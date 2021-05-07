Clear
BREAKING NEWS Juror replaced in officer's murder trial Full Story

US stocks rise despite weak jobs report

The US economy added only 266,000 jobs in April at the anniversary of the worst job loss for any month on record. This was far less the than 1 million jobs economists predicted America would add last month. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: May 7, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: May 7, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Bad economic news was once again greeted with cheers on Wall Street. Investors brushed off Friday's surprisingly weak jobs report, which showed far fewer jobs were added last month than expected.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both rose to new all-time highs Friday morning, and the Nasdaq soared nearly 1.5% as big tech stocks bounced after a recent stretch lagging the broader market.

The jobs report also showed that the unemployment rate ticked up and wages surged. The jump in worker paychecks may not seem like a bad thing, but it tends to set off alarm bells about inflation. And many economists are worried inflation is due to come roaring back because of all the stimulus from Washington.

Still, investors seemed unfazed Friday.

One possible reason for the rally is that investors may be betting that the Federal Reserve will not pull back on its easy money policies that have propped up financial markets anytime soon — something traders started to worry about after Treasury Secretary and former Fed Chair Janet Yellen recently suggested that rates may soon need to head higher.

"The Fed is going to have to continue to be in a position to help support the economy," Mace McCain, president and chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors.

He added that anything that keeps the Fed on the sidelines with regards to future rate hikes is good for tech stocks, which have benefited from low interest rates.

To that end, Facebook, Netflix and Tesla posted solid gains Friday, as did Microsoft and the rest of the so-called FAANG stocks.

Two other momentum stock darlings from the world of tech, streaming services leader Roku and Jack Dorsey's payment giant Square, also soared thanks to strong earnings reports.

But what about inflation concerns? Investors were likely brushing off the uptick in wages because many people in lower-paying jobs in the leisure and hospitality sectors, such as bars and restaurants, have yet to return to full-time work.

That sector did bounce back sharply in April, with 331,000 jobs added. But it remains in a deep hole since Covid-19 forced the economy to essentially shut down last March.

"This report serves as a reminder that while we have come a long way from the depths of pandemic recession, there is still a long road ahead," said Craig Fehr, an investment strategist with Edward Jones.

Fehr expects wage growth will start to moderate as more workers in lower-paying services sectors return to work.

Other factors at play also might be making the wage data a little noisy.

Thomas Hogan, a senior research fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, noted that the combination of more people moving from part-time jobs to full-time work as well as labor shortages due in part to generous stimulus checks from the federal government, is artificially boosting worker pay.

That effect should soon pass -- and it looks like investors realize that it won't make the Fed nervous about inflation getting out of control.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 530011

Reported Deaths: 10946
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson763591519
Mobile40875804
Madison34676503
Tuscaloosa25717451
Montgomery24308585
Shelby23389248
Baldwin21093307
Lee15844169
Calhoun14481313
Morgan14281279
Etowah13813353
Marshall12203222
Houston10553280
Elmore10036205
Limestone9952150
Cullman9647193
St. Clair9634239
Lauderdale9413241
DeKalb8821185
Talladega8210175
Walker7222277
Autauga6914108
Jackson6803111
Blount6645136
Colbert6291134
Coffee5503118
Dale4826111
Russell440038
Chilton4263111
Franklin425482
Covington4120117
Tallapoosa4006152
Escambia393276
Chambers3559123
Dallas3544151
Clarke350861
Marion3111100
Pike310177
Lawrence299898
Winston273772
Bibb260463
Marengo249164
Geneva248777
Pickens233760
Barbour230757
Hale222577
Butler215869
Fayette212062
Henry188744
Cherokee184345
Randolph179941
Monroe177040
Washington167039
Macon158650
Clay155956
Crenshaw151957
Cleburne148741
Lamar141834
Lowndes138553
Wilcox127029
Bullock123041
Conecuh110129
Perry107526
Coosa107128
Sumter104332
Greene92334
Choctaw60424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 852072

Reported Deaths: 12245
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby955251616
Davidson89317933
Knox50606634
Hamilton44219493
Rutherford43026434
Williamson27986217
Sumner23978349
Montgomery20232225
Wilson18779233
Out of TN1839297
Unassigned17048134
Sullivan16760294
Blount15486193
Bradley15010149
Washington14582245
Maury13493172
Sevier13377175
Putnam11376175
Madison11164242
Robertson9755131
Anderson8758172
Hamblen8604173
Greene7864155
Tipton7349103
Coffee6903121
Dickson6835110
Cumberland6726132
Carter6628158
Gibson6524145
McMinn650698
Bedford6502128
Roane6281105
Jefferson6198124
Loudon612469
Hawkins6050107
Lawrence593087
Monroe583795
Warren554881
Dyer5423106
Franklin514690
Fayette506177
Cheatham454755
Obion453896
Cocke449699
Lincoln435263
Rhea434375
Marshall418658
Campbell415463
Weakley412564
Giles3995100
Henderson378876
White363270
Macon361778
Carroll361483
Hardin357167
Hardeman351864
Lauderdale318544
Henry317976
Claiborne317773
Marion312547
Scott311645
Overton300861
Wayne296134
Hickman283846
McNairy281654
DeKalb279554
Smith277439
Haywood271162
Grainger262550
Trousdale250022
Morgan249739
Fentress241347
Johnson240839
Chester214351
Bledsoe214011
Polk207624
Crockett203448
Unicoi203449
Cannon192031
Union190534
Humphreys179526
Grundy179234
Lake170326
Sequatchie169729
Benton165940
Decatur158639
Lewis158126
Meigs138825
Stewart132428
Jackson131936
Clay110131
Houston109333
Perry106628
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events