Clear
BREAKING NEWS 17 people arrested after 26 gambling machines, guns, drugs and cash seized in Decatur Full Story
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Retired circus elephants get new home with plenty of room to roam

A herd of 12 former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus elephants arrive at their new sanctuary at White Oak Conservation in Florida.

Posted: May 6, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: May 6, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

After years of entertaining fans under the big top -- and a few years in retirement -- in Central Florida, a herd of former circus elephants is settling into their new home at a wildlife refuge.

The 12 female Asian elephants arrived at White Oak Conservation, outside Jacksonville, Florida, recently and were released into a forest habitat with pine trees, ponds, wetlands and open grasslands, according to an announcement from the refuge.

The elephants range from 8- to 38-years-old and had previously belonged to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

They were all born in the United States and never lived in the wild, said Michelle Gadd, the chief of conservation for the Walter family, which owns White Oak Conservation and bought the animals from the circus.

"They are doing amazingly well. I am very surprised at how quickly they adapted to the environment, how readily they went out of the gates as soon as the gates were opened," Gadd told CNN.

She was afraid they would just hang out around their barn because they're used to being around people, but Gadd said the elephants will sleep out in the woods and venture on their own for a few days at a time.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey retired its elephants in 2016 after complaints about their treatment by animal rights groups and regulators. The circus gave its final performances in 2017 after more than a 100 years of existence.

White Oak also bought the farm where the female elephants had lived in Polk City, Florida, near Orlando, which Gadd said is much smaller and doesn't have as many trees.

Asian elephants are listed as endangered with an estimated population of between 40,000 and 50,000 in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund. They once roamed across much of Asia but now are restricted to 15% of their original range. They are threatened by poaching, habitat loss and conflict with humans.

This elephant group has been socialized together the past two years and includes two sets of full sisters and several half sisters, Gadd said. They are also the youngest elephants and were expected to be the most adaptable.

Staff put out hay, produce and special elephant supplements around the habitat, but Gadd said the elephants are starting to eat some of the food options that are growing there.

They also like to dig up saw palmettos, and Gadd said they use the branches to scratch their undercarriage.
It took them a few days to get used to pine trees, which would spring back and smack an unsuspecting elephant in the face when they tried to snap them with their foreheads, Gadd said.

"On the first day it had scared them and one female trumpeted and ran away," Gadd said. "But by day three that tree was well and truly flattened."

The heard will be joined by up to 20 additional elephants from the Polk City farm once additional construction is completed on the 2,500 acre area. The space will be able to be divided into multiple habitats for different herds or to separate some of the elephants. It will also have three barns with high tech veterinary equipment.

The second barn is expected to be built next year, but Gadd said they aren't rushing the project.

"The elephants always take precedence," Gadd said. "So our priority is letting them settle in and be undisturbed here and have the whole place to themselves for a while without construction crews, and without disturbance, and without additional elephants even, coming right away"

Gadd said eight of the elephants at Polk City are males, who need to be kept apart by "a whole different level of fortification" of fences, barns and transportation.

"Asian males are not known to be forming cohesive groups that tolerate one another," Gadd said. "So we're not going to be moving multiple males up here until we have multiple habitats and barn spaces ready for them."

The Polk City farm is also home to some of the oldest female elephants in the US and some of them might not respond well to change, or the 200 mile trip to White Oak, which requires specially customized trucks for them and their veterinarians and handlers.

"We will continue to care for elephants there throughout their lives if they cannot be brought up here," Gadd said.

White Oak Conservation, a 17,000 acre refuge certified by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, is home to many rare animals, including rhinos, cheetahs and antelopes.

It has worked with state and federal agencies to save Florida panthers, Florida grasshopper sparrows, Mississippi sandhill cranes and whooping cranes, according to its website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 529446

Reported Deaths: 10930
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson763031516
Mobile40850804
Madison34622501
Tuscaloosa25701451
Montgomery24289585
Shelby23367247
Baldwin21035307
Lee15822169
Calhoun14469313
Morgan14266279
Etowah13806352
Marshall12185222
Houston10533280
Elmore10029205
Limestone9948150
Cullman9640193
St. Clair9589239
Lauderdale9407239
DeKalb8814185
Talladega8199175
Walker7214277
Autauga6914108
Jackson6801111
Blount6635136
Colbert6288134
Coffee5498117
Dale4820111
Russell438438
Chilton4258111
Franklin424782
Covington4111117
Tallapoosa4004150
Escambia393076
Chambers3555123
Dallas3543151
Clarke350661
Marion3105100
Pike310177
Lawrence299798
Winston273672
Bibb260463
Marengo249064
Geneva247676
Pickens233659
Barbour230756
Hale222276
Butler215869
Fayette212062
Henry188744
Cherokee184145
Randolph179241
Monroe177040
Washington167039
Macon158850
Clay155156
Crenshaw151957
Cleburne148341
Lamar141534
Lowndes138553
Wilcox126729
Bullock122941
Conecuh110129
Perry107526
Coosa106928
Sumter104332
Greene92334
Choctaw60424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 850885

Reported Deaths: 12228
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby953751618
Davidson89250932
Knox50562634
Hamilton44186492
Rutherford42989434
Williamson27959217
Sumner23951348
Montgomery20166225
Wilson18764233
Out of TN1836297
Unassigned16967134
Sullivan16720294
Blount15468193
Bradley14995149
Washington14554245
Maury13471171
Sevier13360175
Putnam11357174
Madison11151241
Robertson9745131
Anderson8751172
Hamblen8596173
Greene7844155
Tipton7328100
Coffee6894121
Dickson6831110
Cumberland6711129
Carter6603156
Gibson6520145
Bedford6503128
McMinn649998
Roane6272105
Jefferson6186124
Loudon611469
Hawkins6011107
Lawrence590886
Monroe582395
Warren554481
Dyer5417106
Franklin514090
Fayette504075
Cheatham454655
Obion453696
Cocke449199
Lincoln434663
Rhea434175
Marshall418258
Campbell415263
Weakley410864
Giles3995100
Henderson378476
White362669
Macon361778
Carroll361583
Hardin356867
Hardeman351364
Claiborne317873
Lauderdale317744
Henry317676
Marion312547
Scott311745
Overton300661
Wayne295834
Hickman283546
McNairy281154
DeKalb279454
Smith277339
Haywood270662
Grainger262150
Trousdale249922
Morgan249339
Fentress241047
Johnson239139
Chester214051
Bledsoe213211
Polk206624
Crockett203248
Unicoi202549
Cannon191831
Union190634
Grundy179034
Humphreys178926
Lake170226
Sequatchie169529
Benton165740
Decatur158539
Lewis158126
Meigs138825
Stewart132328
Jackson131935
Clay110131
Houston109333
Perry106328
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events