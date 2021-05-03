Clear
BREAKING NEWS One Person Transported to Huntsville Hospital After A Shooting Full Story

Verizon offloads Yahoo and AOL in $5 billion deal

Verizon is selling its media unit to private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $5 billion. CNN's Paul R. La Monica reports.

Posted: May 3, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Verizon is exiting the media business, announcing Monday that it's selling the unit for $5 billion to private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

The sale includes AOL and Yahoo, which Verizon bought for a combined $9 billion in recent years. Verizon will retain a 10% stake in the spin off and the Verizon Media Group name will be changed to just Yahoo.

Verizon once had great plans to become a dominant player in the online media and ad business. The telephone company bought AOL for $4.4 billion in 2015 and further bolstered its portfolio with its Yahoo purchase at a similar price in 2017. The unit was briefly named Oath, but Verizon admitted that its plans to take on Amazon, Google and Facebook was essentially a waste when it took a $4.6 billion writedown on Oath in 2018.

In a press release, Verizon said the sale allows the company to "aggressively pursue growth areas and stands to benefit its employees, advertisers, publishing partners and nearly 900 million monthly active users worldwide."

"With Apollo's sector expertise and strategic insight, Yahoo will be well positioned to capitalize on market opportunities, media and transaction experience and continue to grow our full stack digital advertising platform," said Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan in the release. Gowrappan will continue to lead the new company.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021. Verizon's shares opened slightly higher.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528597

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson761991516
Mobile40832804
Madison34555501
Tuscaloosa25633451
Montgomery24252585
Shelby23350246
Baldwin20983306
Lee15796168
Calhoun14450312
Morgan14246279
Etowah13792352
Marshall12164222
Houston10503280
Elmore10013205
Limestone9933150
Cullman9615193
St. Clair9580237
Lauderdale9393238
DeKalb8811185
Talladega8181175
Walker7205279
Autauga6909107
Jackson6790110
Blount6619135
Colbert6279134
Coffee5489115
Dale4810111
Russell437938
Chilton4240111
Franklin423882
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa4002150
Escambia392575
Chambers3545123
Dallas3536150
Clarke350260
Marion3092100
Pike309177
Lawrence299698
Winston273472
Bibb259663
Marengo248564
Geneva246975
Pickens233559
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188444
Cherokee183745
Randolph179141
Monroe176140
Washington166739
Macon158649
Clay153356
Crenshaw151557
Cleburne148341
Lamar141134
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126428
Bullock122941
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104132
Greene92234
Choctaw60324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 847430

Reported Deaths: 12197
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby947521610
Davidson88945931
Knox50369633
Hamilton43960491
Rutherford42810428
Williamson27845217
Sumner23831347
Montgomery20074224
Wilson18700233
Out of TN1824897
Unassigned16971134
Sullivan16604290
Blount15388193
Bradley14920149
Washington14471245
Maury13406171
Sevier13304175
Putnam11321174
Madison11097241
Robertson9724131
Anderson8729172
Hamblen8585172
Greene7827153
Tipton7297101
Coffee6888121
Dickson6819110
Cumberland6683128
Carter6580156
Gibson6503145
Bedford6495129
McMinn646698
Roane6249104
Jefferson6155125
Loudon608769
Hawkins5973107
Lawrence587786
Monroe580895
Warren553981
Dyer5408105
Franklin513390
Fayette501776
Cheatham452755
Obion452796
Cocke447998
Lincoln434363
Rhea433575
Marshall416658
Campbell414063
Weakley407664
Giles3980100
Henderson377776
Macon361078
White360969
Carroll360483
Hardin356466
Hardeman350564
Lauderdale317444
Claiborne316573
Henry316575
Marion312047
Scott310345
Overton299961
Wayne294835
Hickman283146
McNairy280254
DeKalb278754
Smith276639
Haywood270361
Grainger261650
Trousdale249822
Morgan248439
Fentress240847
Johnson238238
Chester213551
Bledsoe211911
Polk205324
Crockett202648
Unicoi201349
Cannon191131
Union189534
Grundy178834
Humphreys178324
Lake170126
Sequatchie169029
Benton165240
Decatur157939
Lewis157926
Meigs137925
Stewart131728
Jackson131535
Clay110131
Houston108933
Perry106128
Moore100817
Van Buren84423
Pickett75924
Hancock58212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events