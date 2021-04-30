Clear

5 things to know for April 30: Coronavirus, police reform, security hacks, Afghanistan, Israel

Rain, snow and high winds are in store for the East Coast today while hot temperatures and heavy rain return to the South. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

Posted: Apr 30, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Apr 30, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The FDA is looking to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars within the next year to "significantly reduce disease and death."

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

There have now been more than 150 million reported coronavirus cases worldwide, less than 13 months after the pandemic began. Across the United States, more cities are reopening -- New York City, for instance, is primed to lift all restrictions by July 1. Still, experts say more people need to get vaccinated in order to maintain safety. That could be a problem, since a CNN poll reveals about a quarter of American adults say they won't try to get a vaccine. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been consulting "nonstop" with the Indian government about aid priorities as the country grapples with a catastrophic surge. The first shipment of supplies from the US, including PPE, oxygen, test kits and masks, should be arriving in India soon. On Thursday, India reported 3,645 deaths, the highest number the country has ever claimed in a single day.

2. Police reform

The Justice Department is reportedly moving forward with plans to charge Derek Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers with federal civil rights violations in connection with the death of George Floyd last May. The reports of the possible federal indictments come a week after Chauvin was found guilty on three charges of murder related to Floyd's death. The three other officers involved will face trial in August. Yesterday, lawmakers on Capitol Hill and advocates who want to overhaul the nation's policing laws held a series of meetings to identify legislation that can pass both chambers of Congress. The families of several victims of police violence also met with prominent Republican lawmakers to request meaningful change on the issue.

3. Security hacks

At least five federal civilian agencies appear to have been breached in a hack affecting Pulse Secure VPN, a widely used remote connectivity tool. Hackers with suspected ties to China took advantage of vulnerabilities in the system to gain access to government agencies, defense companies and financial institutions in the US and Europe, according to a report released earlier this month. Now, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is trying to determine the full scope of the hack. In a separate incident, hackers stole personnel files of some Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers in a ransomware attack earlier this month. The attackers posted a ransom note claiming they had stolen more than 250 GB of data, and threatened to publish the material if they were not paid. The FBI and the police department are investigating the incident.

4. Afghanistan

The US has begun the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, but al Qaeda is still vowing a "war on all fronts." Al Qaeda's influence has been greatly reduced in the ten years since the death of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, but the group is far from dead. And now, it says it's planning a comeback after US forces leave Afghanistan by partnering once again with the Taliban. During an interview with CNN conducted through intermediaries, two al Qaeda operatives said the group's war against the US "will be continuing on all other fronts unless they are expelled from the rest of the Islamic world." The troop drawdown was made possible when the US cut a deal with the Afghan Taliban to sever ties with al Qaeda. The latter group's willingness to talk now, which is unusual, could raise concern about the Taliban's honesty regarding the deal.

5. Israel

At least 44 people have died and more than 100 are injured after a crush during a religious celebration at Israel's Mount Meron. An estimated 50,000-100,000 people had crowded onto the mountain to celebrate the Lag B'Omer holiday, despite warnings from the government to avoid the gathering due to Covid-19 concerns. Witnesses said singing and dancing devolved into chaos as a huge wave of people trapped others beneath them. Israel's emergency service chief said the crush is "one of the most difficult civil disasters Israel has ever known." An investigation into the tragedy is already underway.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

Acrophobes, look away! 

You can now buy a seat on a Bezos-backed Blue Origin rocket

Wanna get away? Like, really really away?

"Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" stages reunion with possibly more familiar faces to come

The Quack Attack is back!

Kamala Harris to be first vice president with wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Meeting your own hyper-realistic wax figure must be quite a trip.

Tiny cabins become hot property for pandemic getaways

"I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately ... and ignore my constant work emails."

TODAY'S NUMBER

25 million

That's how many people could be living in poverty in Myanmar by 2022  -- about 48% of the country's population -- if the security and economic situation doesn't improve, according to the United Nations Development Program. Myanmar has been hit with a double crisis: The pandemic, and the fallout from a military coup.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I'm not a doctor. I'm not a respected source of information, even for me."

Podcast star Joe Rogan, who walked back comments he made on his show suggesting healthy young people should not get the Covid-19 vaccine.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Rise and shine! 

It's Friday, sleepy heads! Time to wriggle out of your cozy sleeping sock and seize the day, like this little chick has. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Fort Payne
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 527513

Reported Deaths: 10887
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson760731514
Mobile40731804
Madison34452498
Tuscaloosa25577449
Montgomery24213583
Shelby23318246
Baldwin20921305
Lee15773168
Calhoun14432312
Morgan14218277
Etowah13757352
Marshall12129221
Houston10482280
Elmore9995205
Limestone9914150
Cullman9586192
St. Clair9553237
Lauderdale9367236
DeKalb8795184
Talladega8149175
Walker7199278
Autauga6897107
Jackson6790110
Blount6607135
Colbert6274134
Coffee5477115
Dale4800111
Russell436838
Franklin423082
Chilton4218111
Covington4104116
Tallapoosa3981149
Escambia392175
Chambers3540121
Dallas3526150
Clarke350160
Marion3087100
Pike308477
Lawrence299097
Winston273272
Bibb259363
Marengo248164
Geneva246675
Pickens233459
Barbour229956
Hale220675
Butler215169
Fayette211762
Henry187944
Cherokee183545
Randolph178941
Monroe175340
Washington166539
Macon158549
Clay152956
Crenshaw151357
Cleburne148241
Lamar140634
Lowndes138553
Wilcox126227
Bullock122740
Conecuh109828
Perry107526
Coosa106328
Sumter103832
Greene92134
Choctaw60024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 846472

Reported Deaths: 12188
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby946001609
Davidson88914931
Knox50320633
Hamilton43908491
Rutherford42776427
Williamson27833217
Sumner23814347
Montgomery20049224
Wilson18693232
Out of TN1820697
Unassigned16947134
Sullivan16566290
Blount15362193
Bradley14899149
Washington14459245
Maury13377171
Sevier13295175
Putnam11310174
Madison11078241
Robertson9714131
Anderson8724172
Hamblen8573172
Greene7822153
Tipton7294101
Coffee6886121
Dickson6811109
Cumberland6678128
Carter6572156
Bedford6491129
Gibson6488145
McMinn645698
Roane6242104
Jefferson6150125
Loudon607669
Hawkins5949107
Lawrence587586
Monroe580395
Warren553881
Dyer5404105
Franklin513190
Fayette500076
Obion452696
Cheatham452355
Cocke447998
Lincoln434162
Rhea432975
Marshall415958
Campbell413263
Weakley407464
Giles397599
Henderson376876
Macon360678
White360169
Carroll359883
Hardin355466
Hardeman350064
Lauderdale317044
Claiborne316073
Henry315675
Marion311947
Scott309945
Overton299861
Wayne294635
Hickman283046
McNairy280354
DeKalb278054
Smith276339
Haywood269561
Grainger261249
Trousdale249622
Morgan248239
Fentress240747
Johnson237638
Chester212851
Bledsoe211811
Polk205024
Crockett202148
Unicoi200949
Cannon190831
Union188934
Grundy178834
Humphreys177722
Lake170126
Sequatchie168629
Benton165440
Decatur158039
Lewis157726
Meigs137725
Stewart131828
Jackson131535
Clay110031
Houston108833
Perry106128
Moore100817
Van Buren84323
Pickett75924
Hancock57712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events