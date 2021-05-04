Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

George W. Bush is a flawed messenger for Republicans

Article Image

During an interview on "The Dispatch" podcast, former President George W. Bush warned Republicans that if they continue to embrace the rhetoric of Donald Trump that the party will go extinct.

Posted: May 4, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: May 4, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Nicole Hemmer

Former President George W. Bush has mostly kept quiet about politics over the last two administrations. But with the release of his latest book, a collection of portraits and stories about immigrants to the United States, he has weighed in on the Republican Party's nativist turn during the Donald Trump era. "If the Republican Party stands for exclusivity -- you know, it used to be country clubs, now evidently it's White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism -- then it's not going to win anything," he said in a recent interview.

It was an odd juxtaposition: those country-club Republicans, like his own father George H.W. Bush, were synonymous with WASP culture, and Donald Trump, who built his political career on nativist politics, now lives at his country club.

But the criticism of the party's narrowness stood out. Increasingly over the past half-century, exclusivity has been the party's brand. Yet Bush may not be the best messenger for this rebuke. While he has been a central proponent of outreach to Latinos and embracing more open immigration, he also played a leading role in the party's shift toward the minoritarian politics that enable it to remain a party of exclusion.

It's true that Bush cut against a trend toward nativism in the Republican Party. In 1994, when Bush ran for governor of Texas, a campaign was brewing in California that would transform the party's immigration politics. That year, California's Republican Party united around Proposition 187, which called for undocumented immigrants to be stripped of all social services, from nonemergency health care to public education.

The initiative was a non-starter -- the US Supreme Court had already ruled that undocumented children had a right to public education -- but it politicized and nationalized the issue of immigration, just in time for the 1996 presidential race. And when the proposition passed by wide margins, despite its unconstitutionality, the politics of immigration shifted sharply to the right.

But not everyone was on board. Bush came out against the initiative. So did Jack Kemp and William Bennett, both of whom had served in former President Ronald Reagan's Cabinet and harbored presidential ambitions of their own. In 1994, they issued a joint statement warning against the party's nativist turn. They kept up the pressure after Proposition 187 passed, worried that the GOP was at risk of turning into "a protectionist and isolationist and more xenophobic party."

The split in the party would be evident in the 1996 ticket: Bob Dole, who had veered right on immigration as he fended off a challenge from nativist and nationalist Pat Buchanan in the primaries, chose Kemp as his running mate. But the party was now associated with Proposition 187 and the racist rhetoric and advertising that popped up around it. Those factors combined to drop Latino support for the Republican ticket to the lowest on record, with Dole winning just 21% of the Latino vote.

That's where Bush enters the story, with his pro-immigration, pro-Latino campaign in 2000. Running on a message of "compassionate conservatism" and with an eye toward more liberal immigration reform, he helped rebrand the Republican Party as more inclusive, winning 35% of the Latino vote in 2000 and 40% four years later.

But that is not to suggest Bush was committed to a politics of inclusivity. His reelection campaign infamously relied on anti-marriage equality referendums in a number of states. While he took a liberal line on immigration and worked hard on Latino outreach, he was more than willing to exclude other minority groups, like gay and lesbian people advocating for the right to marry, when it suited him.

Nor was he wedded to majoritarian politics. True, he is the only Republican presidential candidate to win a majority of the vote since 1988. In 2000, however, he lost the popular vote and relied on the Supreme Court to block the recount in Florida and secure an Electoral College victory.

Nor was he able to quiet or convert the nativist wing of his party. When he pushed for immigration reform in his second term, it led to a frenzied backlash from the base (and ultimately the failure of the policy).

Rather than leaving behind a more inclusive party, Bush revealed that immigration had become the party's new fault line. Politicians who showed any give on immigration paid a price. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry instantly dropped in the polls after criticizing the party's harshness toward immigrants during the 2011-2012 primaries. A year later, when party leaders called for a more inclusive approach in their post-mortem analysis, there seemed to be no real appetite for inclusivity from the party's base. When Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida lobbied for immigration reform in 2013, his polls for a possible presidential run in 2016 cratered.

