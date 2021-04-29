Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Biden wants a big New Deal. This is his toughest hurdle

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he is concerned by the amount of potential spending involved with President Joe Biden's sweeping progressive agenda.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Apr 29, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

President Joe Biden laid out his ambitious plan to remake the social contract between government and citizens during his first address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night.

Appealing to both patriotism and morality, he told Americans they should expect to get more out of their government and that those who are most successful should have to pay more in.

His vision -- for more government money to pay for child care, community college, health care, and infrastructure like roads and bridges and the power grid -- would add up to trillions in new spending, but he argued we need to invest to prime ourselves for the battle of ideals -- democracy vs. autocracy -- with China and Russia.

"Autocrats think that democracy can't compete in the 21st century with autocracies because it takes too long to get consensus," Biden said, speaking about China's Xi Jinping. "To win that competition for the future, in my view, we also need to make a once-in-a-generation investment in our families and our children."

I went line-by-line through the speech and annotated it. Read it here.

The scope of Biden's plan -- built on progressive goals for a more active and generous government -- is in line with Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal, which not only got the country rebuilt during the Great Depression but created Social Security so older Americans would not be in poverty.

It's no less ambitious than Lyndon B. Johnson's Great Society, which gave older Americans guaranteed health care.

And it builds on the legacy of Biden's former boss Barack Obama, who tried to extend health benefits to the rest of the country through the Affordable Care Act.

For an appraisal of similarities between Biden and Roosevelt, read this CNN Opinion by David Gergen, who advised four presidents from both parties.

There are many differences between Biden and those other presidents, but there's one key distinction that could stand in the way of any massive and meaningful permanent legislation, and it's this: Biden's trying to build a big time legacy with a small time majority.

Each of those other Democratic presidents had a massive majority in the Senate -- 60 or more -- that helped them change the safety net with support in both parties.

Social Security: 69 Senate Democrats, 76 total "yes" votes, including 16 Republicans. Roosevelt came to office in 1933 after a landslide win. His Democrats gained another nine seats in the 1934 Midterm elections. There were 69 Democratic senators when Social Security was passed.

Medicare: 68 Senate Democrats, 70 total Senate "yes" votes, including 13 Republicans. Johnson came to office after John F. Kennedy's assassination at a similar moment of brewing racial upheaval. He beat filibusters of civil rights legislation and almost simultaneously got Medicare passed, in 1965. He did it with a 68-seat Senate majority.

Obama's Affordable Care Act was nearly defeated when Democrats lost a 60-seat majority after the death of Masschusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy, JFK's younger brother. But that example is more modern and it has everything to do with overcoming the filibuster.

The time before cloture and filibuster took over. Neither Medicare nor Social Security was the subject of an official filibuster in the Senate, even though back then an even smaller minority could have destroyed either bill. The practice was basically nonexistent in the 1930s. There were no "cloture" filings to limit debate in all of 1935. Today nearly everything requires "cloture" to get around the threat of filibuster.

In 1965, civil rights legislation was filibustered, but not Medicare. (There were a grand total of 7 cloture filings in 1965. There have been 37 in the 100 days of Biden's presidency.)

That doesn't mean passing Medicare was easy. Princeton history professor Julian Zelizer wrote about the Senate jockeying in The New Yorker back in 2015: "The passage of Medicare and Medicaid, which shattered the barriers that had separated the federal government and the health-care system, was no less contentious than the recent debates about the Affordable Care Act," he wrote, although back then Republicans were actively part of the debate.

Where is the bipartisanship? Both Medicare and Social Security ultimately passed with large bipartisan majorities, something Biden -- and I feel comfortable making this most obvious prediction -- is unlikely to get. We know that Republicans will claim he's not being bipartisan. We know that if he waits for Republican votes, he won't get anything done.

Changing the country without a big majority. What's left for Biden is to use is bare majority and exploit Senate rules for budget "reconciliation," as he did for his Covid relief bill and as Republicans did for their tax cuts bill under Trump.

He'll need complete Democratic unity to work this way and it's clear West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the Senate's most important Democrat, has little appetite to enable new spending.

Landslides lead to legislation. Another key difference between Biden's efforts now and the social programs of the 1930s and 1960s is in the strength of FDR and LBJ's election wins.

FDR won the vast majority of states in 1932, except the Northeast, and he bucked the trend of an incumbent losing power by gaining nine Senate seats in 1934. Months later, he was signing Social Security into law.

