in a bipartisan manner.

To secure broad support -- both from the American people and the two parties -- Biden is not seeking to undo all the 2017 corporate tax cuts. Instead, he is proposing to cut only half of them. Before 2017, the corporate statutory tax rate was 35%. McConnell's middle-of-the-night Senate vote slashed the statutory rate to 21%, and Biden is proposing to reset it at 28%. He is also proposing a minimum tax on corporations to stop them from abusing overseas tax havens. And he is proposing to crack down on massive tax cheating by revving up tax audits on the largest companies and richest taxpayers.

Yet, McConnell and many of his Republican colleagues have flatly rejected any higher taxes whatsoever. In doing so, they have made clear they would rather that Americans do without a modern economy and decent jobs than have the biggest corporations forgo any of the 2017 tax-cut boondoggle. Even when Republicans proposed a laughably small spending package, roughly one-fourth the size of Biden's, they insisted that there would be no corporate or international tax increases to pay for it.

The contest between Biden and McConnell comes down to a test of whether the American government is governed by a few wealthy, overwhelmingly White men, or by and for a diverse nation with great potential and pressing economic needs.

McConnell is unlikely to budge, but Biden will continue to sell his package -- and he will do so knowing that a large majority of the American people support him. In an April Quinnipiac survey, 62% of respondents supported raising taxes on corporations (31% did not). Public support is even stronger for raising taxes on rich individuals earning more than $400,000 per year -- 64% in favor, 31% opposed.

Not surprisingly, in the same Quinnipiac poll, only 27% said they approve of the way that the Republicans in Congress are handling their job. Since Republicans do not have public opinion on their side, they are increasingly betting their future on voter suppression laws at the state level and the use of the filibuster in the Senate at the national level to block any major legislation.

So, where does this leave Americans? Public opinion alone cannot overcome McConnell's dark cynicism, but Biden can use the budget reconciliation process, which allows certain legislation, related to spending, taxes and debt, to pass with a simple majority -- thereby bypassing any threat of a filibuster. In today's Senate, that would mean a 50-50 party-line vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

While Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has so far held out for a bipartisan infrastructure bill with a slightly smaller corporate tax hike, Republicans' utter intransigence on raising corporate taxes -- as well as the huge boon of the jobs planned for the state of West Virginia under the bill -- will likely bring us to a party-line victory for Biden's popular legislation.

In contrasting Biden's job plan and McConnell's unrelenting focus on defeating it, White House press secretary Jen Psaki put it best: "Well, I guess the contrast for people to consider is 100% of our focus is on delivering relief to the American people, on getting the pandemic under control, and putting people back to work, and we welcome and support engagement and work with the Republicans on that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 530011

Reported Deaths: 10946
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson763591519
Mobile40875804
Madison34676503
Tuscaloosa25717451
Montgomery24308585
Shelby23389248
Baldwin21093307
Lee15844169
Calhoun14481313
Morgan14281279
Etowah13813353
Marshall12203222
Houston10553280
Elmore10036205
Limestone9952150
Cullman9647193
St. Clair9634239
Lauderdale9413241
DeKalb8821185
Talladega8210175
Walker7222277
Autauga6914108
Jackson6803111
Blount6645136
Colbert6291134
Coffee5503118
Dale4826111
Russell440038
Chilton4263111
Franklin425482
Covington4120117
Tallapoosa4006152
Escambia393276
Chambers3559123
Dallas3544151
Clarke350861
Marion3111100
Pike310177
Lawrence299898
Winston273772
Bibb260463
Marengo249164
Geneva248777
Pickens233760
Barbour230757
Hale222577
Butler215869
Fayette212062
Henry188744
Cherokee184345
Randolph179941
Monroe177040
Washington167039
Macon158650
Clay155956
Crenshaw151957
Cleburne148741
Lamar141834
Lowndes138553
Wilcox127029
Bullock123041
Conecuh110129
Perry107526
Coosa107128
Sumter104332
Greene92334
Choctaw60424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 852072

Reported Deaths: 12245
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby955251616
Davidson89317933
Knox50606634
Hamilton44219493
Rutherford43026434
Williamson27986217
Sumner23978349
Montgomery20232225
Wilson18779233
Out of TN1839297
Unassigned17048134
Sullivan16760294
Blount15486193
Bradley15010149
Washington14582245
Maury13493172
Sevier13377175
Putnam11376175
Madison11164242
Robertson9755131
Anderson8758172
Hamblen8604173
Greene7864155
Tipton7349103
Coffee6903121
Dickson6835110
Cumberland6726132
Carter6628158
Gibson6524145
McMinn650698
Bedford6502128
Roane6281105
Jefferson6198124
Loudon612469
Hawkins6050107
Lawrence593087
Monroe583795
Warren554881
Dyer5423106
Franklin514690
Fayette506177
Cheatham454755
Obion453896
Cocke449699
Lincoln435263
Rhea434375
Marshall418658
Campbell415463
Weakley412564
Giles3995100
Henderson378876
White363270
Macon361778
Carroll361483
Hardin357167
Hardeman351864
Lauderdale318544
Henry317976
Claiborne317773
Marion312547
Scott311645
Overton300861
Wayne296134
Hickman283846
McNairy281654
DeKalb279554
Smith277439
Haywood271162
Grainger262550
Trousdale250022
Morgan249739
Fentress241347
Johnson240839
Chester214351
Bledsoe214011
Polk207624
Crockett203448
Unicoi203449
Cannon192031
Union190534
Humphreys179526
Grundy179234
Lake170326
Sequatchie169729
Benton165940
Decatur158639
Lewis158126
Meigs138825
Stewart132428
Jackson131936
Clay110131
Houston109333
Perry106628
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events