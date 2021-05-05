Clear

There were four attacks, including an assault with a hammer, on Asian Americans in New York over the weekend

Police are investigating after a stranger attacked two Asian women with a hammer in New York leaving one with a deep cut on her head.

Posted: May 5, 2021 12:30 AM
Updated: May 5, 2021 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Mirna Alsharif, Alec Snyder, Hollie Silverman and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

There were at least four attacks on Asian Americans, including an assault with a hammer, in New York City over the weekend, according to the New York Police Department.

The spate of attacks occurred as the city is grappling with a rise in bias crimes on Asian Americans this year, with 42 incidents reported in the first four months of 2021, according to the NYPD Hate Crimes Dashboard.

During that period, 17 arrests were made, according to the data.

In comparison, the NYPD dashboard shows 28 anti-Asian incidents in all of 2020, with 23 arrests.

There were two attacks on Sunday and two on Saturday, according to the police department.

In Manhattan, two Asian women, ages 29 and 31, were approached from behind Sunday by a person who asked them to remove their face masks, the NYPD said. Video shows the person swung a hammer at the women, who tried to fight off the attacker before walking away.

The attacker wounded the 31-year-old in the head, and she was taken to a hospital, according to NYPD's hate crimes Twitter account.

No arrests have been made yet, and the department is asking for the public's help in identifying the attacker whose pictures and video were posted on the Twitter account.

In Queens on the same day, a man approached a 22-year-old Asian man from behind at the Queens Plaza subway station and punched him in the back and chest before fleeing the scene, the NYPD said in a press release, which called the assault a hate crime.

Woman and teen attacked

On Saturday, a 52-year-old woman was pushed while waiting for a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD spokesperson said.

The alleged suspect — who is also believed to be a woman — fled and the victim suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made in the attack, according to the spokesperson.

The other assault happened in Queens, the spokesperson said, when a 15-year-old boy was approached by three people who allegedly made anti-Asian remarks and hit him.

The teen was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said, and police have arrested three suspects on preliminary charges of assault and harassment in the second degree.

Two of them are minors and the third is an 18-year-old, police said. CNN has reached out to the Queens District Attorney's Office to confirm charges and arraignment dates for the three suspects.

An NYPD spokesperson said the Hate Crimes Task Force was involved with the teen's incident but did not know to what extent.

On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio called for an end to hate crimes during a rally.

"If you hate, get the hell out of here, because you don't belong in New York City!" de Blasio said.

"So anyone who commits a hate crime, let's be blunt, let's be clear. We will find you, we will prosecute you. You will suffer the consequences. If you harm our Asian brothers and sisters, you will pay. Period!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528784

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson762251516
Mobile40864804
Madison34569501
Tuscaloosa25646451
Montgomery24264585
Shelby23355246
Baldwin20993306
Lee15800168
Calhoun14457312
Morgan14250279
Etowah13796352
Marshall12166222
Houston10506280
Elmore10017205
Limestone9935150
Cullman9617193
St. Clair9584237
Lauderdale9397238
DeKalb8813185
Talladega8183175
Walker7205279
Autauga6910107
Jackson6793110
Blount6621135
Colbert6282134
Coffee5491115
Dale4810111
Russell437938
Chilton4244111
Franklin423882
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa4004150
Escambia392675
Chambers3545123
Dallas3536150
Clarke350360
Marion3092100
Pike309177
Lawrence299698
Winston273572
Bibb259763
Marengo248564
Geneva247075
Pickens233559
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188544
Cherokee183845
Randolph179241
Monroe176240
Washington166839
Macon158649
Clay153356
Crenshaw151657
Cleburne148341
Lamar141234
Lowndes138453
Wilcox126528
Bullock122941
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104132
Greene92234
Choctaw60324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 849436

Reported Deaths: 12205
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby951061610
Davidson89143931
Knox50489634
Hamilton44078491
Rutherford42925430
Williamson27914217
Sumner23910347
Montgomery20110225
Wilson18730233
Out of TN1832797
Unassigned16963134
Sullivan16691290
Blount15434193
Bradley14970149
Washington14500244
Maury13441171
Sevier13328175
Putnam11339174
Madison11104241
Robertson9737131
Anderson8746172
Hamblen8592172
Greene7838155
Tipton7314101
Coffee6892121
Dickson6824110
Cumberland6704128
Carter6591156
Gibson6513145
Bedford6497129
McMinn648898
Roane6265104
Jefferson6167124
Loudon610169
Hawkins6000107
Lawrence589086
Monroe581495
Warren554081
Dyer5413105
Franklin513890
Fayette503376
Cheatham453755
Obion453296
Cocke448798
Lincoln435563
Rhea433775
Marshall418058
Campbell414363
Weakley409664
Giles3991100
Henderson378176
White362269
Macon361378
Carroll361183
Hardin356967
Hardeman351164
Lauderdale317644
Henry317276
Claiborne316873
Marion312047
Scott311245
Overton300461
Wayne295735
Hickman283646
McNairy281054
DeKalb278854
Smith277039
Haywood270662
Grainger261850
Trousdale249922
Morgan249039
Fentress241047
Johnson238638
Chester213951
Bledsoe212311
Polk205724
Crockett202848
Unicoi202049
Cannon191631
Union190434
Grundy178934
Humphreys178625
Lake170126
Sequatchie169229
Benton165640
Decatur158339
Lewis158126
Meigs138225
Stewart132228
Jackson131735
Clay110131
Houston109133
Perry106128
Moore100917
Van Buren84523
Pickett75924
Hancock58812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events