Clear

Stiliyan Petrov's dream job was cut short by cancer; now he wants to help soccer stars plan for the future

Many sports stars earn astronomical salaries, but many pros lack financial education. Former soccer star Stiliyan Petrov works with players through his organization Player 4 Player.

Posted: May 6, 2021 3:40 AM
Updated: May 6, 2021 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Tomas Meehan, CNN

You might gawk at Premier League footballers' million dollar salaries but playing careers are short and can sometimes be curtailed by injury, illness or poor form.

And when a career comes to its inevitable end, many players are left scrambling to reinvent themselves.

That's why former Bulgarian international Stiliyan Petrov, along with other ex-pros, such as Gaizka Mendieta, Emile Heskey and Michael Johnson, formed Player 4 Player, an organization that works with players to help make informed decisions about their futures.

Former Aston Villa captain Petrov speaks with incredulity as he tells CNN Sport of players who would ask when the next payday is.

"I used to have teammates who would speak to me before we actually get paid and my question would be, 'You earn a great amount of money every single month, every single week ... Why would you need to know when you get paid?'"

"They say: 'Oh, everything I get, I just put it down. I've got a mortgage, payments, car, I've got my girlfriend.' So at the end of the conversation, I was like: 'What are you actually putting aside?'"

Petrov says his own financial education came from teammates and friends. He says that there are players, who despite earning "incredible amounts of money," now have to "go and beg for work."

According to Petrov, when he was a player, financial advisors would be "in and out of the training ground."

There were "a lot of people promising so much, but they never deliver," he says.

But when you're young and earning good money, sometimes it's difficult to spot potentially bad investments.

"You've just got be so, so wary and at quite a young age," cautions Simon Barker, Assistant Chief Executive of the Players' Football Association and former Premier League player for Queens Park Rangers.

"Sometimes in life, you have to experience problems to really understand and learn. And unfortunately, that's what happens in life," adds Barker.

READ: Seán McCabe: World football's first Climate Justice Officer

Unfortunate turns of fate

In early 2012, just as he was negotiating a new contract with Aston Villa, Petrov was diagnosed with acute leukemia and his career was cut unexpectedly short.

While he was financially secure, Petrov wasn't psychologically ready to accept the end of his career.

"Everything disappeared," he said, speaking of his illness. "I wasn't ready, I wasn't prepared. Physically, mentally it's really tough ... I didn't have time to settle in, to think about what I'm going to be next. I just had to fight for my life, so for me it became even more difficult.

Petrov underwent two rounds of intense chemotherapy treatment over three years which took its toll.

"I was unfit to go back to work, I was unfit to study ... to do any kind of energetic activities because I wasn't fit enough.

"I had to take about six, seven years to make sure I'm going to go back to ... who I wanted to be, what I wanted to achieve."

According to Petrov, when players are enjoying playing and are in the spotlight, they often ignore the signs that their careers are coming to an end.

"We've got the ego, everyone talking about us. We've got the attention, everybody's pushing us, we've got the adrenaline, we've got purpose," Petrov says.

According to statistics from the world players' union FIFPro, 72% of pro footballers do not have an education beyond high school level and just 14% have completed vocational training. Only 12% having a university degree.

In a sport where the average contract length is just 22 to 23 months, advocates say footballers should be thinking more about what they can do outside of the game.

There are opportunities to explore after a player's career ends, says Petrov.

"We have great transferable skills which a lot of other industries are looking into former athletes to be part of them -- with their leadership, communication, desire, work ethic. This is something a lot of players don't think of," said Petrov.

The PFA Charity provided further education funding to 1,397 individuals in the 2019-20 calendar year, often in the form of grants and bursaries to help train younger professionals for later in their career.

Retirement from football for Barker was almost seamless as he segued into working at the PFA where he has been ever since. His job includes talking with current players about retraining for a second career.

"[The] transition over is a big issue, particularly for the first two years," he says. "And the ones that seem to transition better to a second career are the ones that have got themselves in a position where they're ready for it, so they've done courses."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Football careers are short -- between 10 and 15 years if you're one of the lucky ones. Petrov's boyhood dream was to become a footballer at the highest level, but he still yearns for more.

"I wanted to learn," he says defiantly. "I wanted to give myself the opportunity to be somebody, to be something at some point."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 49°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528784

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson762251516
Mobile40864804
Madison34569501
Tuscaloosa25646451
Montgomery24264585
Shelby23355246
Baldwin20993306
Lee15800168
Calhoun14457312
Morgan14250279
Etowah13796352
Marshall12166222
Houston10506280
Elmore10017205
Limestone9935150
Cullman9617193
St. Clair9584237
Lauderdale9397238
DeKalb8813185
Talladega8183175
Walker7205279
Autauga6910107
Jackson6793110
Blount6621135
Colbert6282134
Coffee5491115
Dale4810111
Russell437938
Chilton4244111
Franklin423882
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa4004150
Escambia392675
Chambers3545123
Dallas3536150
Clarke350360
Marion3092100
Pike309177
Lawrence299698
Winston273572
Bibb259763
Marengo248564
Geneva247075
Pickens233559
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188544
Cherokee183845
Randolph179241
Monroe176240
Washington166839
Macon158649
Clay153356
Crenshaw151657
Cleburne148341
Lamar141234
Lowndes138453
Wilcox126528
Bullock122941
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104132
Greene92234
Choctaw60324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 849978

Reported Deaths: 12217
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby952081613
Davidson89184932
Knox50513634
Hamilton44114491
Rutherford42950433
Williamson27935217
Sumner23921348
Montgomery20138225
Wilson18742233
Out of TN1833397
Unassigned16961134
Sullivan16691290
Blount15441193
Bradley14983149
Washington14535244
Maury13450171
Sevier13341175
Putnam11342174
Madison11132241
Robertson9737131
Anderson8750172
Hamblen8597173
Greene7840155
Tipton7317101
Coffee6894121
Dickson6827110
Cumberland6704128
Carter6595156
Gibson6514145
Bedford6500128
McMinn648998
Roane6267105
Jefferson6177124
Loudon610369
Hawkins6005107
Lawrence590186
Monroe582095
Warren554181
Dyer5416105
Franklin513890
Fayette503576
Cheatham454155
Obion453396
Cocke448699
Lincoln434563
Rhea434075
Marshall417858
Campbell415163
Weakley410164
Giles3992100
Henderson378476
White362469
Macon361578
Carroll361283
Hardin356967
Hardeman351064
Henry317476
Lauderdale317444
Claiborne317273
Marion312247
Scott311445
Overton300661
Wayne295935
Hickman283546
McNairy281054
DeKalb279254
Smith277139
Haywood270562
Grainger261950
Trousdale249922
Morgan249139
Fentress240947
Johnson238839
Chester213851
Bledsoe213011
Polk206224
Crockett202848
Unicoi202249
Cannon191731
Union190434
Grundy178934
Humphreys178726
Lake170226
Sequatchie169429
Benton165740
Decatur158439
Lewis158126
Meigs138325
Stewart132228
Jackson131935
Clay110131
Houston109133
Perry106228
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events