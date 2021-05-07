Clear
BREAKING NEWS Juror replaced in officer's murder trial Full Story

One of Italy's most famous sites just reopened with a striking change

US travel experts think that the summer of 2021 could be close to travel levels before the pandemic. CNN's Pete Muntean reports.

Posted: May 7, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: May 7, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: Julia Buckley, CNN

When Florence's Uffizi gallery reopened this week after another government-imposed lockdown, it was with a fanfare.

After a six-month closure for renovations, the second floor of the gallery -- home to 15th- to 17th-century works of art by the likes of Titian, Caravaggio and Tintoretto -- has finally reopened. The area -- which makes up half the museum -- has been under steady renovation since 2018.

But there was a surprise in store for the 1,516 visitors who visited on reopening day, May 4. Not only are there 14 new rooms and 129 works of art newly on display, but the "new" Uffizi is allocating space to artists who have historically been excluded from the canon: women and people of color.

The new route around the gallery sees visitors entering the second floor via the "Plautilla Nelli Corridor" -- named after the 16th-century artist and nun, who set up a studio in her convent, and taught fellow nuns her trade.

An "Annunciation" by Nelli -- never before put on permanent display -- sits above the doorway into the new rooms.

Elsewhere, Artemisia Gentileschi's visceral "Judith Slaying Holofernes" -- a subject which Gentileschi, a rape survivor, painted twice -- takes pride of place in a scarlet-painted room which also includes works by Caravaggio.

One of the first to be renovated, the room puts the artists on an equal footing with its name: "Caravaggio and Artemisia."

In a room dominated by the Caracci brothers sits a work by 16th-century artist Lavinia Fontana, renowned for her portraits. Gentileschi and Fontana both have other works on display.

And a brand new room of self-portraits -- which will soon expand to a larger area -- displays works by five women alongside nine men.

On dusky pink walls, a self-portrait of acclaimed Renaissance sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini takes second place below one of little-known 16th-century painter, Sofonisba Anguissola, displaying her palette of colors.

And unlike the women in many of the gallery's best-known works, such as Titian's "Venus of Urbino" and Botticelli's "Birth of Venus," these ones are all fully clothed.

In what gallery director Eike Schmidt describes as "the most diverse room" of paintings in the Uffizi, self-portraits by contemporary artists Yayoi Kusama and Tesfaye Urgessa -- from Japan and Ethiopia respectively -- sit above works by Marc Chagall and Renato Guttuso.

They are the first paintings by artists of color to go on permanent display in the Uffizi itself. Other works -- mainly in other materials -- are displayed in Palazzo Pitti, the former palace of the Medici family which is now another outpost of the Uffizi complex.

"As we get closer to the contemporary age, it's very important that paradigms have shifted, and so have our paradigms shifted," Schmidt told CNN.

"The Medici [the Renaissance family who founded the collection] were very much interested in works of art from other cultures. We have sculptures and work in different materials made on other continents, but very few paintings from non-European origins.

"Oil-on-canvas painting wasn't limited to Western Europe and the Americas but it flourished here. So the works we have by people of color and from different countries and continents are works in other materials, that are mostly at the Pitti Palace."

And he vowed that the gallery will increase its collection of artists of color, promising that "more will be collected as we go forward."

Under-represented artists will play a major part in the 10 new rooms of self-portraits which will open within the next year.

The suppressed female legacy

Re-evaluating the legacy of female artists has been one of Schmidt's priorities since joining the gallery in 2015. He has run annual exhibitions on individual female artists, as well as artists of color -- from Giovanna Garzoni to Cai Guo-Qiang -- since his arrival.

But rather than displaying them to tick 21st-century boxes, he says that female artists used to be part of the canon -- and were only excluded by cultural changes in the 19th century.

"There were a number of highly esteemed women artists, and these works were all commissioned and collected by the Medici family, so the vetting has been done already," he told CNN.

The Uffizi has the largest collection of pre-19th century works by women in the world -- Schmidt estimates there to be around 100-150 works in storage, having been relegated there in the 1800s -- and he promises that more will go on display in the future.

"Female artists were in the minority until the 19th century, so we would never reach a 50:50 split, but showing their work is absolutely necessary -- not least because the quality of their work is just as high, and in some cases higher, than their male contemporaries," he said.

Schmidt's drive to feature more under-represented artists tallies with his bid to draw in new visitors, investing heavily in the use of social media to appeal to those who might not otherwise be drawn to Renaissance art.

