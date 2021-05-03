Clear
5 things to know for May 3: Coronavirus, India, Afghanistan, North Korea, San Diego

The threat for tornadoes increases in the Midwest while areas in the South expect damaging winds and hail. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: May 3, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: May 3, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

TikTok finally has a new CEO, eight months after its former leader jumped ship amid threats of banning the uber-popular video app in the US.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

The US is showing more signs of returning to normal. After a year, two Carnival Cruise ships returned to a Texas port, signaling a glimmer of hope for a cruise industry that has been all but frozen. Disneyland also has reopened for the first time in over a year. However, there's a new obstacle amid these optimistic signs: The CDC says almost 8% of the millions of people who have gotten a first Covid-19 vaccine shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines haven't gotten a second one, which is essential to proper protection from the virus. Meanwhile, President Biden has been seen wearing a mask outdoors despite updated CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people don't have to do so. The ensuing confusion seems to show that mask-wearing will continue to be a controversial topic for a long while.

2. India

India is on the brink of recording 20 million coronavirus cases as it continues to buckle under its worst outbreak yet. Authorities also reported more than 400,000 daily cases for the first time on Saturday and a record-high number of deaths yesterday. Multiple states in the country are preparing to go into "complete lockdown" in the coming days. Many have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not properly preparing India for the crisis, and he has often painted a rosy view of the nation's pandemic response when numbers were saying otherwise. In an election in a key battleground state, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party just suffered a defeat, with the results seen as a test of whether the second wave of Covid-19 has impacted support for Modi.

3. Afghanistan

The US began turning over military bases to Afghan security forces this weekend, but Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, the top US general, warned of the potential for "bad possible outcomes" for the withdrawal. Taliban forces late last week briefly overran an Afghan base before Afghan forces recaptured it. Meanwhile, the US carried out a precision strike against rockets aimed at Kandahar Airfield after indirect fire was launched at the site. Milley says the first few days of this withdrawal phase don't indicate the whole project's success or failure, and a negotiated peace is still possible.

4. North Korea

North Korea warned the US it will face a "crisis beyond control in the near future" and accused South Korea of carrying out an "intolerable provocation" against Pyongyang in statements that could set the stage for a showdown among the three countries. The comments come after Biden's press secretary said the administration had completed a monthslong policy review of North Korea. Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, are also set to meet in Washington this month, and experts say North Korea may be trying to drive a wedge between the two leaders. The statements also seem focused on what North Korea sees as recent insults from the US and South Korea.

5. Boat wreck

Four people died and more than 20 others were hospitalized after a suspected smuggling vessel overturned yesterday off the coast of San Diego. A US Customs and Border Protection official said the agency has "every indication" the vessel was being used to smuggle people into the country illegally. The boat was reportedly severely overcrowded when it hit a reef and capsized, and it's not clear how many passengers and crew were wearing safety gear. The person believed to have been operating the vessel is now in custody. The CBP said it has seen a stark increase in maritime smuggling attempts and is ramping up efforts to intercept such vessels.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Medina Spirit wins the 147th Kentucky Derby

Mint juleps all around (and a celebratory carrot for the champ)!

Sri Lanka could be home to the world's best crab restaurant 

Is it too early in the morning to start craving crab?

A chlorine shortage could spell trouble for pool owners this summer

Without proper sanitization, pools are just big cauldrons of people soup.

Billie Eilish shows off a new look on the cover of British Vogue

Out: hot green hair and oversized outfits. In: corsets and pin-up blonde locks.

HAPPENING LATER

A family says goodbye and demands answers

Andrew Brown Jr. will be laid to rest today. The North Carolina man, 42, was killed when Pasquotank County deputies tried to execute a warrant, officials have said. Protesters have demanded bodycam footage of the shooting be released, but a judge ruled it won't be made public for 30 days.

TODAY'S NUMBER

12 billion

That's how many barrels of oil -- worth billions of dollars -- could be contained in a swath of land in Namibia and neighboring Botswana. A Canadian oil firm wants to secure the oilfield, which could be the next giant onshore oil find.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Change takes time. I can't change the past, but I can impact the future -- and that's what we're focused on."

Shawny Williams, the first Black police chief in the city of Vallejo, California. His department has a history of using deadly force, and since being sworn in last November, Williams has pledged to address what he sees as a distillation of nationwide policing problems.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

It's in the details 

Remember Polly Pocket sets? There's something oddly peaceful about watching one get meticulously restored, tiny people and all. (Click here to view.)

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528597

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson761991516
Mobile40832804
Madison34555501
Tuscaloosa25633451
Montgomery24252585
Shelby23350246
Baldwin20983306
Lee15796168
Calhoun14450312
Morgan14246279
Etowah13792352
Marshall12164222
Houston10503280
Elmore10013205
Limestone9933150
Cullman9615193
St. Clair9580237
Lauderdale9393238
DeKalb8811185
Talladega8181175
Walker7205279
Autauga6909107
Jackson6790110
Blount6619135
Colbert6279134
Coffee5489115
Dale4810111
Russell437938
Chilton4240111
Franklin423882
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa4002150
Escambia392575
Chambers3545123
Dallas3536150
Clarke350260
Marion3092100
Pike309177
Lawrence299698
Winston273472
Bibb259663
Marengo248564
Geneva246975
Pickens233559
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188444
Cherokee183745
Randolph179141
Monroe176140
Washington166739
Macon158649
Clay153356
Crenshaw151557
Cleburne148341
Lamar141134
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126428
Bullock122941
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104132
Greene92234
Choctaw60324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 847430

Reported Deaths: 12197
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby947521610
Davidson88945931
Knox50369633
Hamilton43960491
Rutherford42810428
Williamson27845217
Sumner23831347
Montgomery20074224
Wilson18700233
Out of TN1824897
Unassigned16971134
Sullivan16604290
Blount15388193
Bradley14920149
Washington14471245
Maury13406171
Sevier13304175
Putnam11321174
Madison11097241
Robertson9724131
Anderson8729172
Hamblen8585172
Greene7827153
Tipton7297101
Coffee6888121
Dickson6819110
Cumberland6683128
Carter6580156
Gibson6503145
Bedford6495129
McMinn646698
Roane6249104
Jefferson6155125
Loudon608769
Hawkins5973107
Lawrence587786
Monroe580895
Warren553981
Dyer5408105
Franklin513390
Fayette501776
Cheatham452755
Obion452796
Cocke447998
Lincoln434363
Rhea433575
Marshall416658
Campbell414063
Weakley407664
Giles3980100
Henderson377776
Macon361078
White360969
Carroll360483
Hardin356466
Hardeman350564
Lauderdale317444
Claiborne316573
Henry316575
Marion312047
Scott310345
Overton299961
Wayne294835
Hickman283146
McNairy280254
DeKalb278754
Smith276639
Haywood270361
Grainger261650
Trousdale249822
Morgan248439
Fentress240847
Johnson238238
Chester213551
Bledsoe211911
Polk205324
Crockett202648
Unicoi201349
Cannon191131
Union189534
Grundy178834
Humphreys178324
Lake170126
Sequatchie169029
Benton165240
Decatur157939
Lewis157926
Meigs137925
Stewart131728
Jackson131535
Clay110131
Houston108933
Perry106128
Moore100817
Van Buren84423
Pickett75924
Hancock58212