The 2016 election also highlights one other failure of Bush's analysis: the GOP can win as a minority party. The Electoral College, gerrymandering, misinformation campaigns and other processes that enable minoritarian rule have become keys to Republican power over the past 20 years. Despite nods to great inclusivity, the real energy of the party has been focused on ways to press all the minoritarian levers available in order to remain in power -- something the Bush campaign modeled for them in 2000 by pulling out all the stops to halt the Florida recount after losing the popular vote.

The Republican Party does have an exclusivity problem, but for now, it is an ethical problem, not a political one. Limiting ballot access, dehumanizing migrants, spreading conspiracies -- these are despicable behaviors, and they have become all too common among some GOP leaders.

But so long as they prove effective for Republican politicians, the party will have little reason to heed Bush's advice. And so long as he fails to acknowledge his own complicity in the direction his party has headed, the rest of us will have little reason to listen either.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528784

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson762251516
Mobile40864804
Madison34569501
Tuscaloosa25646451
Montgomery24264585
Shelby23355246
Baldwin20993306
Lee15800168
Calhoun14457312
Morgan14250279
Etowah13796352
Marshall12166222
Houston10506280
Elmore10017205
Limestone9935150
Cullman9617193
St. Clair9584237
Lauderdale9397238
DeKalb8813185
Talladega8183175
Walker7205279
Autauga6910107
Jackson6793110
Blount6621135
Colbert6282134
Coffee5491115
Dale4810111
Russell437938
Chilton4244111
Franklin423882
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa4004150
Escambia392675
Chambers3545123
Dallas3536150
Clarke350360
Marion3092100
Pike309177
Lawrence299698
Winston273572
Bibb259763
Marengo248564
Geneva247075
Pickens233559
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188544
Cherokee183845
Randolph179241
Monroe176240
Washington166839
Macon158649
Clay153356
Crenshaw151657
Cleburne148341
Lamar141234
Lowndes138453
Wilcox126528
Bullock122941
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104132
Greene92234
Choctaw60324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 849436

Reported Deaths: 12205
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby951061610
Davidson89143931
Knox50489634
Hamilton44078491
Rutherford42925430
Williamson27914217
Sumner23910347
Montgomery20110225
Wilson18730233
Out of TN1832797
Unassigned16963134
Sullivan16691290
Blount15434193
Bradley14970149
Washington14500244
Maury13441171
Sevier13328175
Putnam11339174
Madison11104241
Robertson9737131
Anderson8746172
Hamblen8592172
Greene7838155
Tipton7314101
Coffee6892121
Dickson6824110
Cumberland6704128
Carter6591156
Gibson6513145
Bedford6497129
McMinn648898
Roane6265104
Jefferson6167124
Loudon610169
Hawkins6000107
Lawrence589086
Monroe581495
Warren554081
Dyer5413105
Franklin513890
Fayette503376
Cheatham453755
Obion453296
Cocke448798
Lincoln435563
Rhea433775
Marshall418058
Campbell414363
Weakley409664
Giles3991100
Henderson378176
White362269
Macon361378
Carroll361183
Hardin356967
Hardeman351164
Lauderdale317644
Henry317276
Claiborne316873
Marion312047
Scott311245
Overton300461
Wayne295735
Hickman283646
McNairy281054
DeKalb278854
Smith277039
Haywood270662
Grainger261850
Trousdale249922
Morgan249039
Fentress241047
Johnson238638
Chester213951
Bledsoe212311
Polk205724
Crockett202848
Unicoi202049
Cannon191631
Union190434
Grundy178934
Humphreys178625
Lake170126
Sequatchie169229
Benton165640
Decatur158339
Lewis158126
Meigs138225
Stewart132228
Jackson131735
Clay110131
Houston109133
Perry106128
Moore100917
Van Buren84523
Pickett75924
Hancock58812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events