Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

It's a win-win-win for Republicans -- and Liz Cheney

Article Image

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnnell (R-KY) refused to answer a question about embattled Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), even though he publicly supported her in the past.

Posted: May 5, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: May 5, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Scott Jennings

Our political climate promotes -- almost demands -- a zero-sum mentality, where we assume every situation produces winners and losers. But on the news that House Republicans are preparing to dump their conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney (despite voting to keep her just three months ago after the second Trump impeachment), I am reminded of the old rule from Michael Scott in "The Office" on optimal conflict resolution: win-win-win.

It works here for Cheney, and for the Republican Party.

Cheney, the outspoken Trump critic with a lifetime pro-Trump voting record of nearly 93%, is now positioned as a principled martyr, the unquestioned leader of the conservative-yet-anti-Trump faction of the Republican Party (such as it is). She will be booked on TV endlessly, despite being further to the right than many of her hard-line colleagues, though earning less mainstream-media scorn. She believes in bombing the heck out of some of our enemies, strongly opposes abortion, and favors lower taxes -- among other things.

She's heir to the throne of the so-called neocon empire, helmed for decades by her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who remains the Darth Vader (and I mean that with all respect and adulation for my personal lodestar) of conservative politics. If a Republican Party ever reemerges in which being a conservative matters more than being a Trump loyalist, Liz Cheney is likely going to run it. The role of conference chair has been a dead-end for her in this particular Republican cohort. Going out in a blaze of glory -- as may be her leadership fate -- makes sense if you are playing a longer game that might develop into future opportunity.

Yes, she may end up out of leadership for now, but given what is certain to be newfound attention to her statements and maneuvers, did she really give up anything useful?

Win.

The win is clear for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who has made plain he wants Cheney out of her leadership position: If she goes, he will be delivering a long-desired prize to Mar-a-Lago, and Donald Trump will revel in the outcome. McCarthy believes that Republicans are likely to win back the House next year, and he needs Trump to be engaged with the base and helpful on fundraising and in primaries to ensure that outcome.

He is also responding to his conference, not a small issue when you serve as the leader. The last thing leaders want to be is a liability for their members, and Cheney's unwillingness to deflect on questions related to Trump (similarly to Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, who refuses to engage on the topic and constantly says he's focused on the future) has become a problem for rank-and-file Republicans who would rather talk about beating Biden's agenda than Cheney's running commentary. With his stance on Cheney, McCarthy pleases Trump and the bulk of his conference who are ready to unify against Biden, all in pursuit of the ultimate goal: House Speakership.

Win.

As for Rep. Elise Stefanik, the talented rising star of the conference: moving up in the world is most often not a bad thing. Despite carrying a lower Trump-voting score than Cheney (nearly 78%), the New York congresswoman has made up for it where it counts: in her public attitude and disposition. She distinguished herself as a fierce warrior, notably against Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff (who many Republicans loathe like a cold sore) during Trump's first impeachment trial.

She's a proven fundraiser and had already been one of the most active House Republicans in helping elect more women to Congress, something the party needs to prioritize. She's terrific in media engagements, always on message, and a smart policy wonk to boot And she won't be a distraction to her colleagues, but rather a sought-after helper for those in tough races.

Win.

Win-Win-Win.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528784

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson762251516
Mobile40864804
Madison34569501
Tuscaloosa25646451
Montgomery24264585
Shelby23355246
Baldwin20993306
Lee15800168
Calhoun14457312
Morgan14250279
Etowah13796352
Marshall12166222
Houston10506280
Elmore10017205
Limestone9935150
Cullman9617193
St. Clair9584237
Lauderdale9397238
DeKalb8813185
Talladega8183175
Walker7205279
Autauga6910107
Jackson6793110
Blount6621135
Colbert6282134
Coffee5491115
Dale4810111
Russell437938
Chilton4244111
Franklin423882
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa4004150
Escambia392675
Chambers3545123
Dallas3536150
Clarke350360
Marion3092100
Pike309177
Lawrence299698
Winston273572
Bibb259763
Marengo248564
Geneva247075
Pickens233559
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188544
Cherokee183845
Randolph179241
Monroe176240
Washington166839
Macon158649
Clay153356
Crenshaw151657
Cleburne148341
Lamar141234
Lowndes138453
Wilcox126528
Bullock122941
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104132
Greene92234
Choctaw60324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 849978

Reported Deaths: 12217
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby952081613
Davidson89184932
Knox50513634
Hamilton44114491
Rutherford42950433
Williamson27935217
Sumner23921348
Montgomery20138225
Wilson18742233
Out of TN1833397
Unassigned16961134
Sullivan16691290
Blount15441193
Bradley14983149
Washington14535244
Maury13450171
Sevier13341175
Putnam11342174
Madison11132241
Robertson9737131
Anderson8750172
Hamblen8597173
Greene7840155
Tipton7317101
Coffee6894121
Dickson6827110
Cumberland6704128
Carter6595156
Gibson6514145
Bedford6500128
McMinn648998
Roane6267105
Jefferson6177124
Loudon610369
Hawkins6005107
Lawrence590186
Monroe582095
Warren554181
Dyer5416105
Franklin513890
Fayette503576
Cheatham454155
Obion453396
Cocke448699
Lincoln434563
Rhea434075
Marshall417858
Campbell415163
Weakley410164
Giles3992100
Henderson378476
White362469
Macon361578
Carroll361283
Hardin356967
Hardeman351064
Henry317476
Lauderdale317444
Claiborne317273
Marion312247
Scott311445
Overton300661
Wayne295935
Hickman283546
McNairy281054
DeKalb279254
Smith277139
Haywood270562
Grainger261950
Trousdale249922
Morgan249139
Fentress240947
Johnson238839
Chester213851
Bledsoe213011
Polk206224
Crockett202848
Unicoi202249
Cannon191731
Union190434
Grundy178934
Humphreys178726
Lake170226
Sequatchie169429
Benton165740
Decatur158439
Lewis158126
Meigs138325
Stewart132228
Jackson131935
Clay110131
Houston109133
Perry106228
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events