In 1964, Johnson won the vast majority of the states, except in the South.

Zelizer told me in an email that Medicare was a campaign issue that year between Johnson and Republican Barry Goldwater, who opposed Medicare.

Republicans were terrified of being like him so they started to compromise," Zelizer said, although he added there are other key differences, including the growing cost of those previous programs.

"But Biden is showing that a lot is still possible if you can keep every Democrat on the same page and are willing to use tools like reconciliation," he said.

Can Biden win a stronger majority? 2022 is closer than you think, and picking up a workable Senate majority, would help him be less reliant on the whims of Manchin. A filibuster-proof majoirty seems like pipe dream, but anything more than their current 50 would be a step in the right direction for Democrats, who also have to hold a slim House majority.

There's little room for either party to move. Of the 10 Senate seats most likely to flip, according to CNN's Simone Pathe, 6 are held by Republicans and four are held by Democrats.

Only two of the at-risk seats -- Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin and retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania -- are in a state won by the opposing party in the presidential election.

The writing on the wall, at least for now, is that the Senate majority in 2023, whoever holds it, will be slim. Again.

That leaves Biden's hopes pinned to keeping Democrats united and hoping for the miracle of Republicans will work with him, or exploiting loopholes in Senate rules if he wants a Roosevelt-style rewrite of the social safety net.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 527083

Reported Deaths: 10879
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson760231512
Mobile40669804
Madison34423498
Tuscaloosa25563449
Montgomery24182579
Shelby23312246
Baldwin20897305
Lee15761168
Calhoun14421312
Morgan14209277
Etowah13753352
Marshall12112221
Houston10475280
Elmore9993205
Limestone9907150
Cullman9578191
St. Clair9544237
Lauderdale9358236
DeKalb8796184
Talladega8146175
Walker7190278
Autauga6890107
Jackson6782110
Blount6595134
Colbert6271134
Coffee5474115
Dale4797111
Russell436038
Franklin422882
Chilton4205111
Covington4104116
Tallapoosa3967149
Escambia392075
Chambers3537121
Dallas3523150
Clarke350060
Marion3087100
Pike308577
Lawrence298897
Winston273072
Bibb259163
Marengo248264
Geneva246475
Pickens233459
Barbour229856
Hale220375
Butler214869
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183445
Randolph179241
Monroe175240
Washington166639
Macon158349
Clay152556
Crenshaw151357
Cleburne148241
Lamar140634
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126227
Bullock122740
Conecuh109728
Perry107626
Coosa106028
Sumter103732
Greene92134
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 845380

Reported Deaths: 12171
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby944211607
Davidson88839929
Knox50272629
Hamilton43826491
Rutherford42746425
Williamson27807216
Sumner23790347
Montgomery20018224
Wilson18684231
Out of TN1821497
Unassigned16946134
Sullivan16506289
Blount15341193
Bradley14868149
Washington14425245
Maury13365171
Sevier13288175
Putnam11289174
Madison11062241
Robertson9712130
Anderson8718172
Hamblen8568171
Greene7814153
Tipton7282101
Coffee6879121
Dickson6799109
Cumberland6665128
Carter6562156
Bedford6486129
Gibson6478145
McMinn644598
Roane6233104
Jefferson6139124
Loudon606769
Hawkins5927107
Lawrence586886
Monroe579795
Warren553481
Dyer5401105
Franklin512790
Fayette497376
Obion452096
Cheatham451855
Cocke447498
Lincoln434162
Rhea432975
Marshall415258
Campbell412463
Weakley406564
Giles397299
Henderson376376
Macon360577
Carroll359683
White359668
Hardin355266
Hardeman349364
Lauderdale316944
Claiborne314773
Henry314775
Marion311647
Scott309545
Overton299861
Wayne294535
Hickman282846
McNairy279654
DeKalb278054
Smith276039
Haywood269461
Grainger261250
Trousdale249522
Morgan247939
Fentress240547
Johnson236538
Chester212051
Bledsoe211711
Polk204024
Crockett202248
Unicoi199849
Cannon190531
Union188534
Grundy178634
Humphreys177622
Lake170026
Sequatchie168429
Benton165040
Decatur157939
Lewis157326
Meigs137425
Stewart131828
Jackson131535
Clay110031
Houston108833
Perry106028
Moore100717
Van Buren84223
Pickett75924
Hancock57012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events