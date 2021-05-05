Clear
BREAKING NEWS UAH suspends men's hockey program Full Story

CDC projects 'sharp decline' in Covid-19 cases by July, but calls variants a 'wild card'

CNN's John Berman speaks with the CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy to clarify mask guidance for vaccinated individuals as critics have argued that previous CDC guidance has been complicated.

Posted: May 5, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: May 5, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

The United States could see a drop in Covid-19 cases and deaths by July if vaccinations remain high and people adhere to certain prevention measures, a new modeling study suggests.

But if fewer people follow Covid-19 precautions -- such as wearing masks and physical distancing -- it could undermine the gains from vaccinations to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the study.

The study, published on Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, projects that with high immunization coverage and a moderate adherence to prevention measures, Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths will likely remain low nationally and sharply decline by July.

But accelerating declines in adherence to prevention measures in combination with increased transmissibility of new variants "could lead to surges in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths" -- even with improved vaccination coverage, researchers from the CDC and various US institutions wrote in the report.

"High vaccination rates and compliance with public health prevention measures are essential to control the COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent surges in hospitalizations and deaths in the coming months," they wrote.

"Nationally, reported cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are now decreasing or stable," the researchers added. "However, transmission remains widespread and increased cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to be reported in some jurisdictions and, as this study indicates, the potential for future increases persists."

The study makes clear that the sooner the US gets more people vaccinated, the sooner the nation could return to normal -- but coronavirus variants are a "wild card," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing Wednesday.

"The models projected a sharp decline in cases by July 2021 and even faster decline if more people get vaccinated sooner," Walensky said, calling the study finding good news.

"We need to keep vaccinating people, but we all need to keep practicing certain prevention interventions to help us get to the predicted good outcomes," Walensky said. "Although we are seeing progress in terms of decreased cases, hospitalizations and deaths, variants are a wild card that could reverse this progress that we have made and could set us back."

For the study, six modeling research teams estimated what the future of the pandemic could look like in the United States from April to September of this year. The teams each developed a model to project weekly reported Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths using data from Johns Hopkins University and federal databases.

The models included four scenarios where there were: rates of high vaccination with moderate adherence to prevention measures; high vaccination with low adherence to measures; low vaccination with moderate adherence to measures and low vaccination with high adherence to measures.

All scenarios also included the spread of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. In the models, the researchers assumed the variant is 50% more transmissible than previously circulating variants.

The emergence of new variants has been linked with resurgences in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Europe, South Africa, Brazil and India.

"In the United States, B.1.1.7 and other variants of domestic and international origin were projected to drive continued increases in case counts in the coming months and could negate recent gains in controlling SARS-CoV-2 transmission," the researchers wrote.

The researchers found that all four scenarios project an increase in Covid-19 cases at the national level through April, peaking in May and then declining by July. But the models showed that if people just moderately follow prevention measures it could reduce cases and deaths in both high- and low-vaccination scenarios, compared with a low adherence to measures.

The findings provide only estimates of the future and are limited to six models.

"All contributing models attributed increased SARS-CoV-2 transmission in many parts of the United States to the relaxation of mitigation strategies and the increasing prevalence of more transmissible variants, although the relative contribution of each factor varied among models," the researchers wrote. SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes Covid-19.

"The models give us an important reminder. They project that local conditions and emerging variants are putting many states at risk for increases in Covid-19 cases, especially if we do not increase the rate of vaccinations and if we do not keep our current mitigation strategies in place until we have a critical mass of people vaccinated," Walensky said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528784

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson762251516
Mobile40864804
Madison34569501
Tuscaloosa25646451
Montgomery24264585
Shelby23355246
Baldwin20993306
Lee15800168
Calhoun14457312
Morgan14250279
Etowah13796352
Marshall12166222
Houston10506280
Elmore10017205
Limestone9935150
Cullman9617193
St. Clair9584237
Lauderdale9397238
DeKalb8813185
Talladega8183175
Walker7205279
Autauga6910107
Jackson6793110
Blount6621135
Colbert6282134
Coffee5491115
Dale4810111
Russell437938
Chilton4244111
Franklin423882
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa4004150
Escambia392675
Chambers3545123
Dallas3536150
Clarke350360
Marion3092100
Pike309177
Lawrence299698
Winston273572
Bibb259763
Marengo248564
Geneva247075
Pickens233559
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188544
Cherokee183845
Randolph179241
Monroe176240
Washington166839
Macon158649
Clay153356
Crenshaw151657
Cleburne148341
Lamar141234
Lowndes138453
Wilcox126528
Bullock122941
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104132
Greene92234
Choctaw60324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 849978

Reported Deaths: 12217
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby952081613
Davidson89184932
Knox50513634
Hamilton44114491
Rutherford42950433
Williamson27935217
Sumner23921348
Montgomery20138225
Wilson18742233
Out of TN1833397
Unassigned16961134
Sullivan16691290
Blount15441193
Bradley14983149
Washington14535244
Maury13450171
Sevier13341175
Putnam11342174
Madison11132241
Robertson9737131
Anderson8750172
Hamblen8597173
Greene7840155
Tipton7317101
Coffee6894121
Dickson6827110
Cumberland6704128
Carter6595156
Gibson6514145
Bedford6500128
McMinn648998
Roane6267105
Jefferson6177124
Loudon610369
Hawkins6005107
Lawrence590186
Monroe582095
Warren554181
Dyer5416105
Franklin513890
Fayette503576
Cheatham454155
Obion453396
Cocke448699
Lincoln434563
Rhea434075
Marshall417858
Campbell415163
Weakley410164
Giles3992100
Henderson378476
White362469
Macon361578
Carroll361283
Hardin356967
Hardeman351064
Henry317476
Lauderdale317444
Claiborne317273
Marion312247
Scott311445
Overton300661
Wayne295935
Hickman283546
McNairy281054
DeKalb279254
Smith277139
Haywood270562
Grainger261950
Trousdale249922
Morgan249139
Fentress240947
Johnson238839
Chester213851
Bledsoe213011
Polk206224
Crockett202848
Unicoi202249
Cannon191731
Union190434
Grundy178934
Humphreys178726
Lake170226
Sequatchie169429
Benton165740
Decatur158439
Lewis158126
Meigs138325
Stewart132228
Jackson131935
Clay110131
Houston109133
Perry106228
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events