Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tim Scott's deeply deceptive response to Joe Biden

Article Image

On ABC's "Good Morning America," Vice President Kamala Harris responded to Republican Sen. Tim Scott's remarks about racism in America.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Clay Cane

Wednesday night, President Joe Biden delivered his first address before a joint session of Congress -- a speech full of optimism, policy priorities and an expansive vision for the future. I wasn't surprised that the Republican Party chose to put South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott forward for their "rebuttal" -- in this case, 15 minutes of dissembling in the service of an obvious plea to voters who do not look like him.

One of the main requirements for today's Black Republicans appears to be the tricky logic of downplaying racism while simultaneously playing the race card. Scott was clearly ready to perform that number last night. He quickly went viral for his rebuttal to Biden, saying: "I get called 'Uncle Tom' and the N-word -- by 'progressives'"! Minutes later he added, "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country."

There are two big problems with that take. First, it's hard to imagine a country where people are calling you the N-word as not being racist. Second, as much as Scott's pronouncement of an un-racist America may have appealed to some Republican White voters, it wasn't an actual rebuttal to Biden's remarks. Biden never said America was a racist country. Scott created a strawman talking point for his party's base so he could tell them what they wanted to hear. He was joyfully playing the role of the Black man who makes White Americans more comfortable.

Here are some recent facts about Biden -- or other elected leaders -- calling America racist.

In January of 2020 the New York Times asked presidential candidates at the time if the United States was a racist country, and not one of them said yes.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg answered, "I don't think it's fair to categorize it as a racist country."

Even Sen. Elizabeth Warren only said, "I think that racism is a serious problem in this country."

Mayor Pete Buttigieg avoided saying the country was racist: "I am convinced that white supremacy is the force most likely to destroy the American dream."

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has never explicitly said America was a racist country and was consistently criticized for appearing to focus more on class.

In July of 2020, Biden came under fire for saying Trump was America's first racist President, which was pretty shocking to historians considering how both Democratic and Republican Presidents upheld the extermination of Native Americans, the enslavement of Africans, advocated for Jim Crow laws and supported voter disenfranchisement via the Southern Strategy. Also, we must never forget the war on drugs, which directly targets Black and brown people, and the tragedies of mass incarceration.

In Wednesday's speech, Biden only mentioned racism twice, when he called "to root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system" and also said, "we have a real chance to root out systemic racism that plagues American life in many other ways."

The truth is that Scott wasn't there to rebut Biden's speech. He had one job: to soothe racial guilt at any cost.

He pursued it with precision. The Charleston, South Carolina, native repeatedly called on his Christianity, catnip to White evangelicals (even those who supported an adulterer, a historic liar and a person who never asked for forgiveness at 80%). After telling his audience that "the real story" for our souls and our nation isn't "original sin" (a loaded term when talking about the US and its history with racism) but "redemption," Scott even quoted "The Blessing," a popular song by worship duo Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes (who visited the Trump White House in 2019), which quotes Scripture. It was as if he was putting the imprimatur of holiness on his wholesale dismissal of racism as a systemic problem in America.

Unlike Scott, I do not care about partisan politics. If this were 1870, I'd probably be a Republican. But it's 2021 and I am a Democrat -- but my loyalty isn't to party. It's to defending the most vulnerable and attempting to right the wrongs of the past. Scott's allegiance is apparently the opposite.

Republicans' racist policies, from a voter suppression bill that has been called Jim Crow 2.0, which civil rights organizations sued over, to bills that grant immunity to drivers who hit protesters, speak louder than their words. For all of Scott's anxieties about delusions like "woke supremacy," the targets of Republicans policies are obvious.

In Scott's remarks, he defended Georgia's voter suppression bill by saying, "It will be easier to vote early in Georgia than in Democrat-run New York. But the left doesn't want you to know that."

What Scott conveniently left out was that Senate Bill 202 limits ballot drop boxes in predominantly Black areas, criminalizes handing out water to voters and, worst of all, gives more power over elections to the Republican legislature.

That said, defending racist polices isn't a shocker from Scott. He often brags about so-called opportunity zones but fails to mention that they increase gentrification, displacing African Americans out of their neighborhoods and giving a tax bonanza to corporations.

