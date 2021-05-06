Clear

Tucker Carlson's Fox News colleagues call out his dangerous anti-vaccination rhetoric

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta discusses the danger of Tucker Carlson's spreading of vaccine hesitancy on Fox News.

Posted: May 6, 2021
Updated: May 6, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

Some of Tucker Carlson's colleagues at Fox News are objecting to his reckless anti-vaccination rhetoric. They are speaking out in small ways on Twitter -- but they are not being given the prime time platform that Carlson enjoys, and the millions of people who watch Carlson are not being given accurate information about the Covid vaccines.

On Wednesday night at least three Fox commentators, both conservatives and liberals, posted messages that rebutted Carlson's fear-mongering about the vaccines.

Carlson claimed to be asking a simple question: "How many Americans have died after taking the COVID vaccines?" But his speculative monologue was so deeply misleading that it stirred widespread condemnation. Numerous doctors spoke out on social media and said his comments were dangerous.

The 15-minute monologue began with an on-screen banner that said "EVERYONE IN AUTHORITY WANTS YOU TO GET YOUR VACCINE," and it went downhill from there.

Carlson cited data from a federal database called VAERS, short for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, to insinuate that the Covid-19 vaccines are problematic. Though he wants his viewers to believe he offers some unique, hidden truths every night, the fact is this is an old, worn-out tactic used by anti-vaccine advocates, who pretend that correlation is causation.

The vaccines are actually incredibly safe and effective. "Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history," the CDC notes.

(Of course, Carlson routinely and cynically argues that sources like the CDC and CNN cannot be trusted.)

As for VAERS, the database is an "early warning system" full of self-reported info, not verified accounts of adverse events. The CDC is clear that "reports to VAERS of death following vaccination do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the death."

Common sense dictates that when tens of millions of people receive a vaccine, some of them will die in the following months from all sorts of causes that have nothing to do with a vaccine. It's an inescapable fact of life.

Unfortunately, anti-vaccination propagandists have been trying to make such a link. PolitiFact recently called the database, which does have an important purpose when used by people who actually care about science and truth, "a breeding ground for misinformation."

Carlson proved that point on Wednesday night.

In response, Dr. Nicole Saphier, a Fox News medical contributor who has been one of the network's most prominent expert voices during the pandemic, tweeted: "It's intriguing the people who claim Covid deaths were overinflated from concomitant illness are the same people who are saying people dying after the vaccine are dying from the vaccine and not because we vaccinated the most elderly, frail, sick individuals with short life spans."

Conservative Fox commentator Guy Benson retweeted her post.

Another conservative contributor to the network, Jonah Goldberg, also poked holes in Carlson's illogical rant.

Openly mocking Carlson, he wrote, "FACT: Every single person who ever died blinked before they died. The vast majority — like 99% — blinked mere seconds before death. And yet, no one talks about this silent killer."

Another Fox contributor, the former Democratic National Committee communications director Mo Elleithee, shared hashtags like #GetVaccinated and #TrustScience in a clear response to Carlson.

"Please ignore anyone who tries to make you question the safety of getting vaccinated," he wrote. "Trust the science that has proven that getting vaccinated is the best way to make us all safe."

Fox's Jesse Watters also posted a pro-vaccination message while Carlson was still mid-rant, but it didn't appear to be a subtweet of Carlson.

It almost goes without saying that an individual tweet has a tiny fraction of the audience of "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Carlson reaches more than three million viewers a night. And none of his in-house critics have had an opportunity to speak about it on Fox's airwaves.

Carlson often claims on the air that he is pro-vaccine. That's partly how Fox excuses his conspiratorial content. A spokeswoman for the network declined to comment on whether Carlson's newest claims would be fact-checked or rebutted on the air.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 529446

Reported Deaths: 10930
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson763031516
Mobile40850804
Madison34622501
Tuscaloosa25701451
Montgomery24289585
Shelby23367247
Baldwin21035307
Lee15822169
Calhoun14469313
Morgan14266279
Etowah13806352
Marshall12185222
Houston10533280
Elmore10029205
Limestone9948150
Cullman9640193
St. Clair9589239
Lauderdale9407239
DeKalb8814185
Talladega8199175
Walker7214277
Autauga6914108
Jackson6801111
Blount6635136
Colbert6288134
Coffee5498117
Dale4820111
Russell438438
Chilton4258111
Franklin424782
Covington4111117
Tallapoosa4004150
Escambia393076
Chambers3555123
Dallas3543151
Clarke350661
Marion3105100
Pike310177
Lawrence299798
Winston273672
Bibb260463
Marengo249064
Geneva247676
Pickens233659
Barbour230756
Hale222276
Butler215869
Fayette212062
Henry188744
Cherokee184145
Randolph179241
Monroe177040
Washington167039
Macon158850
Clay155156
Crenshaw151957
Cleburne148341
Lamar141534
Lowndes138553
Wilcox126729
Bullock122941
Conecuh110129
Perry107526
Coosa106928
Sumter104332
Greene92334
Choctaw60424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 850885

Reported Deaths: 12228
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby953751618
Davidson89250932
Knox50562634
Hamilton44186492
Rutherford42989434
Williamson27959217
Sumner23951348
Montgomery20166225
Wilson18764233
Out of TN1836297
Unassigned16967134
Sullivan16720294
Blount15468193
Bradley14995149
Washington14554245
Maury13471171
Sevier13360175
Putnam11357174
Madison11151241
Robertson9745131
Anderson8751172
Hamblen8596173
Greene7844155
Tipton7328100
Coffee6894121
Dickson6831110
Cumberland6711129
Carter6603156
Gibson6520145
Bedford6503128
McMinn649998
Roane6272105
Jefferson6186124
Loudon611469
Hawkins6011107
Lawrence590886
Monroe582395
Warren554481
Dyer5417106
Franklin514090
Fayette504075
Cheatham454655
Obion453696
Cocke449199
Lincoln434663
Rhea434175
Marshall418258
Campbell415263
Weakley410864
Giles3995100
Henderson378476
White362669
Macon361778
Carroll361583
Hardin356867
Hardeman351364
Claiborne317873
Lauderdale317744
Henry317676
Marion312547
Scott311745
Overton300661
Wayne295834
Hickman283546
McNairy281154
DeKalb279454
Smith277339
Haywood270662
Grainger262150
Trousdale249922
Morgan249339
Fentress241047
Johnson239139
Chester214051
Bledsoe213211
Polk206624
Crockett203248
Unicoi202549
Cannon191831
Union190634
Grundy179034
Humphreys178926
Lake170226
Sequatchie169529
Benton165740
Decatur158539
Lewis158126
Meigs138825
Stewart132328
Jackson131935
Clay110131
Houston109333
Perry106328
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58812

