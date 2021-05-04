Clear
5 things to know for May 4: Covid, immigration, US military, opioids, South China Sea

CNN's Jake Tapper talks to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about President Joe Biden's immigration agenda, including reporting that Biden will raise the refugee cap after facing criticism from Democrats.

Posted: May 4, 2021 5:30 AM
Updated: May 4, 2021 5:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

May the Fourth be with you! A clever Star Wars pun has turned into a holiday for fans of the franchise, but exactly how it got started is still a bit of a mystery.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

Daily US Covid-19 case and death totals are now about one-fifth of what they were during their winter peaks, and many experts attribute some of the slowdown to climbing vaccine numbers. Nearly 83% of Americans 65 and older have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, and nearly 70% are fully vaccinated. Now, health and state leaders want younger people to take the plunge. To that end, the FDA is poised to authorize Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine in children ages 12 to 15 by early next week. Is someone you know still stymied by popular vaccine myths? Here are some useful rebuttals, including more on whether vaccines harm fertility (they don't). Meanwhile, in Brazil, Covid-19 has caused 1 out of every 3 deaths this year, and less than 10% of the Brazilian population has been vaccinated so far.

2. Immigration

President Biden will raise the refugee cap to 62,500 people this fiscal year after backlash following an earlier decision to maintain a Trump-era cap of 15,000. The elevated limit gets the administration back on track to its February promise of admitting more refugees. The vow was temporarily sidelined when a surge of migrants at the southern border moved Biden to reevaluate his policies. Nearly 6,000 undocumented immigrations were apprehended there daily in April, preliminary government data show. That means the continued influx is still higher than normal but appears to have plateaued. The Biden administration says it's still focusing on moving families and children out of US Border Patrol custody as fast as possible to alleviate overcrowding and long stays.

3. US military

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, the top US general, has dropped his opposition to major policy changes on how the military handles sexual assault and is open to removing the chain of command from involvement in investigations. An Independent Review Commission, created by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, is carrying out an urgent 90-day review of Pentagon policies and procedures on sexual assault. Milley until now had said sexual assault is a leadership issue and must be handled within the chain of command. But he dropped his opposition after seeing attempts to effectively reduce or end sexual assault within the ranks fail. A Defense Department survey estimated more than 20,000 sexual assaults in the military in 2018.

4. Opioid trial

A landmark trial in the US opioid crisis is now underway in West Virginia. Cabell County and its county seat, Huntington, have accused three major prescription opioid distributors of creating a public nuisance by failing to monitor, divert and report suspicious orders under the Controlled Substances Act. The complaint alleges the companies distributed a combined total of over 57 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone to the community of about 100,000 people between 2006 and 2014. Overall, West Virginia also had one of the highest opioid-involved overdose death rates in the country in 2018. This is the first federal case to go forward among thousands of opioid lawsuits and could set the tone for future litigation related to the crisis.

5. South China Sea

"Get the f**k out." That's what Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin told the Chinese government in a tweet demanding China's vessels leave disputed waters. The Philippines has been protesting what it calls the "illegal" presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the country's 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea. China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which about $3 trillion of shipborne trade passes each year. The Philippines has filed dozens of diplomatic protests to China since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016, but Duterte himself has taken a more gentle tone toward the country's maritime rival in exchange for Beijing's promises of billions of dollars in investment, aid and loans.

THIS JUST IN ...

Tragedy in Mexico City 

An overpass carrying a subway train collapsed late last night in Mexico City, killing at least 23 people, local government officials said. At least 65 people have been hospitalized.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

How to choose the safest sunscreen for your family 

After months of lockdown, you definitely want to avoid a face-melting "Raiders of the Lost Ark" moment.

Mysterious new tarantula-like spider identified in the Florida Everglades

Respectfully, we don't need any more mysterious new tarantula-like spiders.

Tiffany & Co. launches engagement rings for men

Every engaged person should feel a little glam if they want to!

Used car sales are soaring 

If you were looking to offload your old reliable ride, now is the time.

Hubble telescope spies rare giant star battling against self-destruction

Aren't we all rare giant stars, battling against self-destruction?

TODAY'S NUMBER

$5 billion

That's how much Verizon is getting in a deal to sell Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm Apollo Global Management. The deal, due to close in the second half of 2021, signals Verizon's exit from the media business.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage."

Bill and Melinda Gates, who announced in a statement they are ending their 27-year marriage. The couple said they will keep working together at their philanthropy, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The best movie score ever

Get into the true Star Wars Day spirit by watching the GOAT himself, John Williams, conduct the soaring opening theme from the beautiful Musikverein in Vienna. (Click here to view.)

Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528784

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson762251516
Mobile40864804
Madison34569501
Tuscaloosa25646451
Montgomery24264585
Shelby23355246
Baldwin20993306
Lee15800168
Calhoun14457312
Morgan14250279
Etowah13796352
Marshall12166222
Houston10506280
Elmore10017205
Limestone9935150
Cullman9617193
St. Clair9584237
Lauderdale9397238
DeKalb8813185
Talladega8183175
Walker7205279
Autauga6910107
Jackson6793110
Blount6621135
Colbert6282134
Coffee5491115
Dale4810111
Russell437938
Chilton4244111
Franklin423882
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa4004150
Escambia392675
Chambers3545123
Dallas3536150
Clarke350360
Marion3092100
Pike309177
Lawrence299698
Winston273572
Bibb259763
Marengo248564
Geneva247075
Pickens233559
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188544
Cherokee183845
Randolph179241
Monroe176240
Washington166839
Macon158649
Clay153356
Crenshaw151657
Cleburne148341
Lamar141234
Lowndes138453
Wilcox126528
Bullock122941
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104132
Greene92234
Choctaw60324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 849436

Reported Deaths: 12205
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby951061610
Davidson89143931
Knox50489634
Hamilton44078491
Rutherford42925430
Williamson27914217
Sumner23910347
Montgomery20110225
Wilson18730233
Out of TN1832797
Unassigned16963134
Sullivan16691290
Blount15434193
Bradley14970149
Washington14500244
Maury13441171
Sevier13328175
Putnam11339174
Madison11104241
Robertson9737131
Anderson8746172
Hamblen8592172
Greene7838155
Tipton7314101
Coffee6892121
Dickson6824110
Cumberland6704128
Carter6591156
Gibson6513145
Bedford6497129
McMinn648898
Roane6265104
Jefferson6167124
Loudon610169
Hawkins6000107
Lawrence589086
Monroe581495
Warren554081
Dyer5413105
Franklin513890
Fayette503376
Cheatham453755
Obion453296
Cocke448798
Lincoln435563
Rhea433775
Marshall418058
Campbell414363
Weakley409664
Giles3991100
Henderson378176
White362269
Macon361378
Carroll361183
Hardin356967
Hardeman351164
Lauderdale317644
Henry317276
Claiborne316873
Marion312047
Scott311245
Overton300461
Wayne295735
Hickman283646
McNairy281054
DeKalb278854
Smith277039
Haywood270662
Grainger261850
Trousdale249922
Morgan249039
Fentress241047
Johnson238638
Chester213951
Bledsoe212311
Polk205724
Crockett202848
Unicoi202049
Cannon191631
Union190434
Grundy178934
Humphreys178625
Lake170126
Sequatchie169229
Benton165640
Decatur158339
Lewis158126
Meigs138225
Stewart132228
Jackson131735
Clay110131
Houston109133
Perry106128
Moore100917
Van Buren84523
Pickett75924
Hancock58812