Scott uses his Blackness when it's convenient, and so does his party. Scott will say he has been stopped by police but craft a weak Justice Act that doesn't end qualified immunity. Now he has the chance to support the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act but reportedly wants to "compromise" on qualified immunity, when there should be no compromise on holding police accountable.

Scott voted with Trump over 90% of the time, including to weaken the Dodd Frank Act, which aims to stop discrimination from mortgage lenders -- with Black businesses and owners being disproportionately affected. In 2016, he got just 8% of the Black vote in South Carolina, so it's clear he doesn't speak for the overwhelming majority of Black voters, even in his home state.

In the 1870s, Hiram Rhodes Revels and Blanche Bruce, both Republicans, became the first two Black US Senators. I have to think they would be appalled to see what has been done with their legacies.

I would never call Scott an Uncle Tom. It's an insult to the character Uncle Tom, who was the opposite of Scott's buffoonery in Harriet Beecher Stowe's 1852 novel. While a problematic character in other ways, Tom is a man who sacrifices himself for the good of others.

In his unswerving devotion to party politics, Sen. Scott is an embarrassment on his own -- not just for his lies or his cavalier dismissal of systemic racism but for his pursuit of political gain at the expense of the health of our democracy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 527083

Reported Deaths: 10879
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson760231512
Mobile40669804
Madison34423498
Tuscaloosa25563449
Montgomery24182579
Shelby23312246
Baldwin20897305
Lee15761168
Calhoun14421312
Morgan14209277
Etowah13753352
Marshall12112221
Houston10475280
Elmore9993205
Limestone9907150
Cullman9578191
St. Clair9544237
Lauderdale9358236
DeKalb8796184
Talladega8146175
Walker7190278
Autauga6890107
Jackson6782110
Blount6595134
Colbert6271134
Coffee5474115
Dale4797111
Russell436038
Franklin422882
Chilton4205111
Covington4104116
Tallapoosa3967149
Escambia392075
Chambers3537121
Dallas3523150
Clarke350060
Marion3087100
Pike308577
Lawrence298897
Winston273072
Bibb259163
Marengo248264
Geneva246475
Pickens233459
Barbour229856
Hale220375
Butler214869
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183445
Randolph179241
Monroe175240
Washington166639
Macon158349
Clay152556
Crenshaw151357
Cleburne148241
Lamar140634
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126227
Bullock122740
Conecuh109728
Perry107626
Coosa106028
Sumter103732
Greene92134
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 845380

Reported Deaths: 12171
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby944211607
Davidson88839929
Knox50272629
Hamilton43826491
Rutherford42746425
Williamson27807216
Sumner23790347
Montgomery20018224
Wilson18684231
Out of TN1821497
Unassigned16946134
Sullivan16506289
Blount15341193
Bradley14868149
Washington14425245
Maury13365171
Sevier13288175
Putnam11289174
Madison11062241
Robertson9712130
Anderson8718172
Hamblen8568171
Greene7814153
Tipton7282101
Coffee6879121
Dickson6799109
Cumberland6665128
Carter6562156
Bedford6486129
Gibson6478145
McMinn644598
Roane6233104
Jefferson6139124
Loudon606769
Hawkins5927107
Lawrence586886
Monroe579795
Warren553481
Dyer5401105
Franklin512790
Fayette497376
Obion452096
Cheatham451855
Cocke447498
Lincoln434162
Rhea432975
Marshall415258
Campbell412463
Weakley406564
Giles397299
Henderson376376
Macon360577
Carroll359683
White359668
Hardin355266
Hardeman349364
Lauderdale316944
Claiborne314773
Henry314775
Marion311647
Scott309545
Overton299861
Wayne294535
Hickman282846
McNairy279654
DeKalb278054
Smith276039
Haywood269461
Grainger261250
Trousdale249522
Morgan247939
Fentress240547
Johnson236538
Chester212051
Bledsoe211711
Polk204024
Crockett202248
Unicoi199849
Cannon190531
Union188534
Grundy178634
Humphreys177622
Lake170026
Sequatchie168429
Benton165040
Decatur157939
Lewis157326
Meigs137425
Stewart131828
Jackson131535
Clay110031
Houston108833
Perry106028
Moore100717
Van Buren84223
Pickett75924
Hancock57012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events