Last year, he raised eyebrows by inviting influencer Chiara Ferragni to the gallery, saying afterward that visits by young people rose 27% the week after her Instagram posts.

And in February, he acquired a work by British street artist Endless for the collection. The self-portrait features Endless covering his face with copies of Mark Wahlberg's infamous 1990s Calvin Klein underwear adverts.

At the time, Schmidt compared Wahlberg's "crotch grab" to the stance of Botticelli's "Birth of Venus," one of the gallery's most famous works -- only with Endless inverting the traditional male gaze.

"The Medici, always ahead of their time, would be happy to see Endless's work entering into their collection today," he added.

The new-look Uffizi also include a new entrance route to the gallery, designed to disperse the notoriously long lines.

Instead of the entrance to the gallery being attached to the ticket office, creating bottlenecks as visitors navigate airline-style security just feet from the ticket booth, the two have been separated.

Visitors will now buy their tickets on one side of the U-shaped building, by the Arno river. They'll then go through security on the other side of the courtyard, before being diverted into the basement to re-cross the courtyard and re-enter the museum. The move adds two flights of stairs to an already daunting number for those with mobility issues, although there is an elevator for those who need it.

Schmidt's other big hope for crowd dispersal is the launch of his "Uffizi Diffusi" project, which will see local outposts of the gallery opened around the region of Tuscany.

The first regional gallery will be on the island of Elba, it was announced this week. An exhibition of Napoleonic art, to commemorate the French emperor who spent 11 months in exile there, will run from June to October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 530011

Reported Deaths: 10946
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson763591519
Mobile40875804
Madison34676503
Tuscaloosa25717451
Montgomery24308585
Shelby23389248
Baldwin21093307
Lee15844169
Calhoun14481313
Morgan14281279
Etowah13813353
Marshall12203222
Houston10553280
Elmore10036205
Limestone9952150
Cullman9647193
St. Clair9634239
Lauderdale9413241
DeKalb8821185
Talladega8210175
Walker7222277
Autauga6914108
Jackson6803111
Blount6645136
Colbert6291134
Coffee5503118
Dale4826111
Russell440038
Chilton4263111
Franklin425482
Covington4120117
Tallapoosa4006152
Escambia393276
Chambers3559123
Dallas3544151
Clarke350861
Marion3111100
Pike310177
Lawrence299898
Winston273772
Bibb260463
Marengo249164
Geneva248777
Pickens233760
Barbour230757
Hale222577
Butler215869
Fayette212062
Henry188744
Cherokee184345
Randolph179941
Monroe177040
Washington167039
Macon158650
Clay155956
Crenshaw151957
Cleburne148741
Lamar141834
Lowndes138553
Wilcox127029
Bullock123041
Conecuh110129
Perry107526
Coosa107128
Sumter104332
Greene92334
Choctaw60424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 852072

Reported Deaths: 12245
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby955251616
Davidson89317933
Knox50606634
Hamilton44219493
Rutherford43026434
Williamson27986217
Sumner23978349
Montgomery20232225
Wilson18779233
Out of TN1839297
Unassigned17048134
Sullivan16760294
Blount15486193
Bradley15010149
Washington14582245
Maury13493172
Sevier13377175
Putnam11376175
Madison11164242
Robertson9755131
Anderson8758172
Hamblen8604173
Greene7864155
Tipton7349103
Coffee6903121
Dickson6835110
Cumberland6726132
Carter6628158
Gibson6524145
McMinn650698
Bedford6502128
Roane6281105
Jefferson6198124
Loudon612469
Hawkins6050107
Lawrence593087
Monroe583795
Warren554881
Dyer5423106
Franklin514690
Fayette506177
Cheatham454755
Obion453896
Cocke449699
Lincoln435263
Rhea434375
Marshall418658
Campbell415463
Weakley412564
Giles3995100
Henderson378876
White363270
Macon361778
Carroll361483
Hardin357167
Hardeman351864
Lauderdale318544
Henry317976
Claiborne317773
Marion312547
Scott311645
Overton300861
Wayne296134
Hickman283846
McNairy281654
DeKalb279554
Smith277439
Haywood271162
Grainger262550
Trousdale250022
Morgan249739
Fentress241347
Johnson240839
Chester214351
Bledsoe214011
Polk207624
Crockett203448
Unicoi203449
Cannon192031
Union190534
Humphreys179526
Grundy179234
Lake170326
Sequatchie169729
Benton165940
Decatur158639
Lewis158126
Meigs138825
Stewart132428
Jackson131936
Clay110131
Houston109333
Perry106628
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events