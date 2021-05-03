Clear
Can Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, still see the future?

Warren Buffett addressed the economy, SPACs and retail investors at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting. CNN's Christine Romans breaks down his comments.

Posted: May 3, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: May 3, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Warren Buffett's ability to pick investments that pay off over the long term has transformed him into a billionaire and made him the world's most famous investor. But as the planet heats up, his positions on the climate look increasingly short-sighted.

What's happening: At Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting over the weekend, Buffett defended the company's decision not to release reports on how it's addressing the risks of climate change. He claimed that Berkshire has a good track record for investing in renewable energy through its utility businesses, and said it would be "asinine" to make all of the group's numerous companies become more transparent.

But pressure is growing. At the meeting, one investor asked him about Berkshire's decision to own a big stake in oil giant Chevron given concerns about the climate crisis.

Buffett said he has "no compunction" about owning Chevron, and that he would hate to have all hydrocarbons banned quickly — though he noted that the world is quickly moving away from them.

"If we owned the entire business, I would not feel uncomfortable about being in that business," Buffett said.

Step back: The company's shareholders are siding with the 90-year-old CEO. A proposal asking Berkshire Hathaway to address climate change more directly — as well as a measure calling for more disclosure on diversity and inclusion — failed to pass.

Yet it's not difficult to see which way the winds are blowing. Countries such as the United States and United Kingdom are announcing increasingly ambitious targets for reducing emissions, while hundreds of major corporations have issued net zero commitments and are pouring money into sustainable businesses.

The wider investment community is also rushing in, as clients push fund managers to create sustainability-focused portfolios, while spectacular growth for companies like Tesla is stoking enthusiasm among everyday investors.

Global assets in sustainable funds hit a record high of nearly $2 trillion in the first three months of 2021, up 18% from the previous quarter, according to new data from Morningstar.

Berkshire's Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who has been tapped as Buffett's likely successor, said during the meeting that "there's been a clear commitment to decarbonizing our businesses." He added that the company will retire all of its coal units by 2050.

Still, that may not be enough to convince skeptics that Buffett, who earned the nickname "Oracle of Omaha," is properly assessing the risks at the play.

While Chevron has indicated it could rethink parts of its business model in light of climate fears, it remains a $200 billion fossil fuels empire synonymous with the oil-and-gas industry. As efforts to increase reliance on cleaner energy accelerate, its business will face major headwinds. That could be a threat to Berkshire Hathaway, and Buffett's reputation, too.

Epic v. Apple: Legal fight could remake the digital economy

Ever since it launched in 2008, the Apple App Store has been the sole gatekeeper between apps and iPhones and iPads.

Other platforms, such as Google's Android, allow apps to be downloaded through third-party stores. But for any developers who want to be on Apple's mobile devices, the choice is simple — it's the App Store or nothing.

This gives Apple huge power over the terms it can dictate to app makers, my CNN Business colleague Brian Fung reports. Most notably, any time you buy a digital product or service on many iOS apps, it's processed on an Apple-run payment system, and Apple collects a 30% fee.

Now, a federal judge is slated to decide: Is Apple's policy just part of a hugely successful business model, or is it a violation of US antitrust law?

In a trial starting Monday, the judge will consider whether Apple is justified in requiring many app makers — and by extension, consumers — to use the company's payments technology.

The potentially landmark trial stems from a lawsuit filed by the maker of the hit video game Fortnite. Apple booted Epic from its platform last summer for not complying with its rule.

The high-profile case will involve witnesses including Apple CEO Tim Cook and his top lieutenants. Representatives for Facebook and Microsoft are also expected to testify. Corporate emails and presentations could fuel a fierce courtroom battle over App Store policies, which are increasingly under scrutiny from regulators in Europe, lawmakers in the United States and many others.

Remember: Last Friday, European regulators accused Apple of violating EU antitrust law, saying the company's rules unfairly restrict rival music services. Taken together with the Epic case, it's clear the company is playing defense.

Debate grows over banning political discussions at work

Late last month, Basecamp, a project management software company, made an unusual move: It banned political discussions at work.

Given the company's relatively small size, the decision — announced in a sweeping blog post from CEO Jason Fried — might have gone by with little notice, my CNN Business colleague Sara Ashley O'Brien writes.

But it swiftly generated a backlash. Roughly 20 of Basecamp's fewer than 60 employees have posted on Twitter that they are leaving the company, with some explicitly pointing to the new policies. The company is offering severance packages for those who opt to depart given the "new direction."

Not the first: Last fall, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase made waves when CEO Brian Armstrong said there was no place for engaging in "broader societal issues" or "political causes" outside the company's core mission.

The decision was criticized by some as deeply misguided and lauded by others. Paul Graham, the venture capitalist and cofounder of the elite Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator, tweeted at the time: "I predict most successful companies will follow Coinbase's lead."

But diversity and inclusion experts say such moves aren't courageous, and instead seem motivated by fear of change. Banning politics at work comes across as an attempt to "bottle the genie on woke politics so people can just get away with what they've gotten away with before," according to Y-Vonne Hutchinson, the founder of inclusion consultancy firm ReadySet.

Hutchinson told CNN Business that what the people who are making these decisions are "not realizing — or maybe what they don't want to realize — is that in an environment where there is literally no separation between your work and your home, and your very existence is political, you can't really separate the two."

Estee Lauder reports results before US markets open. XPO Logistics follows after the close.

Also today: The ISM Manufacturing Index for April posts at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: CVS, Pfizer, Hyatt Hotels, Lyft and Zillow post earnings.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528597

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson761991516
Mobile40832804
Madison34555501
Tuscaloosa25633451
Montgomery24252585
Shelby23350246
Baldwin20983306
Lee15796168
Calhoun14450312
Morgan14246279
Etowah13792352
Marshall12164222
Houston10503280
Elmore10013205
Limestone9933150
Cullman9615193
St. Clair9580237
Lauderdale9393238
DeKalb8811185
Talladega8181175
Walker7205279
Autauga6909107
Jackson6790110
Blount6619135
Colbert6279134
Coffee5489115
Dale4810111
Russell437938
Chilton4240111
Franklin423882
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa4002150
Escambia392575
Chambers3545123
Dallas3536150
Clarke350260
Marion3092100
Pike309177
Lawrence299698
Winston273472
Bibb259663
Marengo248564
Geneva246975
Pickens233559
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188444
Cherokee183745
Randolph179141
Monroe176140
Washington166739
Macon158649
Clay153356
Crenshaw151557
Cleburne148341
Lamar141134
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126428
Bullock122941
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104132
Greene92234
Choctaw60324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 847430

Reported Deaths: 12197
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby947521610
Davidson88945931
Knox50369633
Hamilton43960491
Rutherford42810428
Williamson27845217
Sumner23831347
Montgomery20074224
Wilson18700233
Out of TN1824897
Unassigned16971134
Sullivan16604290
Blount15388193
Bradley14920149
Washington14471245
Maury13406171
Sevier13304175
Putnam11321174
Madison11097241
Robertson9724131
Anderson8729172
Hamblen8585172
Greene7827153
Tipton7297101
Coffee6888121
Dickson6819110
Cumberland6683128
Carter6580156
Gibson6503145
Bedford6495129
McMinn646698
Roane6249104
Jefferson6155125
Loudon608769
Hawkins5973107
Lawrence587786
Monroe580895
Warren553981
Dyer5408105
Franklin513390
Fayette501776
Cheatham452755
Obion452796
Cocke447998
Lincoln434363
Rhea433575
Marshall416658
Campbell414063
Weakley407664
Giles3980100
Henderson377776
Macon361078
White360969
Carroll360483
Hardin356466
Hardeman350564
Lauderdale317444
Claiborne316573
Henry316575
Marion312047
Scott310345
Overton299961
Wayne294835
Hickman283146
McNairy280254
DeKalb278754
Smith276639
Haywood270361
Grainger261650
Trousdale249822
Morgan248439
Fentress240847
Johnson238238
Chester213551
Bledsoe211911
Polk205324
Crockett202648
Unicoi201349
Cannon191131
Union189534
Grundy178834
Humphreys178324
Lake170126
Sequatchie169029
Benton165240
Decatur157939
Lewis157926
Meigs137925
Stewart131728
Jackson131535
Clay110131
Houston108933
Perry106128
Moore100817
Van Buren84423
Pickett75924
Hancock58212

